Metallica Enlists Juanes, J Balvin, And Mon Laferte To Cover ‘Black Album’ Classics

The legendary heavy metal band Metallica is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Black Album in a big way. The guys invited 53 artists to cover songs from the LP on a new compilation. Among the acts tackling the Metallica classics are Colombian icon Juanes, reggaetonero J Balvin, and Chilean artist Mon Laferte.

All the proceeds from Metallica’s upcoming anniversary albums will be going towards charity.

On Sept. 10, Metallica will release a re-issue of The Black Album and the compilation LP, The Metallica Blacklist. Proceeds from both albums will go towards Metallica’s All Within My Hands, a foundation dedicated to creating sustainable communities, and to the charities that the various artists want to support.

Juanes absolutely shreds it with his cover of “Enter Sandman.”

The first two singles released from The Metallica Blacklist compilation were Miley Cyrus’s take on “Nothing Else Matters” with Elton John and Juanes’ version of “Enter Sandman.” The Colombian singer is in his rock star bag in this incredible cover. Juanes gave us the Origen covers LP last month and he’s continuing to kill it with his re-imagining of these classics. In 2019, he crossed paths with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich at the Latin Grammy Awards, so this cover was bound to happen.

J Balvin, Mon Laferte, and Gera MX are also covering Metallica’s classics.

Among the Latin music acts on The Metallica Blacklist are J Balvin and Mon Laferte. The Colombian superstar will be tackling Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” in Spanish with a Latin trap twist. Mon Laferte will be singing another version of “Nothing Else Matters.” Camilo Lara’s Mexican Institute of Sound will cover “Sad But True.” Interestingly, Lara will team up with Mexican rapper Gera MX and Colombian group La Perla.

