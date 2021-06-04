Nu Music Fridays: Bad Bunny, Becky G, and El Alfa, Luis Fonsi with Myke Towers, and More

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny sings in Spanish and Japanese on “Yonaguni,” dembow meets LA in Becky G and El Alfa’s “Fulanito,” Luis Fonsi recruits Myke Towers for bachata-inspired “Bésame”.

Check out our fave releases from the week of June 4th below.

Bad Bunny – “Yonaguni”

Benito promised another release, and he delivered. This time around with “Yonaguni,” a track that will have all of us singing in the club in Japanese. Produced by Tainy, Smash David, and Finesse, this is the song we need to perrear y llorar this Summer season.

Becky G and El Alfa – “Fulanito”

Merengue urbano, anyone? Inglewood meets Santo Domingo in Becky G’s new song “Fulanito” featuring DR’s own El Alfa.

Luis Fonsi and Myke Towers – “Bésame”

Luis Fonsi goes bachata on his new track “Bésame” with fellow Puerto Rican artist Myke Towers. The track is so catchy that it can definitely be a contender for Song of the Summer.

The Marias – “Un Millón”

Inspired by her native Puerto Rico, The Marias released their new single “Un Millón” from their upcoming album CINEMA, released on June 25th.

Morat and Danna Paola – “Idiota”

Colombian band Morat and Mexican singer Danna Paola team up for Latin pop anthem “Idiota,” a long-awaited collab between the two. Look out for our exclusive interview with Morat next week!

ECKO – ‘Géminis’ album

Argentinian trap sensation ECKO released today his sophomore EP Géminis, a shoutout to his zodiac sign, which comes with 8-tracks that show his versatility in the Urban genre.

Ivonne Galaz – “Ni Una Más”

Corridos Tumbados leading lady Ivonne Galaz creates a female empowerment anthem with “Ni Una Más,” a song dedicated to all the mujeres that are taking a stand against gender violence.

Natalia Lafourcade – ‘Un Canto Por México Vol. 2’ album

Natalia Lafourcade released her long awaited album ‘Un Canto Por México Vol. 2’. In one of the standout tracks, she re-records “Recuérdame” from Disney’s Coco movie with Tlaxcala native Carlos Rivera. Read our review here.

Camilo & Gusttavo Lima – “BEBÊ”

Oi Brasil! Colombian pop singer Camilo sings in Portuguese alongside Brazilian star Gusttavo Lima for “BEBÊ,” the Portuguese remix of Camilo’s bachata single “BEBÉ” with El Alfa.

Brray, Zion – “La Depre”

The title of “La Depre” shouldn’t make us sad. Brray and Zion team up on “La Depre,” with a beat that will take us back to OG Reggaeton.

Tiarra Girls – “Soy Chingona”

Sister band Tiarra Girls released their new female empowerment single “Soy Chingona”. Check out our review & interview with the Austin band here.

Danie – “I Don’t Know Why”

Newcomer Danie released her new bilingual single “I Don’t Know Why,” which was recorded in Mexico. Alongside the music video, Danie also released a docuseries of her recording process on her YouTube channel.

Nobeat, KHEA – “Medio Crazy”

Colombian artist and producer Nobeat teams up with Argentina’s Trap star KHEA for their new single “Medio Crazy,” a song-ready para romper.

Mike Bahía – “La Rutina”

Latin Grammy winner for Best New Artist 2020, Mike Bahía, released his new single “La Rutina,” inspired by his real-life relationship with fellow Colombian singer Greeicy. The track talks about how sometimes couples get caught up in their routine, and how to make their significant other to keep falling in love with them. Qué cute!

Hector Delgado – ‘La Hora Cero’ album

Reggaeton pioneer formerly known as Hector El Father, now turned Minister Hector Delgado is back into music. The OG returns with new Christian inspired album ‘La Hora Cero’.

Blessd, SAEL – “De Buena”

Colombian newcomer Blessd isn’t stopping after his Maluma collab. This time around he recruits Argentine rising singer SAEL for their collab “De Buena”.

