Daddy Yankee, J Balvin And Ozuna Leading Calibash 2022 Line-Up

The biggest Latin music festival in the U.S., Calibash, will be returning in 2022. For the event’s 15th anniversary, the line-up is stacked with Latin superstars led by Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Ozuna.
Calibash 2022 will be a three-day-long event.
The 2022 Calibash will be a three-day-long event, taking place from Jan. 14 to 16. The festival hosted by SBS Entertainment will return to the Staples Center in L.A. after taking this year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate 15 years of Calibash, SBS Entertainment went all out for the line-up. Let’s take a look at who will be performing each day.
There will be a Wisin y Yandel reunion on Friday night.
Friday will be headlined by Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna. Boricua duo Wisin y Yandel will reunite and Mexican-American pop star Becky G will be representing the ladies that night. Among the rising stars performing that day include Mexican singer Natanael Cano, rising rapper Myke Towers, and Panamanian singer Sech.
It’s the Rauw Alejandro, Lunay, and Manuel Turizo combo on Saturday night for me.
Reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee will be headlining Saturday night. He will be joined by “Telepatía” hit-maker Kali Uchis and Dominican superstar Natti Natasha. All the heartthrobs representing the next wave of reggaeton artists will be performing that night: Puerto Rico’s Rauw Alejandro and Lunay with Colombia’s Manuel Turizo.
“Dákiti” hitmaker Jhay Cortez will be one to watch on Sunday night.
Colombian superstar J Balvin will be headlining Sunday, the final night. He’s going to be joined by reggaeton OG Nicky Jam and the Black Eyed Peas. Rising reggaeton stars Jhay Cortez, Justin Quiles, and Nio Garcia round out the line-up.
Tickets for all three nights of Calibash 2022 are now on-sale. You can get your tickets here. This is going to be the Latin music event of the new year.
Bad Bunny did another surprise drop with “100 Millones”, Kali Uchis’ keeps “telepatía” alive with an acoustic version, Colombia and Argentina team up for “Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin and Maria Becerra. Check out the full list of releases for Friday, May 28 below.
Colombia meets Argentina with J Balvin’s new track with Argentinian rising star Maria Becerra with “Qué Más Pues?” with a music video that belongs in a Fast & Furious movie. Check it out.
Juanes – Origen album
Juanes goes back to the music he grew up with, and gives it another life by doing his own take covering the greats like Bruce Springsteen, Joe Arroyo, Juan Gabriel, Juan Luis Guerra and more with his new album Origen.
Dalex had teased us back in April about his upcoming collaboration with a major R&B singer, and here we are today with “XLEY” with none other than Mr. Steal Yo Girl, Trey Songz. Shout out to Dalex for having Trey sing a couple of verses in Spanish on this seductive R&B track.
Chilean indie icon Javiera Mena released her new EP I. Entusiasmo, which according to Javiera was inspired by themes of enthusiasm, passion, desire and Eros.
Dylan Fuentes, Daramola – “FELICIA”
Colombian singer Dylan Fuentes and Nigerian producer Daramola are setting their sights on creating a global record with their upcoming EP ARENA, and its lead single “FELICIA”.
Milly, Juhn, Lyanno Ft. Farruko y Lary Over – “Tas Bota”
Carbon Fiber Music’s finest Milly, Farruko, and Lary Over team up with Juhn and Lyanno for their new star-packed collab for “Tas Bota”. Milly had the chance to tell us more about how the song came about, look out for our interview next week.
Lenny Tavarez – KRACK album
Puerto Rican singer Lenny Tavarez had been teasing his album KRACK by dropping singles “La Pared 360,” “Acerola,” “La Neta,” and more. The day is finally here and the full album is available to listen to, including his new single “Lo Tengo Todo.”
Natanael Cano – A Mis 20 album
What were you doing at 20 years old? Well, at 20 years old Natanael Cano is considered by many to be the leader of Corridos Tumbados and he isn’t slowing down. He continues to ride his wave of success with his new album A Mis 20.
Reik, Maluma – “Perfecta”
When something works, why not try it again, right? Reik teamed up with Maluma once again after “Amigos Con Derechos” for their new track “Perfecta.”
Yendry – “YA”
Dominican-Italian artist Yendry shows her versatility and why she’s one of the most promising new acts in Latin music in her new single “YA.”
Panamanian-American singer Chicocurlyhead is impacting both the hip-hop and Latin music worlds with his unique flow. He was born in Panama and grew up in Atlanta, so he proudly represents both sides in his music. That bicultural swagger comes through in his new music video for “Dame Más de Ti.” In an interview with Latido Music, Chicocurlyhead talked about staying true to himself in his music and his latest hits.
Chicocurlyhead first generated buzz with his Spanish freestyle “Adorarte.”
Chicocurlyhead first made an impact with his very first recording in the studio. After following some friends to the studio, they encouraged him to hit the booth where the 17-year-old spit the freestyle “Adorarate.” That was his first taste of singing in Spanish.
“I dropped that song on Soundcloud 30 minutes after I made it and the next day I already had 1,000 plays,” Chicocurlyhead tells mitú. “That’s how I started making music.”
With “Plata,” Chicocurly embraced his Spanglish flow that’s putting him on the map.
In 2019, Chicocurlyhead started to blend the influences of his Atlanta upbringing with his roots in the Panama. Like Cardi B, who embraces both her cultures in her music, he’s following suit. His first bilingual release was “La Plata.”
“I’m half,” Chicocurlyhead says. “My father, he’s American. My mom, she’s from Panama. I was born in Panama. When I got here [Atlanta], I was like, ‘This is me.’ I want my music to represent me as an artist and where I come from and the cultures I’ve been around. It’s the perfect mix.”
Chicocurlyhead lives up to his name with his head full of curls. He’s proudly Afro-Latino in his music that can seamlessly fit on both Anglo hip-hop and Latin playlists.
“To a lot of people, I might look Black,” Chicocurlyhead adds. “To a lot of people, I might look mixed. To a lot of people, I might look Hispanic. It doesn’t matter because it all matches together for me. [It’s] my culture, my music, and my style.”
Chicocurlyhead is starting to blow up thanks to his latest hit “Modelo.”
While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicocurlyhead spent his time in the recording studio with his producer. They recorded a trio of singles that he started dropping in 2021. The second release “Modelo” is the one that’s starting to blow up.
“That was my first time being played on the radio,” Chicocurlyhead says. “I got love for the platforms on both sides. For example in Spotify, I got added to Radar US Latin and then I got added to the Radar US playlist. It’s like a perfect balance I would say to both cultures.”
“Dame Más de Ti” is the perfect example of Chicocurlyhead’s bicultural sound.
“Dame Más de Ti” is the latest release in that trilogy. Now that Chicocurlyhead won over the girl in “Modelo,” he’s a smooth operator in keeping her by his side in Spanglish. His dream collaborations reflect his bicultural sound, ranging from Travis Scott, Post Malone, and SZA to J Balvin and Sech. Chicocurlyhead promises that there’s more music on the way.
“My goal is to inspire people and to give people hope,” he says. “If someone like me is able to do it and work their way up, then you can do it. Just be yourself without caring what people think. At the end of the day people just want what’s real.”