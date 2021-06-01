Top 5 Duets On Carlos Rivera’s ‘Leyendas’ Album Including Gloria Estefan And Juan Gabriel

Latidomusic

Mexican pop star Carlos Rivera is singing the classics of the great Latin American songbook alongside the legends themselves. For his new album Leyendas, Rivera recorded duets with icons like Gloria Estefan, José José, Juan Gabriel, Armando Manzanero, and Rocío Dúrcal.

Over a decade into his career and Carlos Rivera keeps reaching new heights.

Rivera first rose to prominence as the winner of Mexico’s La Academia in 2004. Like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood on American Idol, he’s one of the few artists that turned his time on a reality TV show into a successful music career. Rivera reached more of an international audience in 2017 with his version of “Recuérdame” on Disney’s Coco soundtrack. Coming onto 17 years into his career, this year he scored his first Billboard top 10 hit with “100 Años” featuring Maluma.

With his Leyendas album, Carlos Rivera is teaming up with Latin music icons of past and present.

Leyendas… El proyecto más importante de mi carrera, los duetos de mis sueños. Este es mi tributo a los más grandes artistas de nuestra música hispana. Llega este 28 de Mayo 2021 Lanzamiento Mundial. pic.twitter.com/1IGAcNh2YT — Carlos Rivera (@_CarlosRivera) May 19, 2021

With his new album Leyendas, Rivera is now honoring the Latin music artists that paved the way for him. He’s singing with icons that are still here with us and that have passed on.

“I have had the good fortune of my music reaching many countries of Latin America and Europe, but this would not have been possible without these great artists who opened door many years ago,” Rivera said in a statement. “Filling large venues, they made history. Latin music begins with many of them.”

Latido Music is here to highlight five of our favorite duets on Rivera’s new LP.

“Todavía” with Armando Manzanero

Before Mexican songwriting legend Armando Manzanero passed away from COVID-19 in December, he recorded his duet with Rivera. “The passing of maestro Manzanero hurt me deeply,” Rivera said. “He had recorded his part specifically for this project, and in fact, was the first artist who signed onto it.” The Latin music industry experienced an immense loss with Manzanero’s passing, but fortunately, he left us with the gorgeous “Todavía” on Rivera’s album.

“Puedes Llegar” with Gloria Estefan

Rivera teamed up with Cuban-American icon Gloria Estefan for “Puedes Llegar,” the Spanish version of her hit “Reach” that she wrote with Diane Warren. The two superstars complement each other well as they deliver soaring performances.

“Lágrimas Negras” with Omara Portuondo

In one of the album’s more danceable moments, Rivera joins forces with Buena Vista Social Club’s Omara Portuondo for “Lágrimas Negras.” They breathe new life into the bolero-son classic and at 90-years-old, Portuondo’s still got it. Rivera is known for hip-shaking moves in concert, so he’s going to have a lot of fun performing this one live.

“Yo No Sé Que Me Pasó” with Juan Gabriel

Before his passing in 2016, Mexican legend Juan Gabriel recorded “Yo No Sé Que Me Pasó” with Rivera. The song was originally featured on Gabriel’s 2015 LP Los Dúo 2, which won Album of the Year at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards. The two powerful performances Gabriel and Rivera deliver together is still incredible to listen to years later.

“Amor Eterno” with Rocío Dúrcal

The best virtual duet on Leyendas is Rivera’s take on “Amor Eterno” with Rocío Dúrcal. We lost the Spanish legend in 2006, but through technology Rivera was able to live out one of his dream collaborations. This is one of Juan Gabriel’s finest compositions and Rivera does it justice alongside Dúrcal.

