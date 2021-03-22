J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

Latidomusic

This September J Balvin will be hosting the Neón Experience in Las Vegas. The Colombian superstar lined-up the biggest reggaeton acts to join him for the three-day concert series.

J Balvin will be taking over the Las Vegas strip in September.

Latino Gang! NEÓN

Boletos a la venta este Viernes 19 de Marzo 10 PST. Regístrate en el link en mi bio para más información. @pollen pic.twitter.com/PyNoMIhNgR — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) March 15, 2021

J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents and Zouk Group to put on the Neón Experience. During Mexican Independence weekend, Balvin will take over the Resorts World Las Vegas with the special event. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will also be adding to the festivities This will be taking place on Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, so hopefully the COVID-19 situation will be more under control by then.

The thought of finally getting to sing “La Tusa” live with Karol G.

The line-up J Balvin has planned for the Neón Experience is mind-blowing. Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is headlining the first day, Sept. 16. Puerto Rican hitmaker Marco “Tainy” Masís will be making his global debut performance as an artist. DJ Pope and AGUDEL0888 are also are part of the line-up.

The man himself, J Balvin, will be headlining on Sept. 17. Puerto Rican icons Jowell y Randy will also perform that day. The after-party will include Balvin’s longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez and Sita Abellan.

Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez in the same day!

Rising Boricua artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez will co-headline the final day on Sept. 18. They’ll be joined by DJs like Alex Sensation, La Gabi, and Cornetto.

Tickets to J Balvin’s Neón Experience are on sale now. Fans can buy their tickets at the event’s official website here. Following his last single “Ma’ G,” J Balvin released his new music video for “Tu Veneno” on Friday.

