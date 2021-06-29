New Latin Tours Alert: Aventura’s Last Show, Manuel Turizo And The Marías

Latidomusic

As more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, restrictions on live entertainment are getting lifted across the country. That means more concerts are coming. Aventura will be putting on their last reunion show while Colombian reggaetonero Manuel Turizo and alternative act The Marías have announced new tours.

Aventura’s last concert will be taking place in August.

Unica y última presentacíon para una noche exclusiva sabado 14 de agosto en el @hardrockstadium en Miami!



Boletos a la venta este miércoles a las 10am EST en https://t.co/6sicfN38Zr. pic.twitter.com/HT3OJSVmfb — Romeo Santos (@RomeoSantosPage) June 28, 2021

Last year, Aventura was in the middle of their reunion tour with the King of Bachata Romeo Santos. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that sidelined the rest of the band’s sell-out tour. Santos and the gang have reprogrammed the tour, but they’re only going to do one last show. Aventura’s final concert is scheduled for Aug. 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Wednesday, June 30, through Ticketmaster.

Manuel Turizo’s Dopamina Tour will be one to watch for this fall.

Muy pronto nos veremos las caras otra vez 🔥🔥🔥 viene #DOPAMINATOUR y la preventa sale esta semanaa 💊💊💊 pic.twitter.com/ipxGyJn4nj — Manuel Turizo Zapata (@ManuelTurizoMTZ) June 29, 2021

Rising Colombian star Manuel Turizo will embark on his Dopamina Tour this fall. The tour is named after his second album, which features the hits like “La Nota” with Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers and “Amor En Coma” with Maluma. The tour kicks off on Sept. 10 in New York City and ends in Puerto Rico on Oct. 8. Turizo will visit major cities like Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, and Chicago. Check out his official website for ticket information. He will also be performing at Calibash 2022 in L.A. in January.

The Marías’ 2022 tour is already a hot ticket.

CINEMA TOUR! all tickets on sale this friday at 10am pst pic.twitter.com/X5fFM7W4Yp — The Marías (@themarias) June 21, 2021

With the release of their new album Cinema last Friday, The Marías also announced their 2022 tour. The group’s tour kicks off in Las Vegas on Jan. 22 and runs through March. Due to high demand, The Marías added a second L.A. show for March 13. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

