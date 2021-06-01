Latidomusic

Top 5 Duets On Carlos Rivera’s ‘Leyendas’ Album Including Gloria Estefan And Juan Gabriel

By June 1, 2021 at 4:23 am
Mexican pop star Carlos Rivera is singing the classics of the great Latin American songbook alongside the legends themselves. For his new album Leyendas, Rivera recorded duets with icons like Gloria Estefan, José José, Juan Gabriel, Armando Manzanero, and Rocío Dúrcal.

Over a decade into his career and Carlos Rivera keeps reaching new heights.

Rivera first rose to prominence as the winner of Mexico’s La Academia in 2004. Like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood on American Idol, he’s one of the few artists that turned his time on a reality TV show into a successful music career. Rivera reached more of an international audience in 2017 with his version of “Recuérdame” on Disney’s Coco soundtrack. Coming onto 17 years into his career, this year he scored his first Billboard top 10 hit with “100 Años” featuring Maluma.

With his Leyendas album, Carlos Rivera is teaming up with Latin music icons of past and present.

With his new album Leyendas, Rivera is now honoring the Latin music artists that paved the way for him. He’s singing with icons that are still here with us and that have passed on.

“I have had the good fortune of my music reaching many countries of Latin America and Europe, but this would not have been possible without these great artists who opened door many years ago,” Rivera said in a statement. “Filling large venues, they made history. Latin music begins with many of them.”

Latido Music is here to highlight five of our favorite duets on Rivera’s new LP.

“Todavía” with Armando Manzanero

Before Mexican songwriting legend Armando Manzanero passed away from COVID-19 in December, he recorded his duet with Rivera. “The passing of maestro Manzanero hurt me deeply,” Rivera said. “He had recorded his part specifically for this project, and in fact, was the first artist who signed onto it.” The Latin music industry experienced an immense loss with Manzanero’s passing, but fortunately, he left us with the gorgeous “Todavía” on Rivera’s album.

“Puedes Llegar” with Gloria Estefan

Rivera teamed up with Cuban-American icon Gloria Estefan for “Puedes Llegar,” the Spanish version of her hit “Reach” that she wrote with Diane Warren. The two superstars complement each other well as they deliver soaring performances.

“Lágrimas Negras” with Omara Portuondo

In one of the album’s more danceable moments, Rivera joins forces with Buena Vista Social Club’s Omara Portuondo for “Lágrimas Negras.” They breathe new life into the bolero-son classic and at 90-years-old, Portuondo’s still got it. Rivera is known for hip-shaking moves in concert, so he’s going to have a lot of fun performing this one live.

“Yo No Sé Que Me Pasó” with Juan Gabriel

Before his passing in 2016, Mexican legend Juan Gabriel recorded “Yo No Sé Que Me Pasó” with Rivera. The song was originally featured on Gabriel’s 2015 LP Los Dúo 2, which won Album of the Year at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards. The two powerful performances Gabriel and Rivera deliver together is still incredible to listen to years later.

“Amor Eterno” with Rocío Dúrcal

The best virtual duet on Leyendas is Rivera’s take on “Amor Eterno” with Rocío Dúrcal. We lost the Spanish legend in 2006, but through technology Rivera was able to live out one of his dream collaborations. This is one of Juan Gabriel’s finest compositions and Rivera does it justice alongside Dúrcal.

Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

By May 21, 2021 at 8:22 am
MARCUS COOPER

After spending all of 2021 at No. 1, Kali Uchis has dethroned Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti.” With “Telepatía” climbing to the top of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, she’s the first solo female artist in nearly a decade to reach the summit.

Kali Uchis ended the 27-week reign of “Dákiti.”

Since dropping in Oct. 2020, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s global smash “Dákiti” held onto the No. 1 spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart. After a 27-week reign at the top of the chart, Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” pushed the Puerto Rican singers into the runner-up spot. Uchis recently performed the hypnotic hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and for Colombia’s Premios Nuestra Tierra awards.

“Thank you, God, my Kuchis, and everyone supporting!” Uchis told Billboard. “I hope this inspired all artists to never compromise. We got this through intuition. There is nothing else on radio like it! I’m so honored and proud.”

Kali Uchis is the first woman since Paulina Rubio to top chart as a solo artist.

“Telepatía” is the first new No. 1 song of 2021 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Uchis is also the first solo female artist to reach the summit in almost a decade. The last woman to go No. 1 without collaboration or featured artist was Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio with “Me Gustas Tanto” in 2012. A few weeks before Pau, Cuban-American icon Gloria Estefan hit No. 1 with “Hotel Nacional.”

At Premios Nuestra Tierra, Uchis won Favorite Alternative Rock/Indie Song and Best New Artist. She has more new music on the way. On June 4, Uchis will release an acoustic EP.

Dolly Parton Sings “Jolene” Cumbia Version With Chiquis In Virtual Duet

Dolly Parton Sings “Jolene” Cumbia Version With Chiquis In Virtual Duet

By May 11, 2021 at 10:34 am
BY  | May 11, 2021 AT 10:34 am
CHIQUIS / INSTAGRAM

After releasing her cover of “Jolene” last year, Chiquis got to sing it with Dolly Parton on Mother’s Day. For the Latin Recording Academy’s Ellas Y Su Música special, the two performed a virtual duet of Parton’s classic.

Ellas Y Su Música highlighted the biggest Latina artists across all genres.

The Latin Recording Academy, the group behind the Latin Grammys, hosted the Ellas Y Su Música special on Univision. Latina superstars from all genres like Thalía, Alejandra Gúzman, Gloria Estefan, and Anitta performed during the show. In a surprise moment, country music legend Dolly Parton performed with Mexican-American singer Chiquis.

Dolly Parton said she’s happy to be uplifting women in any genre.

Parton introduced the regional Mexican music section of Ellas Y Su Música. “Buenas noches, ya’ll!” she exclaimed to the audience at home. “I would never pass up the opportunity to celebrate women in music in any language. We owe it to ourselves to stick together and lift each other up.”

Chiquis, the daughter of banda music legend Jenni Rivera, released her Spanish cover of “Jolene” last year as a duet with Becky G. The song was a part of Chiquis’ Latin Grammy-winning album Playlist. Parton had to sign off on the cover, so it was awesome to see her perform it with Chiquis this year.

Dolly Parton performed “Jolene” in cumbia for the first time with Chiquis.

“I love being able to join country and Latin music,” Parton said in a statement. “Hearing Jolene done in Latin cumbia rhythm and getting to sing to the beat was so much fun for me.”

In a red gown, Chiquis appeared on-stage surrounded by cowboys. After introducing her as “mi amiga,” Parton appeared on a screen behind Chiquis. Dolly performed the original lyrics in English while Chiquis echoed her in Spanish. Chiquis then followed with her hit “Anímate y Verás.”

“Wow, this has been an absolute blessing and a moment I will never forget!” Chiquis added. “I am blown away not only by Dolly’s legendary talent but also by her generosity in recording her vocals to the cumbia tempo in order to be part of our performance. She has always been one of my career role models and this is such a dream come true.”

