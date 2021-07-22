Bad Bunny And Cheetos Are Giving Away $500k To Latinx Students ‘Leaving Their Mark’

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny has teamed up with Cheetos to give back to his community. The Puerto Rican superstar will be awarding $500,000 to Latinx students as part of his Deja Tu Huella campaign. To flex his creative muscle, he also designed a clothing collection with Cheetos and Adidas.

Bad Bunny first announced his partnership with Cheetos back in October. He released a commercial featuring “Yo Visto Así” from his El Último Tour Del Mundo album. He was vibing to the song in the recording studio with Chester Cheetah. Now they’re joining forces again to reward students who are “leaving their mark” in their communities.

Fans can have a chance to win $50,000 through the #DejaTuHuella TikTok challenge.

been cooking up something new, and I don’t think y’all are ready for it…tune in later @ 10am EST for a 🔥 announcement #DejatuHuella pic.twitter.com/1OQo4PbQM6 — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) July 22, 2021

Bad Bunny and Cheetos created the Deja Tu Huella Estudiante Fund. They will be rewarding 10 students in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with $50,000 each, funds which can go towards their education. To enter the #DejaTuHuella TikTok challenge, fans can submit 60-second videos showing the good they’re doing in their communities. Participants must tag @Cheetos, #DejaTuHuella, and #Entry to be eligible. Winners will be announced by the end of the year.

“It’s an honor to give back to the Hispanic community that has done so much for me,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “Between music and fashion, there are so many ways to leave your mark on culture, and I want to encourage everyone to follow whatever path inspired them. That’s what the Deja Tu Huella program is about.”

Bad Bunny also created a fashion collection with Cheetos and Adidas as part of his Deja Tu Huella campaign. The most eye-popping look in the collection is the orange, cheetah spot-covered track suit.

Starting now, fans can scan their Cheeto dust-covered fingers at www.cheetleid.com. The first 100 fans to get the dust on their fingertips recognized will have direct access to the collection before anyone else. Those who didn’t get early access can still sign up at the website for a chance to purchase the merch on Aug. 6 through the NTWRK app. Boricua hit-maker Tainy appears in the campaign.

