Aventura Added More Concerts To Their Reunion Tour, Including Los Angeles

Now more fans around the country will be able to see Aventura’s reunion tour. Romeo Santos and the gang just added four more shows, including a stop in L.A.

Originally Aventura’s Miami concert was going to be their last show.

Last year, Aventura was well into their reunion tour before live entertainment was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of being able to reschedule the dates they missed, Aventura announced one last show in Miami, FL on Aug. 14. Their final concert at the Hard Rock Stadium sold out immediately.

Aventura is blessing us with more farewell concerts.

Por demanda popular se han agregado cuatro nuevas fechas. Boletos a la venta este viernes a las 12pm (hora local) en https://t.co/9Fq9MY4wUZ



Miembros de Citi pueden comprar sus boletos de preventa empezando hoy a las 12pm (hora local) en https://t.co/x3izdq3y2F pic.twitter.com/sZPJlIAX8C — Aventura (@Aventura) July 20, 2021

This week, due to popular demand, Aventura added four more shows to their Inmortal Tour. Santos and his bandmates will be visiting Arlington, Texas on Aug. 22, Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 29, and revisiting the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Oct. 29. For us fans in California, there’s good news. On Sept. 5, Aventura will be taking over Dodgers Stadium in L.A. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Friday, July 23.

Aventura was 2020’s top-earning Latin music act.

Billboard revealed this week that Aventura was the top-earning Latin music act of 2020. The 15 concerts the guys were able to perform last year earned them $8.8 million dollars in ticket sales. Aventura came in 12th place on the top paid musicians of 2020 list. The next closest Latin music act was Bad Bunny who entered the list at No. 21.

On July 30, HBO Max will screen Romeo Santos: The King of Bachata, a documentary on Aventura’s lead singer. The movie will include Latin music stars like Daddy Yankee, Thalía, and Marc Anthony talking about Santos’ impact.

