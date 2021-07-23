Nu Music Fridays: Camila Cabello, Feid, Myke Towers and More New Releases

Latidomusic

Cuba, Colombia, Puerto Rico and more countries are present in this week’s Nu Music Fridays recap for July 23rd.

Camila Cabello channels her Cuban roots in new single “Don’t Go Yet”, Feid keeps teasing his upcoming album with “Tengo Fe”, Myke Towers surprised fans with Ovy On The Drums produced track “Almas Gemelas” and more.

Camila Cabello – “Don’t Go Yet”

Bienvenidos a la familia. Camila Cabello was inspired by her family and dinner parties for her new single “Don’t Go Yet” from her upcoming third album ‘Familia’. Imagine if the dinner scene from the movie Beetlejuice took place in a Latino household, that’s the vibe from the “Don’t Go Yet” music video and it will make you want to dance.

Feid – “Tengo Fe”

Ferxxo is back. Colombian singer Feid keeps teasing his upcoming album ‘Intershibuya La Mafia’ with his new single “Tengo Fe”, and a music video that looks like it was inspired by Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel.

Myke Towers – “Almas Gemelas”

*Romantic Myke has entered the chat.* Since the release of Rap-infused album Lyke Myke, during Premios Juventud Myke Towers released his new single “Almas Gemelas,” produced by Ovy On The Drums, and it’s making us eager for Myke to drop his next album ‘MICHAEL’.

CNCO – “Toa La Noche”

Welcome to the nueva era. CNCO kick off their new quartet era with their single “Toa La Noche” and performed the song for the very first time at this year’s Premios Juventud. Click here to read our Premios Juventud recap.

Jarina De Marco – “Give It To Me Baby”

Reimagined for the new generation. Dominican singer Jarina De Marco reimagines Rick James’ classic “Give It To Me Baby” with her signature experimental touches: adding haunting vocals, slowing down the beat and adding moody synths to capture a hazy disco atmosphere.

Natti Natasha, Nio Garcia, Brray – “Philliecito”

Maternity leave, over. After the birth of her daughter Vida Isabelle, Natti Natasha is back to work with Puerto Rican singers Nio García and Brray with 420 friendly new single “Philliecito”.

Tommy Torres – ‘El Playlist De Anoche’ album

Worth the wait. Puerto Rican singer Tommy Torres released his first album after 9 year, and it was co-produced and co-written by none other than Bad Bunny. In the album you can find different genres like rock, R&B, alternative, tropical, reggae and pop.

Ovy On The Drums, Piso 21, Blessd – Te Extraño

Colombia’s finest. Hit-maker producer Ovy On The Drums recruits Medellín group Piso 21 and rising star Blessd for “Te Extraño”, which might prompt you to call your ex.

Gloria Trevi, Guaynaa – “Nos Volvimos Locos”

Mexico-Puerto Rico connection. Guaynaa continues his collabs with Mexican icons, this time around with none other than Gloria Trevi for new Reggaeton single “Nos Volvimos Locos”.

Zion y Lennox – ‘El Sistema’ album

La Z y La L. By far one of the best Reggaeton duos since the early days of the genre, Zion y Lennox are back with their new album ‘El Sistema’, which comes packed with collabs with Sech, Myke Towers, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro and more.

La Santa Cecilia, Lila Downs – “Quiero Verte Feliz”

The perfect formula. “Quiero Verte Feliz” brings together the powerful voices of La Marisoul and Lila Downs and complements them with dynamic and extraordinary rhythms and an encouraging message that feels like a breath of fresh air.

Jay Wheeler – “Dos Tragos”

La voz favorita. Jay Wheeler is ready for Reggaetón Romántico SZN with his new single produced by Dimelo Flow, “Dos Tragos”.

Aitana, Eva Luna – “Aunque No Sea Conmigo”

The collab we didn’t know we needed. Imagine loving someone so much that you’re completely fine with them moving on to someone else, that’s the subject of “Aunque No Sea Conmigo”. Spanish singer Aitana recruited Venezuelan singer Eva Luna for a pop ballad that will get you in your feels.

Jodosky – “¿Quién Dijo Que Los Gordos No Perrean?

A statement. Neon16’s newest member Jodosky released a body positivity anthem from the male perspective with “¿Quién Dijo Que Los Gordos No Perrean?”. Let it be known that El Perreo is for everyone.

Big Soto, Gera MX – “High”

Bars for days. Venezuelan Trap star Big Soto and Mexican rapper Gera MX team up for “High”, where they both get to showcase their lyrical ability.

Vale – “Este Viaje”

Roadtrip jam. Colombian twin duo Vale released their new single “Este Viaje”, which was co-written by Tommy Torres and showcases the sisters’ unique vocals.

