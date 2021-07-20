New Latin Tours Alert: CNCO As A Quartet, Mon Laferte, And Juanes

Latidomusic

With live entertainment returning, every week there’s a new set of tours that are being announced. In our latest round-up, CNCO will perform across the U.S. as a four-piece band and this fall Mon Laferte and Juanes are hitting the road.

CNCO’s Toa’ La Noche Tour

Oye familia! Si quieres vacilar un rato con nosotros en el club, este 23 de julio salimos con los boletos a la venta. Nos vemos pronto! 😝 pic.twitter.com/2D4kUjl2xA — CNCO (@CNCOmusic) July 20, 2021

CNCO will return to the stage as a quartet this Thursday on Premios Juventud. Christopher Vélez, Erick Brian Colón, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel De Jesús will perform their new single “Toa’ La Noche.” The guys will also perform on a summer club tour this fall. The first show kicks off in Austin, TX on Aug. 9 and the tour runs through Tampa, FL on Sept. 18. Venues will be announced soon and tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 23. CNCO recently dropped their Déjà Vu Live album with former member Joel Pimentel.

Chiquis’ Playlist Tour

También vamos estar en San Jose Ca y Anaheim y Dallas Texas 🤗 aquí les dejo el link con fechas y boletos https://t.co/dmbuDVi7DS — CHIQUIS (@Chiquis626) July 10, 2021

Speaking of Premios Juventud, Chiquis will host the awards ceremony with Sebastián Yatra and Alejandra Espinoza. The Mexican-American singer is nominated for Female Artist of the Year. She also rescheduled her Playlist Tour. Upcoming dates include Dallas on Aug. 19, Hidalgo on Aug. 20, and Houston on Aug. 21. Chiquis will have two shows in California. There’s San Jose on Sept. 24 and Anaheim on Sept. 25. Tickets are on sale now.

Mon Laferte’s 2021 U.S. Tour

Después de un año y medio por fin podemos anunciar gira 😭

Vamos a empezar en 🇺🇸 por las medidas sanitarias y todo el tema de pandemia, pero poco a poco iremos sumando fechas por el mundo. Muchísimas gracias 😭 nos vemos en el tour. #LaferteUStour2021 pic.twitter.com/GyETJuny1K — Mon Laferte (@monlaferte) July 15, 2021

Another tour to look forward to this fall is Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte’s. Her U.S. 2021 Tour kicks off in Seattle on Sept. 14 and runs through Tucson on Oct. 28. She will be visiting many major cities across the country in support of her latest album Seis. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on July 23.

Ya casi llega la hora☀️

Pronto nos vemos Estados Unidos 🤟

👉 https://t.co/unnuM2DOhr pic.twitter.com/p31T7xfu99 — nanpabasico (@NanpaBasico) July 7, 2021

Colombian rapper Nanpa Básico will also tour the U.S. this fall. Colombian rocker Juanes recently his U.S. Origen Tour as well. Tickets for both tours are on sale now.

Volvemos a la tarima despues de más de un año sin poder verlos!!



Desde este viernes a las 10 am podrán comprar sus entradas en https://t.co/rggisfKU02 pic.twitter.com/xbsCKmqp51 — Juanes (@juanes) July 13, 2021

