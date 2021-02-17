Carlos Rivera Reveals ‘Crónicas de Una Guerra’ Album & Tour Documentary Release Dates

Latidomusic

Carlos Rivera has finally announced the release date for his upcoming album and tour documentary Crónicas de Una Guerra. Ahead of his Premio Lo Nuestro performance, the Mexican pop star revealed that both projects will drop this month.

The Crónicas de Una Guerra tour documentary will premiere this week.

On Instagram Live on Monday night, Rivera excitedly announced that the Crónicas de Una Guerra album will be released on Feb. 26. The album will be bundled with the documentary of the same name. Fans will have a chance to watch the world premiere of the tour doc on Feb. 20. Tickets are on sale now on Cinépolis. Rivera will watch the digital premiere alongside his fans around the world that day.

Rivera first announced the news of Crónicas de Una Guerra last December. The album is an expanded edition of his 2018 LP, Guerra, and the documentary will cover his Guerra World Tour. The hit tour lasted from 2018 to early last year with 128 stops going through the U.S., Latin America, and Spain. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the shows in 2020, so now fans can get Carlos’ hip-shaking experience at home.

Crónicas de una Guerra. La Película. Próximamente… pic.twitter.com/wXdPQT8y19 — Carlos Rivera (@_CarlosRivera) February 15, 2021

The Crónicas de Una Guerra album will be released on Feb. 26.

Rivera released the Guerra album with the flamenco-pop bop “Regrésame Mi Corazón” and his cover of “Recuérdame” from Disney’s Coco soundtrack. The Crónicas de Una Guera edition will include the bubbly “Perdiendo La Cabeza” with Becky G and Pedro Capó and “Ya Pasará,” the benefit song he wrote to help families in Mexico who are need during the pandemic.

Also new to Crónicas de Una Guerra album is Rivera’s duet “100 Años” with Colombian superstar Maluma. The two heartthrobs will perform the song for the first time together at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on Feb. 18.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com