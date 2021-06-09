Marco Antonio Solís Releases “Tú Carcel” Reunion Video With Los Bukis, Announces Vegas Shows

Latidomusic

A few weeks after reuniting, legendary Mexican group Los Bukis released the music video for the new version of “Tú Carcel.” The gang’s all back together with Marco Antonio Solís gleefully singing their classic.

Los Bukis reunited last month during Marco Antonio Solís’ live stream concert.

As part of Solís’ live stream concert on May 9, he reunited with Los Bukis at the end of the show. The guys got back together for the first time in 25 years, following their last show in Guadalajara on May 18, 1996. Los Bukis performed a new version of “Tú Carcel,” but only a few seconds of it was available online.

The “Tú Carcel” 2021 music video is everything. Be still, my Los Bukis heart.

The wait is over for those Los Bukis fans who were waiting for the full “Tú Carcel” performance. On Los Bukis’ official YouTube channel, the music video for “Tú Carcel” 2021 was uploaded. The video opens with a heart-warming message from Solís about Los Bukis’ legacy and their reunion. In matching red jackets embroidered with “Los Bukis,” the guys are bopping along to their heartbreaking classic. It’s like no time has time passed seeing Solís back with his bandmates.

There’s no confirmation if Solís will do more with Los Bukis following their one-off reunion. The speculation is high because now Los Bukis have their own Twitter and Instagram social media pages.

You can catch Marco Antonio Solís live in Las Vegas in September.

“Y para siempre… Marco Antonio Solís” es el nombre de la gira con la que muy feliz regreso a los escenarios!!! Les comparto que el próximo 10 y 11 de septiembre podremos vernos en el @ColosseumatCP de #LasVegas. ¡Música, ritmo y la emoción de volver a estar juntos! pic.twitter.com/9kjPzmumpa — Marco Antonio Solís (@MarcoASolis) June 8, 2021

What’s in Solís’ near future is two shows at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The Michoacán icon will perform on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 during Mexican Independence Day weekend. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, June 11. Hopefully, there will be a Los Bukis appearance.

