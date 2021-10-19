Our Favorite NPR “El Tiny” Desk Performances: Camila Cabello, Prince Royce, Yendry + More

Music

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, NRP let Latin acts from all over the world perform for the coveted Tiny Desk series. Among our favorite “El Tiny” performances are from Camila Cabello, Prince Royce, Yendry, Sech, and J Balvin.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello closed out this year’s Tiny Desk (Home) series for Hispanic Heritage Month. The Cuban-Mexican singer performed her biggest hits like “Havana,” “Señorita,” and “Don’t Go Yet” in acoustic versions. Her set also included the fan-favorite song “Real Friends” from her first album. Cabello finished her set with a brand new song called “La Buena Vida” that featured a full mariachi band. The song will be included on her upcoming album Familia.

Prince Royce

To revisit his Bronx roots, Prince Royce performed his Tiny Desk (Home) set from a barber shop. The Dominican-American pop star nailed all of his greatest hits, including “Corazón Sin Cara” and “Darte Un Beso.” He also sang his most recent hit “Carita De Inocente” and his new single “Lao’ A Lao’.”

Yendry

Since signing with RCA last year, Yendry has become a rising star in Latin music. Her unique songs blend her upbringing in both the Dominican Republic and Italy. Yendry performed her breakthrough song “Nena” first. Her breathtaking set also include her recent hits like “El Diablo,” “YA,” and “You.” She sounds even more incredible live.

Sech

Sech tore it up with his Tiny Desk (Home) performances. The Pananamian singer-songwriter perfectly translated his recent reggaeton hits like “Playa” and “911” into great acoustic performances. He also performed his recent smash “Sal y Perrea” from his latest album 42. Don’t sleep on Sech.

J Balvin

J Balvin performed his Tiny Desk (Home) performance in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. The Colombian superstar performed songs from his latest album Jose, including “Vestido,” “Que Locura,” and “In Da Getto.”

Some other standout Tiny Desk (Home) performances include Argentine pop star Nicki Nicole and Venezuelan singer-songwriter Maye. Be sure to also give those stellar performances a view.

