Latidomusic

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

By March 22, 2021 at 12:41 pm
POLLEN PRESENTS

This September J Balvin will be hosting the Neón Experience in Las Vegas. The Colombian superstar lined-up the biggest reggaeton acts to join him for the three-day concert series.

J Balvin will be taking over the Las Vegas strip in September.

J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents and Zouk Group to put on the Neón Experience. During Mexican Independence weekend, Balvin will take over the Resorts World Las Vegas with the special event. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will also be adding to the festivities This will be taking place on Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, so hopefully the COVID-19 situation will be more under control by then.

The thought of finally getting to sing “La Tusa” live with Karol G.

The line-up J Balvin has planned for the Neón Experience is mind-blowing. Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is headlining the first day, Sept. 16. Puerto Rican hitmaker Marco “Tainy” Masís will be making his global debut performance as an artist. DJ Pope and AGUDEL0888 are also are part of the line-up.

The man himself, J Balvin, will be headlining on Sept. 17. Puerto Rican icons Jowell y Randy will also perform that day. The after-party will include Balvin’s longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez and Sita Abellan.

Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez in the same day!

Rising Boricua artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez will co-headline the final day on Sept. 18. They’ll be joined by DJs like Alex Sensation, La Gabi, and Cornetto.

Tickets to J Balvin’s Neón Experience are on sale now. Fans can buy their tickets at the event’s official website here. Following his last single “Ma’ G,” J Balvin released his new music video for “Tu Veneno” on Friday.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: J Balvin Debuts ‘Ma’ G’ with Canelo, Joins ‘Pokémon’ Album

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Karol G Announced Her New Album KG0516, Fans Think A Kali Uchis Collab is On The Way

Latidomusic

Karol G Announced Her New Album KG0516, Fans Think A Kali Uchis Collab is On The Way

By March 18, 2021 at 3:46 pm
BY  | March 18, 2021 AT 3:46 pm
@karolg Instagram

Karol G is ready for take off. The Bichota singer revealed on Instagram a teaser for her upcoming album KG0516 and its release date for Thursday, March 25th, dropping at 8:00pm EST.

The teaser takes place inside an airplane, where Karol G plays different characters: passenger, pilot and flight attendant. The flight attendant voiceover peaked the interest of many fans online because it sounds just like Kali Uchis.

Karol confirmed via Instagram Stories that it is indeed Kali Uchis’ voice in the intro and for fans to expect even more female collabs for the new album.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

KG0516 is Karol’s third studio album, following Unstoppable which included her single “Ahora Me Llama“, and her sophomore album Ocean which had hits like “Mi Cama” and “Culpables” featuring Anuel AA.

The album cover for KG0516 was shot by David LaChapelle and Karol called it “the cover of my dreams”.

READ MORE: J Balvin and Karol G Lead 2021 Latin American Music Awards Nominations, Bad Bunny Follows

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Kali UchisKarol G

‘Sky Rojo’ Star Lali Espósito is an Argentine Pop Icon: Her 5 Greatest Hits

Latidomusic

‘Sky Rojo’ Star Lali Espósito is an Argentine Pop Icon: Her 5 Greatest Hits

By at 11:46 am
BY  | March 18, 2021 AT 11:46 am
NETFLIX

This week Lali Espósito will be jumping from Argentina to the global stage in the Netflix series Sky Rojo. The accomplished actress is also an Argentine pop star with a number of hits to her name.

Sky Rojo was created by the same people behind Money Heist.

Sky Rojo premieres on March 19. Lali, who professionally goes by her first name, co-stars with Spanish actress Verónica Sánchez and Cuban actress Yany Prado. The action-packed show was created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the creators of the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist). The three women play prostitutes who are fleeing from their pimp. Spanish actor and Sense8 star Miguel Ángel Silvestre plays one of the pimp’s henchmen.

Lali is a very successful pop star from Argentina.

For those who know Lali back in Argentina, Sky Rojo will also be her most intense role yet. The 29-year-old rose to prominence in her country through teen telenovelas. She found her big break as the star of Casi Ángeles, which spun off the pop group Teen Angels. Lali later went solo in 2014 with her debut album, Soy. Lali has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Latin music over the years including Mau y Ricky, Thalía, Fito Páez, and CNCO.

After you watch Sky Rojo, Latido Music has selected a few of our favorite Lali hits for your playlists.

“Mi Mala” remix with Mau y Ricky

One of Lali’s first big breaks globally was featuring on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s “Mi Mala” remix. The brothers assembled the “Lady Marmalade” of Latin music with Colombian reggaetonera Karol G, Chicana pop star Becky G, and Dominican-American singer Leslie Grace also in the mix. The guys took a back seat to the women living their best lives.

“Caliente” with Pabllo Vittar

For her third album Brava, Lali teamed up with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar. The two joined forces in “Caliente” and as the song’s title suggests, they turned up the heat with this one. Lali showed up and showed out for the LGBTQ+ community with a fierce queer artist.  

“Lindo Pero Bruto” with Thalía

Like the “Mi Mala” remix, another song that raised Lali’s international profile was “Lindo Pero Bruto.” The Mexican pop icon teamed up with Lali for her Valiente album. In the reggaeton-pop bop, both women have their cake and eat it too. “You’re stupid, papi, but tasty,” Lali sings in Spanish.

“Como Así” with CNCO

For last year’s Libra album, Lali enlisted Latin boyband CNCO for “Como Así.” She trades verses with each of the guys as they collectively fight for love. It’s a soaring and moving pop moment.

“Ladrón” with Cazzu

The knockout track on Lali’s Libra album is “Ladrón,” her collaboration with Cazzu, Argentina’s top female artist in Latin trap. In a moment of girl power that highlights the talent of their country, the women unite in turning the tables on no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sing together.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Argentine Rapper Ecko to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Días de Gallos’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
CazzuCNCOKarol Glalimau y rickyPabllo VittarThalia