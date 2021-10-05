ChocQuibTown Celebrates Latinas Of All Shades In “Morena” Music Video

Music

Colombian group ChocQuibTown is back with the new single “Morena.” They teamed up with fellow Colombian duo Lil Silvio y El Vega and Dominican singer La Ross María. In the music video, ChocQuibTown highlight Latinas of every shade and color.

ChocQuibTown is about Black and Afro-Latino empowerment.

Goyo, Rafa Pabön Lead 'Conciencia Collective' Campaign for Black Lives https://t.co/3k816P0rGW — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 27, 2020

“Morena” is ChocQuibTown’s first taste of new music this year. In April, the Latin Grammy-winning trio joined Ir Sais and Afro B for their proudly Afro-Latino anthem “Midnight Boom.” As Black artists from Chocó, ChocQuibTown celebrates being Afro-Latino in their music. In June 2020, ChocQuibTown’s Goyo helped launch the Conciencia Collective in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and to confront anti-Blackness within the Latino community.

ChocQuibTown’s “Morena” is a beautiful love song.

For “Morena,” ChocQuibTown teamed up Lil Silvio y El Vega and La Ross María. Backed by tropical beats, ChocQuibTown’s Tostao and Slow and Lil Silvio & El Vega sing the praises of the morena women in their lives. Goyo and La Ross Maria proudly represent the morena women who are being celebrated. The bubbly love song is a refreshing and beautiful collaboration.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d be part of this track,” La Ross María said in a statement. “It’s one of my favorites and I think it will be a hit with the favor of God. It was an honor and a pleasure to work with ChocQuibTown and Lil Silvio y El Vega and I can’t wait to be able to sing and dance to this song in public.”

Latinas of all shades are celebrated in ChocQuibTown’s “Morena” music video.

Lil Silvio y El Vega and La Ross María join Chocquibtown in the “Morena” music video. Goyo and La Ross María shine among the Latinas of all shades and colors who are featured in the empowering visual. The video was filmed between Miami and the Dominican Republic.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com