Top 5 Premios Juventud Moments: Natti Natasha’s Baby, Mariachi Karol G, #SOSCuba + More

Latidomusic

The 2021 Premios Juventud awards aired last night and there was plenty of awesome performances. Here’s five our favorite moments featuring Natti Natasha, Karol G, CNCO, Lunay, and more.

Natti Natasha’s baby

Natti Natasha made her first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter in May. The Dominican reggaetonera performed her new single “Phillicieto” with Puerto Rican singers Nio Garcia and Brray. Natti was looking fierce in her green-colored outfit and when Natasha and Raphy Pina won an award together, they brought their adorable baby Vida Isabelle on-stage with them.

Karol G goes mariachi

Karol G performed a new rendition of her song “200 Copas” from her album KG0516. Originally, the song was more in the vein of corridos tumbados. The Colombian reggaetonera wrote it with the genre’s pioneer Danny Felix. For Premios Juventud, she sang it with a full mariachi band behind her. It was beautiful to hear her belt out the ballad this way.

Camila Cabello & Gente de Zona amplify #SOSCuba

The Cuban artists at Premios Juventud came together to send their support to Cuba. The tribute opened with Pitbull and Emilio Estefan introducing Joncien, Lena, Malena Burke, and Yailenys Pérez. The group performed the song “Libertad.” Camila Cabella also offered a heartfelt message. Gente de Zona followed with Yotuel and they gave a powerful performance of “Patria y Vida.” Their collaboration has become an anthem for the Cuban protests.

CNCO’s new era

Latin boyband CNCO returned to the stage for the first time since Joel Pimentel left the group, but being one member down did not slow them down. The guys performed as a quartet and debuted their new single “Toa’ La Noche,” and Christopher Vélez, Erick Brian Colón, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel De Jesús rocked it. This was a just preview of CNCO’s upcoming club tour.

Lunay + Anitta’s almost kiss

Ever since Lunay released his song “Todo O Nada” with Anitta, it’s rumored that the two are going out. They fanned the flames of the rumored romance with their hot performance on Premios Juventud. The rising Puerto Rican singer and Brazilian superstar nearly kissed by the end of it. During rehearsals, Lunay and Anitta and actually locked lips. Lunay also performed his song “Vudú” with Chencho Corleone.

Novo registro de Anitta e Lunay durante os ensaios dos Prêmio Juventud 2021. pic.twitter.com/OBq5Vl0o1x — Fonte Anitta (@FonteAnittaBR) July 21, 2021

Some other highlights include Bad Bunny introducing Puerto Rican singer Tommy Torres. Benito produced Torres’ new album El Playlist De Anoche. Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra performed “Pareja Del Año” with Myke Towers. Becky G, TINI, Gloria Trevi, and Kali Uchis also gave standout performances.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com