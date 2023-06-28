Peso Pluma Kisses Disabled Fan’s Forehead Outside Miami Concert in Heartwarming Video

crema

Peso Pluma, is making headlines, and this time, it isn’t just for being the artist with the most songs on Spotify’s global chart.

The “Luna” singer performed epiacally at Miami‘s LIV nightclub on Saturday night, but what came after the concert was even more notable.

As the Zapopan-born star passed a slew of people, he stopped for one fan in particular — and gave him an experience he’ll remember forever.

A viral TikTok video with more than six million views shows Peso Pluma walking past fans the night of his Miami concert. You can see how the “Ella Baila Sola” star immediately sees a disabled fan who is excited to see one of his favorite acts.

At that point, something amazing happened, showing Peso Pluma’s heart is in the right place.

Over on Twitter, fans couldn’t stop talking about the performance. One lucky fan wrote on the platform, “Seeing peso pluma in Miami [tonight] I love my parents 😭❤️” and all we have to say is… goals.

Seeing peso pluma in Miami tn I love my parents 😭❤️ — sophia katalyna 🫶🏼 (@sophiaakrdz) June 24, 2023

Many more said the performance looked “dope,” and 10/10 agree. Even the nightclub venue asked on TikTok, “Can you come every weekend @Peso Pluma??? Asking for a friend.”

Still, what happened once the concert finished was all the more special.

A viral video shows Peso Pluma’s heartwarming interaction with a fan in Miami

As you can see from the viral video the “La Bebe” star’s heart is made of gold.

While walking past a group of people, the singer stopped immediately upon seeing a disabled fan. The fan was clearly excited to see the singer up close, like anyone else would be.

Pluma starts by asking the fan, “How are you? How are you, carnal?” and goes straight toward him.

The singer hugs him, continuing to ask, “How are you?”

A TikTok video that shows another angle of the interaction shows how Pluma notices the fan likes his cap.

He asks, “You like it?” telling him, “I’m going to send you a cap, okay? I’m going to send you a cap.”

Afterward, the singer tells someone nearby, “Grab a cap from the truck so he can wear it.”

Peso Pluma then tells the fan, “We’re here for you okay? Dios te bendiga, mi niño.”

The star gives him a kiss on the head, and yes, we’re all tearing up right now.

Many people continue talking about the sweet moment on social media, commenting on what a “kind gesture” it was:

#Espectáculos | ¡Humilde el Doble P! Peso Pluma enternece a sus seguidores con un tierno gesto a un fan con discapacidad… 🥺♥️🥺♥️



"Dios te bendiga, mi niño, ¿okay?": Con un beso y palabras de aliento Peso Pluma reacciona ante fan con una discapacidad

Durante el fin de… pic.twitter.com/2t49AowT0g — Plano Informativo (@Planoinforma) June 28, 2023

As another fan put it, the moment was “so sweet,” telling Pluma: “You have your spot in heaven, mijo.”

Si mi favorito lo apoya, quien soy yo para no apoyarlo. Que lindo el Peso Pluma con el chavito de discapacidad diferente 😭😭😭😭😭😭 ya tienes el cielo ganado mijo. — Areli (@areli_av) June 28, 2023

