Christina Aguilera Returns to Her Latina Roots with “Pa Mis Muchachas” with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole

Christina Aguilera is returning to her Latina roots. The pop superstar teamed up with Chicana singer Becky G and Argentine artists Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for “Pa Mis Muchachas.” It’s ladies’ night in the music video.

Christina Aguilera released her first Spanish album over 20 years ago.

“Pa Mis Muchachas” is Aguilera’s first major Latin release since 2000’s Mi Reflejo album. On that LP, she embraced her Ecuadorian roots by recording her first hits in Spanish. She also recorded a few cover songs.

“Pa Mis Muchachas” is a mujer power anthem.

Aguilera wrote “Pa Mis Muchachas” with Becky G, Nicole, Peluso, and Kat Dahlia. The song was produced by Rafa Arcaute and Afo Verde, the CEO of Sony Music Latin Iberia. While Colombian guaracha is emerging, Aguilera takes the genre back to its Cuban roots, blending the classic sound with hip-hop beats. Xtina gives women, specifically Latinas, a new anthem. Becky G, Peluso, and Nicole come through with fierce performances to match Aguilera’s. Christina’s roar has got some extra oomph in Spanish.

Christina Aguilera unites Latinas from around the world for the music video.

The music video for “Pa Mis Muchachas” was directed by Alexandre Moore. Aguilera throws a sexy after-hours party that Becky G joins her for. Peluso and Nicole beam in from Madrid and Buenos Aires respectively. The steamy visual ends with waking up in Aguilera’s trunk and a “to be continued” message.

There should be more songs from Aguilera’s upcoming second Spanish album on the way. Nicole and Peluso are current nominees at next month’s Latin Grammy Awards. Aguilera won a Latin Grammy 20 years ago for her Mi Reflejo album. Becky G recently dropped her global hit “Fulanito” with El Alfa.

