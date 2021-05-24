Natti Natasha Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Vida Isabelle

Latidomusic

Congrats to new mother Natti Natasha! The Dominican reggaetonera gave birth to her daughter Vida Isabelle on May 22.

Raphy Pina was a beaming proud papa in his Instagram post.

Bienvenida! Nació Vida Isabelle, la hija de Natti Natasha y Raphy Pina 👶💜 pic.twitter.com/fHLC4KCIoD — ʟᴀᴛɪɴᴏ ɢᴀɴɢ (@LxtinoGang) May 22, 2021

Proud father Raphy Pina first uploaded a picture of Vida Isabelle’s birth chart on Instagram. “Full of Vida!” he wrote in Spanish. Natasha added, “Hello, I’m Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez. I was born on May 5, 2021 at 8:41AM in Miami. I weighed 6.8 lbs with 20″ and I had a natural birth. My parents say that I have a lot of ti@s that love me and enjoyed this process. Thanks for the love.”

Proud mama Natti Natasha was the first to upload a picture of Vida Isabelle.

Bienvenida Vida Isabelle. Te amamos!😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/5OJ1WReTSy — INFO NATTI NATASHA (@InfoNattiBR) May 23, 2021

On Sunday afternoon, Natasha revealed the first photo of baby Vida Isabelle on Instagram. The adorable newborn can be seen looking into the camera. “I present to you the biggest dream a woman can receive,” Natasha wrote in her post. Vida Isabelle already has her own Instagram account at @QueenVidaIsabelle. As of press time, the baby’s IG has over 551k followers.

Days before giving birth, Natti Natasha made her live debut on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show.

Days before giving birth, Natti Natasha performed with Becky G on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Natti proudly flaunted her baby bump as she sang “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G. The official music video has over 63 million views on YouTube.

While promoting her new single “Ram Pam Pam” last month, Natasha talked with mitú about the possibility of her daughter entering the entertainment industry in the future.

“I would let her,” Natasha said. “She can do whatever she wants. I did it anyways even if my parents didn’t want me to do it at the moment because they didn’t understand. I thank God I went through everything I went through so I could be there for her.”

