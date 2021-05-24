Latidomusic

Natti Natasha Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Vida Isabelle

By May 24, 2021 at 10:42 am
RAPHYPINA / INSTAGRAM

Congrats to new mother Natti Natasha! The Dominican reggaetonera gave birth to her daughter Vida Isabelle on May 22.

Raphy Pina was a beaming proud papa in his Instagram post.

Proud father Raphy Pina first uploaded a picture of Vida Isabelle’s birth chart on Instagram. “Full of Vida!” he wrote in Spanish. Natasha added, “Hello, I’m Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez. I was born on May 5, 2021 at 8:41AM in Miami. I weighed 6.8 lbs with 20″ and I had a natural birth. My parents say that I have a lot of ti@s that love me and enjoyed this process. Thanks for the love.”

Proud mama Natti Natasha was the first to upload a picture of Vida Isabelle.

On Sunday afternoon, Natasha revealed the first photo of baby Vida Isabelle on Instagram. The adorable newborn can be seen looking into the camera. “I present to you the biggest dream a woman can receive,” Natasha wrote in her post. Vida Isabelle already has her own Instagram account at @QueenVidaIsabelle. As of press time, the baby’s IG has over 551k followers.

Days before giving birth, Natti Natasha made her live debut on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show.

Days before giving birth, Natti Natasha performed with Becky G on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Natti proudly flaunted her baby bump as she sang “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G. The official music video has over 63 million views on YouTube.

While promoting her new single “Ram Pam Pam” last month, Natasha talked with mitú about the possibility of her daughter entering the entertainment industry in the future.

“I would let her,” Natasha said. “She can do whatever she wants. I did it anyways even if my parents didn’t want me to do it at the moment because they didn’t understand. I thank God I went through everything I went through so I could be there for her.”

Natti Natasha Reveals Her Baby’s Name During Mother’s Day Concert

Natti Natasha Reveals Her Baby’s Name During Mother’s Day Concert

NATTINATASHA / INSTAGRAM

Natti Natasha continues to let her fans in on her pregnancy journey. During her Mother’s Day live-stream concert, the Dominican reggaetonera announced the name she has for her baby on the way.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Natti Natasha hosted a live-stream concert.

The mother-to-be hosted a special live-stream concert on Facebook Live last night. Natasha performed her biggest hits as the set around her changing seasons. In the fall setting, she sang her empowering ballad “La Mejor Versión de Mi” and “Antes Que Salga El Sol” sans Prince Royce.

In the summer setting, Natasha performed “Oh Daddy,” her tropical take on Chicano singer Ritchie Valens’ “Donna,” and her breakthrough hit “Dutty Love.” During the fall set-up, Natti sang “No Me Acuerdo” sans Thalía and a version of “Sin Pijama” without Becky G.

Natti Natasha also revealed her baby girl’s name while premiering a new song.

Natasha also premiered a new song live. She performed the song “Princesa” as a tribute to her daughter, Vida Isabelle. The touching performance was part of the set’s winter season. This will be her first child with Pina Records owner Raphy Pina.

Fellow Dominicano Romeo Santos wrote “Princessa” for Natti.

Aventura’s Romeo Santos wrote “Princesa” for Natasha. In his own post, he expressed his appreciation to all the mothers, including Natti.

“Thank you to Natti Natasha for singing a song that was born to me solely for her voice,” Santos wrote on Twitter. “You will be a spectacular mother and I already baptized the girl as ‘La Bebe Bachatera.'”

If Natti’s baby decides to go in show biz later on, mom will be behind her.

While promoting her new single “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G last month, Natasha talked with mitú about her excitement over her pregnancy. If her baby wants to an artist in the future, Natti has no problem with that.

"I would let her," Natasha said. "She can do whatever she wants. I did it anyways even if my parents didn't want me to do it at the moment because they didn't understand. I thank God I went through everything I went through so I could be there for her."

AventuraNatti Natasharaphy pinaRomeo Santos

Bad Bunny Is His Own Competition At 2021 Billboard Music Awards + More Latin Nominees

Bad Bunny Is His Own Competition At 2021 Billboard Music Awards + More Latin Nominees

BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

The nominees for this year’s Billboard Music Awards are out. In one of the Latin categories, all three of Bad Bunny’s quarantine albums are nominated. The Puerto Rican superstar faces off with himself, J Balvin, and Anuel AA.

The winners at the Billboard Music Awards are based on sales, streaming, and chart performance.

The Billboard Music Awards gathers its nominees and winners from data on the charts this past year. If no one was buying or streaming your music, then you won’t get nominated. If you know the sales figures of the nominees, it’s easy to tell who will end up taking the award.

Good luck to whoever is nominated against Bad Bunny.

It should be no surprise that Bad Bunny dominated the nominations in the Latin categories. YHLQMDLG peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and El Último Tour Del Mundo became the first all-Spanish album in history to hit No. 1. To whoever is nominated alongside Benito, good luck.

All three of Benito’s albums that he dropped during the COVID-19 quarantine are nominated in one category.

In the Top Latin Album category, Bad Bunny is impressively nominated three times for YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. His competition in the category includes fellow Boricua Anuel AA’s Emmanuel and Colombiano J Balvin’s Colores albums.

Karol G, Becky G, and La Rosalía face off for Top Latin Female Artist.

The Top Latin Artist nominees are all men, including Bad Bunny, his previous competition, Maluma, and Ozuna. In the Top Latin Male Artist category, it’s Benito against Ozuna and J Balvin. In the Top Latin Female Artist category, Chicana singer Becky G faces Colombiana Karol G and Spanish pop star Rosalía.

All of last year’s big hits are nominated in Top Latin Song category.

The Top Latin Song category captures all of the bangers from the past year. Bad Bunny is nominated twice for “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez. Maluma and The Weeknd’s “Hawái” remix is also up for the award with the Black Eyed Peas’ “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with J Balvin and Ozuna’s “Caramelo” remix featuring Karol G and Myke Towers.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on May 23. The live show will be broadcast on NBC and hosted by the Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas.

Anuel AABad BunnyBecky GBillboard Music AwardsJ BalvinKarol GOzunarosalia