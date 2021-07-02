Tainy And Yandel Team Up For Epic ‘Deja Vu’ Music Video

Latidomusic

Reggaeton pioneers Tainy and Yandel are teaming up for the joint album Dynasty. The Puerto Rican superstars premiered the music video for their new single “Deja Vu.”

This week Tainy and Yandel broke the Latinx internet with their announcement of their collaborative project Dynasty. Yandel is most known as one half of Wisin y Yandel and for his successful solo career. Marco “Tainy” Másis has pretty much produced every Latin hit under the sun, including Bad Bunny’s “Yonaguni” and Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía.”

Tainy and Yandel have come up together since reggaeton music’s first global breakthrough in the mid-2000s. They’ve worked together plenty of times, but Dynasty marks the first time that they’re joining forces for an album.

They’re a dream team in their “Deja Vu” music video.

Tainy has helped reggaeton go pop and this first single with Yandel reflects that sound. “Deja Vu” is a reggaeton banger with the alluring luster that Tainy and NEON16 have glossed the genre with recently. There’s even a perreo breakdown for good measure. Yandel, who is known for bringing out the romantic side of reggaeton, shines in their captivating love song.

To match the epic-ness of the Dynasty project, Tainy and Yandel premiered the “Deja Vu” music video last night in 13 stadiums across the U.S. and Latin America. In the cinematic visual, Tainy and Yandel celebrate their union like they’ve won a major basketball game. Their team gear is stamped with XVI to reflect the 16 years that they’ve worked together.

There’s more music from Dynasty on the way.

DEJA VU — TAINY (@Tainy) June 30, 2021

People who attended the screenings of “Deja Vu” were treated to an advanced screening of Tainy and Yandel’s “Si Te Vas” music video. The Boricua duo’s Dynasty album is coming soon.

