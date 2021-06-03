Natalia Lafourcade Releases “Recuérdame” Duet From ‘Coco’ With Carlos Rivera

Latidomusic

Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade is back with her new album Un Canto Por México, Vol. 2. In one of the standout tracks, she re-records “Recuérdame” from Disney’s Coco movie with Tlaxcala native Carlos Rivera.

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 2 is the sequel to Natalia Lafourcade’s Latin Grammy-winning album.

Last November, Lafourcade won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards for Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1. The alternative musician tapped into folkloric Mexican music for this LP that was based on a benefit concert to rebuild Veracruz’s community center Centro de Documentación Del Son Jarocho. Lafourcade’s ranchera song “Mi Religión” also won the Latin Grammy for Best Regional Song.

The Veracruz community center that Natalia Lafourcade helped rebuild is almost done.

Siento el corazón agitado, lo logramos, este disco se terminó a distancia, desde casa, con las posibilidades que tuvimos para cerrar cada detalle y con el amor que merece. ❤️ Gracias a los que se sumaron a este proyecto con causa. #ucpmvol2 @AppleMusicEshttps://t.co/7xY01Lz2SK pic.twitter.com/FFPIbgYzKR — Natalia Lafourcade (@lafourcade) May 28, 2021

With the first album having the Vol. 1 addendum, we all knew Vol. 2 was coming and it’s finally here. The first album helped raise funds for Centro de Documentación Del Son Jarocho and now the second album is coming on the heels of the reconstruction’s completion.

“It’s all coming together at the same time,” Lafourcade said in a statement. “We’re getting ready to release this second album into the world at the same time the rebuilding of the community center is on its final stage. Save The Children and other organizations contributed funds. The center has been rebuilt with stronger foundations so that it can withstand the future movements and shaking of the Earth.”

After recording separate versions of “Recuérdame,” Natalia Lafourcade and Carlos Rivera are now singing the song as a duet.

In 2017, Natalia Lafourcade was one of the artists that recorded the song “Recuérdame” for Disney’s Coco movie. She recorded a pop version by herself and in a duet with Mexican-American singer Miguel. Carlos Rivera also recorded a version of “Recuérdame” for the Spanish-language soundtrack. For Un Canto Por México, Vol. 2, Lafourcade revisits the song in a dreamy duet with Rivera. Backed by a mariachi band, they sound incredible together. The duo gives a fresh take on what’s become a proudly Mexican classic.

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 2 includes more breathtaking duets with regional Mexican stars like Aida Cuevas, Pepe Aguilar, Silvana Estrada, and Ely Guerra. Fellow alternative act Mon Laferte, Latin rock legend Jorge Drexler, and Rubén Blades also appear on Lafourcade’s album.

