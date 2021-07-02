Nu Music Fridays: J Balvin and Skrillex, Snow Tha Product, Nicky Jam and More

Latidomusic

J Balvin and Skrillex make Reggaeton go EDM, Snow Tha Product has bars for days, Bizarrap and Nicky Jam go viral with their session and more. Check out our picks for Friday, July 2nd below.

J Balvin, Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Reggaeton goes EDM. J Balvin isn’t stopping. The Colombian singer has released this year “Otra Noche Sin Ti”, “Otro Fili”, “Qué Más Pues” plus “Poblado Remix and “AM Remix”. Now, he’s teaming up with Skrillex sampling “In The Ghetto” and making it a global Reggaeton track.

Snow Tha Product – “Esto No A Terminado (This Isn’t Over)”

Bars for days. In case you needed any more evidence that Snow Tha Product is one of the finest rappers in the game right now.

Bizarrap, Nicky Jam – “BZRP SESSIONS #41”

On fire. After the success of Eladio Carrion’s session, Argentinian producer Bizarrap enlists Puerto Rican super star Nicky Jam for BZRP Music Sessions #41 and it hasn’t even been 48 hours since its release and it has gone viral.

Tainy, Yandel – “DEJA VU”

The Jordan and Pippen of Reggaeton. Producer Tainy and El Capitán Yandel channel the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 90s for their joint album DYNASTY and their lead single “DEJA VU”. It’s time to bring back old school Reggaeton. Click here to read our review.

Lola Indigo – ‘La Niña’ album

She did not come to play. Spanish singer Lola Indigo released her new album ‘La Niña’, which includes her fire collab with Tini and Belinda titled “Niña de la Escuela”. Click here to read our review.

Mabiland – NIÑXSROTXS album

Talent. Colombian singer Mabiland shows her versatility in her sophomore album NIÑXS ROTXS, which includes collabs with Juan Pablo Vega and PJ Sin Suela.

Enrique Iglesias ft. Farruko – “Me Pasé”

We’ve all been there. Enrique Iglesias and Farruko team up to sing about those times when you drink just a little too much, and make it a beach party anthem.

Grupo Diez 4tro – “Lujos y Placeres”

Trailblazers. Grupo Diez 4tro is the very first drill corrido band to emerge from the US, and on “Lujos y Placeres” they sing about the trials and tribulations that come with fame and success.

Pacho El Antifeka ft. Nicky Jam – “TRISTE”

Let’s get emotional. Pacho El Antifeka and Nicky Jam get in their feelings for their new collab “Triste”, which will make you think about those past relationships you never get over.

Maria Isabel – “No Soy Para Ti”

Pop perfection. Dominican-American singer Maria Isabel released her single “No Soy Para Ti”. In the music video Maria is returning to her home in New York and realizing that her love and appreciation for herself are stronger than any connection she can find with another person.

Eladio Carrión – SEN2 KBRN VOL. 1 album

Trap King. Puerto Rican singer Eladio Carrión shows off why he is one of Latin Traps all-time greats with his new album

Nicole Zignago – “KARATE”

Rising star. Peruvian singer-songwriter Nicole Zignago released her new single KARATE, which talks about the internal conflicts we face when we become our worst enemy, but we always learn to come out of that darkness.

