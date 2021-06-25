Bad Bunny And J Balvin Reunite In Nio García’s “AM” Remix Music Video

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny and J Balvin are back together again. The Puerto Rican and Colombian superstars reunited for the remix of Nio García’s rising hit “AM.” The trio throws a party in the lavish music video.

You’ll most likely remember Nio García from “Te Boté.”

Nio García broke through in 2017 thanks to the hit “Te Boté” with Casper and Darell. The star-powered remix with Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna turned the song into a global smash. The remix impressively reached No. 36 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. García released the original version of “AM” with Flow La Movie in January and the music video has over 130 million views.

The Oasis team J Balvin and Bad Bunny are back together.

The “AM” remix marks the first time that Bad Bunny and J Balvin have worked together since their 2018 collaborative album Oasis. They add some extra allure to García’s already magical single. Balvin and Benito prove to be a dream team once again as they belt out their heartfelt verses. García’s charm holds together this captivating collaboration. Expect “AM” to get some more FM play with this remix.

In the “AM” remix music video, García, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin host a party with plenty of women. They take over a mansion for this extravagant visual.

J Balvin also recently made a song with UPS.

In terms of new music, Bad Bunny has been keeping his fans fed. The “AM” remix comes on the heels of comeback single “Yonaguni.” J Balvin’s been even busier, recently dropping “Qué Más Pues” with Maria Becerra and “Juntos Imparables.” The latter song is a collaboration with UPS to highlight small Latinx-owned businesses that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

