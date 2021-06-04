Bad Bunny Sings In Japanese In Meditative “Yonaguni” Music Video

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny continues to be an artist of many talents. In his new single “Yonaguni,” the Puerto Rican superstar sings in Japanese. There’s even an anime sequence at the end of the music video.

“Yonaguni” is Bad Bunny’s second new single in a week.

“Yonaguni” is the second of Bad Bunny’s one-two punch of new singles. Last week, he dropped the Latin trap anthem “100 Millones” featuring rising Boricua rapper Luar La L. After going alternative rock on his El Último Tour Del Mundo album, “Yonaguni” is a welcomed return to reggaeton.

“Yonaguni” is this summer’s simp perreo anthem.

“When we recorded [‘Yonaguni’], we said, ‘Oh, wow, this song is magical,'” Bad Bunny told Apple Music. “It’s something about my feelings. It’s something about how I feel right now. It’s something sweet. I don’t remember the last time that I made a song so mellow and danceable.”

Like “Callaíta” before it, “Yonaguni” is signaling another sad boi/girl summer ahead. Tainy helmed the song with hip-hop producers FinesseGTB and Smash David. Whoever Benito is missing, he wants to make up with them and whisk them off to Japan’s Yonaguni island. He references Itachi Uchiha from the anime Naruto before ending the song with a few lines of Japanese. The words roughly translate to: “Today I want to have sex but only with you.” Bad Bunny is giving Justin Quiles and Feid competition in the simp perreo department.

Bad Bunny is giving his fans everything they’ve wanted in the “Yonaguni” music video.

The “Yonaguni” was directed by Bad Bunny’s longtime collaborator Stillz. Benito is giving the fans everything they’ve wanted. In the tattoo parlor, he gets tatted with the Pokémon Go logo. J Balvin’s not the only one getting those Poké coins. During the drinking game Suck and Blow, he shares the card with another man. There are brooding shots of him sitting near the ocean. The video ends with the beautiful image of anime Bad Bunny walking through a cherry blossom forest.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com