Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More

Latidomusic

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 14th. Check out our full list below!

Justin Quiles, Chimbala, Zion & Lennox – “Loco”

Tranquilo y tropical. Justin Quiles is setting his sights on a Summer anthem with “Loco” featuring Reggaeton OG’s Zion & Lennox and DR’s Chimbala.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Blessd x Maluma – “Imposible Remix“

Medellín en la casa. Papi Juancho continues supporting up-and-coming acts, this time around joining Medellín Reggaeton newcomer Blessd in the remix for “Imposible.”

Luna Luna feat. Pretty Boy Aaron – “Golden”

Trust me when I say the vibes of this song are immaculate. Dallas-based band Luna Luna are back with disco-pop single “Golden” featuring rapper Pretty Boy Aaron.

Alaina Castillo – parallel universe pt 1. album

Mexican-American singer Alaina Castillo released pt. 1 of her debut LP parallel universe. Get ready to go on a 7-track R&B trip through Alaina’s music, where she talks about relationships, taking control of your own narrative and more.

Wisin, Lunay, Rauw Alejandro, Los Legendarios – “En Mi Habitación”

Wisin and Los Legendarios continue putting out bangers, this time around recruiting crooners Rauw Alejandro and Lunay for “En Mi Habitación.”

Natalia Lafourcade, Mare Advertencia, Rubén Blades – “Tú Sí Sabes Quererme”

Natalia Lafourcade released a new version of “Tu Si Sabes Quererme” alongside Panamanian legend Ruben Blades and Zapoteca rapper Mare Advertencia. Her upcoming album ‘Un Canto a México, Vol. 2’ will be released on May 28th.

Kris Floyd – “Siempre Tarde”

Perrear y llorar, anyone? Neon 16 hitmaker Kris Floyd released the follow up to his last single “7/24” with “Siempre Tarde”. Produced by Tainy and Jota Rosa, Kris sings about realizing it’s a little too late to get back with the person you really want.

Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez – “En Tu Perra Vida”

After their previous collaboration on “Ya No Vuelvo Contigo,” Grupo Firme and Lenin Ramirez reunite for another anthem that deserves not one, but two drinks, with “En Tu Perra Vida.”

KHEA & Maria Becerra – “Te Necesito”

Putting Argentina on the map. Argentinian Trap pioneer KHEA keeps showing his versatility, this time around releasing his new collab “Te Necesito” with Maria Becerra.

Juhn, Jay Wheeler – “Fragancia”

El All Star recruited Jay Rueditas for “Fragancia”, which has a catchy beat and lyrics and is poised to blow up like “Bandido” did.

Vale – “Para Verte”

Vale, the Colombian duet comprised of the talented twin sisters Valeria and Valentina Pérez, released their new single “Para Verte” which was produced by none other than Juanes.

Alexis & Fido, Yandel – “Te Reto”

OG Reunion: Los Pitbull Alexis & Fido team up with Yandel on “Te Reto”, which will take you back to mid-2000s Reggaeton.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com