New Latin Tours Alert: Pitbull, Soda Stereo, And Baja Beach Fest

Latidomusic

As more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccination, the restrictions are being lifted across the country. That means live concerts are coming back. Miami’s finest Pitbull and Argentine legends Soda Stereo are returning with new tours.

Pitbull will be hitting the road with Iggy Azalea.

I don’t know about you, but I feel good!

Yours truly is back on the road again with special guest @IGGYAZALEA and our very own @themostbadones.

Excited to reunite with all of my fans.

Dale!! #IFeelGoodTour pic.twitter.com/SWh6w4mztV — Pitbull (@pitbull) June 22, 2021

Pitbull will be touring the U.S. again with the I Feel Good Tour. “Fancy” hit-maker Iggy Azalea will be his special guest for most of the tour. The tour kicks off on Aug. 20 in Clarkston, Mich. The shows run through the fall with the last date on Oct. 13 in Tampa, Fla. Tickets for the I Feel Good Tour will be released on Friday, June 25 at LiveNation.com.

Soda Stereo is returning next year with the Gracias Totales Tour.

Reprogramación 2022

.

3 de Marzo, The Forum

Los Ángeles, USA 🇺🇸

.

Para más información o venta de tickets ingresá a https://t.co/E6O1iaKGil

.#SodaStereo #LosAngeles #USA pic.twitter.com/odyMYTYujd — Soda Stereo (@sodastereo) June 22, 2021

Like Los Bukis and Marcos Antonio Solís, the remaining members of Soda Stereo are coming together for a reunion tour. Actually, the tour was first announced in 2020, but the dates had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two Gracias Totales shows will take place next year on Feb. 27 in Miami and March 3 at The Forum in Inglewood. Late lead singer Gustavo Cerati will be projected on-screen to back his bandmates, Zeta Bosio and Charly Alberti. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets are still available for the biggest reggaeton music festival.

Tickets are still available for the second weekend of Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito, MX. Anuel AA, J Balvin, Ozuna and Karol G will be headlining that weekend from Aug. 20-22. There will also be live sets from Becky G, Sech, Farruko, El Alfa, and Kali Uchis. You can buy your tickets here.

Puerto Rican singer Farruko will also be on his own headlining tour in the U.S. this fall. The LA167 Tour kicks off in November in San Diego and runs through February of next year. Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com