Carlos Rivera Reveals ‘Crónicas de Una Guerra’ Album & Tour Documentary Release Dates

By February 17, 2021 at 7:58 pm
INSTAGRAM / CARLOSRIVERA

Carlos Rivera has finally announced the release date for his upcoming album and tour documentary Crónicas de Una Guerra. Ahead of his Premio Lo Nuestro performance, the Mexican pop star revealed that both projects will drop this month.

The Crónicas de Una Guerra tour documentary will premiere this week.

On Instagram Live on Monday night, Rivera excitedly announced that the Crónicas de Una Guerra album will be released on Feb. 26. The album will be bundled with the documentary of the same name. Fans will have a chance to watch the world premiere of the tour doc on Feb. 20. Tickets are on sale now on Cinépolis. Rivera will watch the digital premiere alongside his fans around the world that day.

Rivera first announced the news of Crónicas de Una Guerra last December. The album is an expanded edition of his 2018 LP, Guerra, and the documentary will cover his Guerra World Tour. The hit tour lasted from 2018 to early last year with 128 stops going through the U.S., Latin America, and Spain. The COVID-19  pandemic canceled the rest of the shows in 2020, so now fans can get Carlos’ hip-shaking experience at home.

The Crónicas de Una Guerra album will be released on Feb. 26.

Rivera released the Guerra album with the flamenco-pop bop “Regrésame Mi Corazón” and his cover of “Recuérdame” from Disney’s Coco soundtrack. The Crónicas de Una Guera edition will include the bubbly “Perdiendo La Cabeza” with Becky G and Pedro Capó and “Ya Pasará,” the benefit song he wrote to help families in Mexico who are need during the pandemic.

Also new to Crónicas de Una Guerra album is Rivera’s duet “100 Años” with Colombian superstar Maluma. The two heartthrobs will perform the song for the first time together at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18.

Maluma Goes Mexicano in "100 Años" with Carlos Rivera and Calibre 50

Maluma Goes Mexicano in "100 Años" with Carlos Rivera and Calibre 50

February 12, 2021 at 8:59 am
BY  | February 12, 2021 AT 8:59 am
COMPOSITE COURTESY OF SONY MUSIC LATIN

Maluma and Carlos Rivera have the perfect song for your Valentine’s Day. The Colombian superstar goes banda with Rivera on the new version of their hit “100 Años” that was released on Feb. 12. They’re joined by rising Mexican group Calibre 50.

Calibre 50 jumps on the new version of “100 Años.”

Rivera and Maluma first released  “100 Años” in November. Originally, the song had more of a mariachi sound. In the music video, both heartthrobs shared a shot of tequila virtually from their sides of the world. Maluma got a taste of regional Mexican music with Tlaxcala’s finest.

The mariachi mix from the original version of “100 Años” is blended with Calibre 50’s unique banda-meets-Norteño sound. Maluma is definitely feeling his Mexicano oats this time around with two of the country’s biggest acts: Rivera and Calibre 50. The group’s lead singer Edén Muñoz adds an emotional verse that fits in perfectly with Rivera and Maluma’s heartfelt performances. The lucha for love is real on this soaring, timeless-sounding anthem.

Maluma will perform the song with Carlos for the first time at Premio Lo Nuestro.

Rivera and Maluma are confirmed to be performing “100 Años” at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18. Calibre 50 will also be in attendance, so it’s not yet known if they’ll performing this new iteration of the song together.

“100 Años” will be included on Rivera’s Crónicas de Una Guerra, the upcoming expanded edition of his 2018 album Guerra. His hit collaboration “Perdiendo La Cabeza” with Becky G and Pedro Capó will also be included.

Bundled with Crónicas will be a DVD chronicling Rivera’s successful Guerra World Tour that visited the U.S., Latin America, and Spain. The tour was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Maluma on The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Hawái Remix Was Missing'

Maluma on The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Hawái Remix Was Missing'

February 8, 2021 at 1:52 pm
BY  | February 8, 2021 AT 1:52 pm
theweeknd / maluma / Instagram

One of The Weeknd’s recent collaborators, Maluma, watched his Super Bowl halftime show performance from home instead of from the stage. Fans were sad that there was no surprise guest but the show went on. After The Weeknd ended up having zero special guests, the Colombian superstar offered a hilarious response.

Maluma joked about being left out of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“Very strong [show], but the #HawáiRemix was missing,” Maluma wrote in Spanish with a crying face emoji.

Even though The Weeknd said days before that there would be “no special guests,” fans were still holding out hope that other artists would appear in some capacity. Maluma was rumored because The Weeknd scored a big hit with him late last year when they teamed up for the Spanglish remix of “Hawái.”

Rosalía was another rumored guest.

Fans were really hoping for Spanish pop star Rosalía to be a guest, but that did not happen. She joined The Weeknd last year for a Spanglish remix of his year-long Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Blinding Lights.” She presumably watched his set from home too.

The Weeknd did the Super Bowl solo.

It seems that The Weeknd is the man of his words and made his solo show everything it could be. Not even French duo Daft Punk appeared onscreen during “Starboy” or “I Feel it Coming.” After putting in $7 million dollars of his own money into his set, The Weeknd did what he had to do in his red After Hours suit.

One of the moments going viral online is The Weeknd’s disorienting performance of “I Can’t Feel My Face.” He was caught up in a flurry of men running around in surgical bandages. That was a nod to his look at the start of his After Hours album era last year.

Another poignant moment was The Weeknd’s performance of “The Hills.” He was joined in the stadium’s bleachers with a choir of all Black men. The Weeknd also performed his latest single “Save Your Tears” in a stunning, stripped-back interlude.

