Los Bukis Fans Post Their Parents Reacting to Concert Tickets On Social Media and Now We’re In Tears

When Los Bukis announced their reunion tour last week, fans everywhere rejoiced at the opportunity of seeing one of the most iconic Latin bands take the stage together again. Many TikTok users took advantage of the tickets going on sale and Father’s Day to share their parents reactions to the coveted tickets which will make you cry happy tears.

Los Bukis’ Una Historia Cantada will be the band’s first tour in 25 years.

#UnaHistoriaCantada trae nuevas fechas para ustedes! Hemos sumado una noche más a Chicago y hoy llenos de emoción anunciamos conciertos en Houston, San Antonio y Oakland. 🙌🏽

Mañana comienza la preventa para clientes @Citi y el viernes venta al público en https://t.co/5FgevoPTtL pic.twitter.com/aYGJxJ3z01 — Los Bukis (@somoslosbukis) June 21, 2021

Los Bukis’ Una Historia Cantada Tour was a three-night concert series at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but due to overwhelming demand, the band has announced more dates in Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, and Oakland.

TikTok users shared their parents’ reactions to Los Bukis tickets and now there’s something inside my eye.

It’s hard not to feel emotional with these TikToks. Just like we all had our moment with Bad Bunny tickets, it’s adorable to see our parents freak out over an iconic band of their youth like it was Los Bukis, and see them get excited over concert tickets.

Our parents work so hard and have sacrificed so much for us, that it’s very touching to see them be rewarded by their children with tickets to see their favorite artists live.

TikTok User Rosie Molina recruited her brothers and dressed up as Marco Antonio Solis and Los Bukis for an at-home performance. They surprised their parents with tickets to the actual concert, and then tears started streaming down our faces.

Family TikTok account for De Avila Fam shared a TikTok gifting their dad floor tickets to see Los Bukis and now we’re fighting back the tears.

For TikTok user Edith, they told her dad that tickets were sold out, but little did he know that they bought tickets for the entire family.

For Caitlin Garcia, she joked around that she got her parents tickets to see Bad Bunny and her parents’ reactions are hilarious. Then, she surprises them with Los Bukis’ tickets and their faces light up.

Letty Aguilar‘s dad was sad that he couldn’t get tickets to the show, but then Letty surprised him with tickets and a t-shirt and you can tell what this means to this Bukis’ superfan.

Roxanne Trujillo on TikTok got her dad a full outfit and a perfume that he could only wear on August 27. When she asked her dad why he has to wait to wear it until then, he broke down crying because he knew he was going to see Los Bukis.

Los Bukis TikTok is my favorite place to be in right now.

For Roxxy, her dad joked about getting a check in his gift bag, but when he found out it was Los Bukis tickets his emotion was undeniable. Parents truly deserve the world.

