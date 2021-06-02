Daddy Yankee, J Balvin And Ozuna Leading Calibash 2022 Line-Up

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny did another surprise drop with “100 Millones”, Kali Uchis’ keeps “telepatía” alive with an acoustic version, Colombia and Argentina team up for “Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin and Maria Becerra. Check out the full list of releases for Friday, May 28 below.

Bad Bunny, Luar La L – “100 Millones”

Benito teased on Twitter yesterday “Sorry for not giving you a heads up“, and today we’re blessed with a new Bad Bunny song to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with “100 Millones” alongside rapper Luar La L. Also, he isn’t slowing down: He revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that next week he’ll drop another single titled “Yonaguni.”

Kali Uchis – “telepatía” acoustic

“telepatía” is by far one of our favorite releases this year, and Kali Uchis knows it. The Colombian singer released an acoustic version that sounds heavenly. Give it a listen.

J Balvin, Maria Becerra – Qué Más Pues?

Colombia meets Argentina with J Balvin’s new track with Argentinian rising star Maria Becerra with “Qué Más Pues?” with a music video that belongs in a Fast & Furious movie. Check it out.

Juanes – Origen album

Juanes goes back to the music he grew up with, and gives it another life by doing his own take covering the greats like Bruce Springsteen, Joe Arroyo, Juan Gabriel, Juan Luis Guerra and more with his new album Origen.

Dalex, Trey Songz – “XLEY”

Dalex had teased us back in April about his upcoming collaboration with a major R&B singer, and here we are today with “XLEY” with none other than Mr. Steal Yo Girl, Trey Songz. Shout out to Dalex for having Trey sing a couple of verses in Spanish on this seductive R&B track.

Javiera Mena – I. Entusiasmo EP

Chilean indie icon Javiera Mena released her new EP I. Entusiasmo, which according to Javiera was inspired by themes of enthusiasm, passion, desire and Eros.

#ENTUSIASMO contiene 5 Canciones engendradas en Chile en pleno estallido social. El fuego y la pasión me poseyeron #yera. Esta es la etapa número 1 de un viaje que iremos develando con el

tiempo. Espero que disfruten estos pedacitos de mi 💖https://t.co/2pnzLcQUzL — Javiera Mena (@javieramena) May 27, 2021

Dylan Fuentes, Daramola – “FELICIA”

Colombian singer Dylan Fuentes and Nigerian producer Daramola are setting their sights on creating a global record with their upcoming EP ARENA, and its lead single “FELICIA”.

Milly, Juhn, Lyanno Ft. Farruko y Lary Over – “Tas Bota”

Carbon Fiber Music’s finest Milly, Farruko, and Lary Over team up with Juhn and Lyanno for their new star-packed collab for “Tas Bota”. Milly had the chance to tell us more about how the song came about, look out for our interview next week.

Lenny Tavarez – KRACK album

Puerto Rican singer Lenny Tavarez had been teasing his album KRACK by dropping singles “La Pared 360,” “Acerola,” “La Neta,” and more. The day is finally here and the full album is available to listen to, including his new single “Lo Tengo Todo.”

Natanael Cano – A Mis 20 album

What were you doing at 20 years old? Well, at 20 years old Natanael Cano is considered by many to be the leader of Corridos Tumbados and he isn’t slowing down. He continues to ride his wave of success with his new album A Mis 20.

Reik, Maluma – “Perfecta”

When something works, why not try it again, right? Reik teamed up with Maluma once again after “Amigos Con Derechos” for their new track “Perfecta.”

Yendry – “YA”

Dominican-Italian artist Yendry shows her versatility and why she’s one of the most promising new acts in Latin music in her new single “YA.”

Nicky Jam, El Alfa – “Pikete”

When Nicky Jam started posting on IG Stories that he didn’t like El Alfa’s pikete, many of us realized that there was no beef between them, but that they were actually teasing their upcoming collab. Here we are today with “Pikete” which is fuego. Check it out.

Cauty, Mariah Angeliq – “Wiki Wiki”

If you know the original “Wiki Wiki“, then you know that you can expect perreo intenso with Cauty and Mariah Angeliq’s latest collab.

Maffio, Darell, Don Miguelo – “Elma Maria”

Who asked for Summer Vibes? Because Maffio recruited Darell and Don Miguelo for a song that fits perfectly for a boat day with “Elma Maria.”

Atomic Otro Way, JC La Nevula – “Escondidos”

Dominican artist Atomic Otro Way continues to show his versatility with his latest single “Escondidos” alongside fellow Dominican JC La Nevula.

Matt Hunter – “Vibe”

Colombian-Italian singer Matt Hunter released new bilingual track that, you guessed it, it’s a vibe.

SANTI – “Vente Pa’ Aca”

Peruvian-American singer SANTI released his new chill Spanglish single “Vente Pa’ Aca” from his latest EP Neón.

Poolside, Buscabulla – “High Season”

To wrap up this Summer-infused Nu Music Fridays, we leave you with all the relaxed beach vibes from “High Season” by Poolside and Buscabulla.

