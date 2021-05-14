Latidomusic

Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More

By May 14, 2021 at 6:05 am
Warner Music Latina | @alaina_castillo | YouTube

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 14th. Check out our full list below!

Justin Quiles, Chimbala, Zion & Lennox – “Loco”

Tranquilo y tropical. Justin Quiles is setting his sights on a Summer anthem with “Loco” featuring Reggaeton OG’s Zion & Lennox and DR’s Chimbala. 

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Blessd x Maluma – “Imposible Remix

Medellín en la casa. Papi Juancho continues supporting up-and-coming acts, this time around joining Medellín Reggaeton newcomer Blessd in the remix for “Imposible.”

Luna Luna feat. Pretty Boy Aaron – “Golden”

Trust me when I say the vibes of this song are immaculate. Dallas-based band Luna Luna are back with disco-pop single “Golden” featuring rapper Pretty Boy Aaron.

Read: Marco Antonio Solís Reunites With Los Bukis During Live-Stream Concert

Alaina Castillo – parallel universe pt 1. album

Mexican-American singer Alaina Castillo released pt. 1 of her debut LP parallel universe. Get ready to go on a 7-track R&B trip through Alaina’s music, where she talks about relationships, taking control of your own narrative and more.

Wisin, Lunay, Rauw Alejandro, Los Legendarios – “En Mi Habitación”

Wisin and Los Legendarios continue putting out bangers, this time around recruiting crooners Rauw Alejandro and Lunay for “En Mi Habitación.”

Natalia Lafourcade, Mare Advertencia, Rubén Blades – “Tú Sí Sabes Quererme”

Natalia Lafourcade released a new version of “Tu Si Sabes Quererme” alongside Panamanian legend Ruben Blades and Zapoteca rapper Mare Advertencia. Her upcoming album ‘Un Canto a México, Vol. 2’ will be released on May 28th.

Kris Floyd – “Siempre Tarde”

Perrear y llorar, anyone? Neon 16 hitmaker Kris Floyd released the follow up to his last single “7/24” with “Siempre Tarde”. Produced by Tainy and Jota Rosa, Kris sings about realizing it’s a little too late to get back with the person you really want. 

Read: Kris Floyd Talks Writing For Selena Gomez, J Balvin, And Working “7/24” As Reggaeton’s Secret Hit Weapon

Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez – “En Tu Perra Vida”

After their previous collaboration on “Ya No Vuelvo Contigo,” Grupo Firme and Lenin Ramirez reunite for another anthem that deserves not one, but two drinks, with “En Tu Perra Vida.”

KHEA & Maria Becerra – “Te Necesito”

Putting Argentina on the map. Argentinian Trap pioneer KHEA keeps showing his versatility, this time around releasing his new collab “Te Necesito” with Maria Becerra.

Juhn, Jay Wheeler – “Fragancia” 

El All Star recruited Jay Rueditas for “Fragancia”, which has a catchy beat and lyrics and is poised to blow up like “Bandido” did. 

Vale – “Para Verte”

Vale, the Colombian duet comprised of the talented twin sisters Valeria and Valentina Pérez, released their new single “Para Verte” which was produced by none other than Juanes.

Alexis & Fido, Yandel – “Te Reto”

OG Reunion: Los Pitbull Alexis & Fido team up with Yandel on “Te Reto”, which will take you back to mid-2000s Reggaeton.

READ: Enter Thalía’s ‘desAMORfosis’ Album: Our Top 5 Songs

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Interview: Brazilian Superstar Anitta Talks “Girl From Rio”, Upcoming Album and More

Latidomusic

Interview: Brazilian Superstar Anitta Talks “Girl From Rio”, Upcoming Album and More

By May 7, 2021 at 8:48 am
BY  | May 7, 2021 AT 8:48 am
@anitta | Latido Music by mitú

In our exclusive interview here at Latido Music by mitú with Brazilian Pop icon Anitta, the “Girl From Rio” singer talked to us more in detail about her new song which was inspired by “The Girl From Ipanema”, filming the music video, the rumors about a Maluma collab in the works and more.

Watch the full interview below:

The “Girl From Rio” music video pays homage to old cinema, but also celebrates the current vibrant Rio culture

The video is a celebratory homage to the resilient and vibrant culture of her hometown of Rio de Janeiro. Switching from 1950s cinema to today’s diversity in the city. Updating the melody of “The Girl From Ipanema” with a 21st-century twist, Anitta serves up a sassy, trap-beat-infused sexy ode to the ladies of her hometown. 

While writing the song, there were rumors in Brazil that Anitta might have another brother from her dad’s side. Turns out, that the rumors were true and Anitta decided to include her half-brother in the music video, which became a family affair.

Anitta also shared on her Twitter how proud she is about this project and the visual direction from Giovanni Blanco and Jeff Selis.

Anitta also talked to us about what it meant for her to win the Best Female Artist award at this year’s Latin American Music Awards, and how for a Girl From Rio like her to break into the Latin music industry is a huge honor.

Anitta has been keeping busy lately promoting “Girl From Rio.”

Just this past Tuesday, Anitta had a beautiful performance from The Goodtime Hotel in Miami for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Click here to watch Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music channel with music videos, interviews and more.

READ: Anitta Posts Bikini Photo After Arcángel Says Women Should Cover Up

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
AnittaJimmy Kimmel LiveMaluma

Alternative Boricua Singer iLe Dazzles in “No Es Importante” Music Video

Latidomusic

Alternative Boricua Singer iLe Dazzles in “No Es Importante” Music Video

By April 29, 2021 at 11:25 am
BY  | April 29, 2021 AT 11:25 am
STEPH SEGARRA

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter iLe puts on a show in her music video for “No Es Importante.” The former Calle 13 member dances like there’s no tomorrow to her new single.

iLe was part of Calle 13 with her brothers.

Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar, who is better known as iLe, was in the Boricua group Calle 13 with her brothers, Residente and Visitante. Before their hiatus in 2015, the trio won an astonishing 21 Latin Grammy Awards. Calle 13 also has three Grammy Awards.

iLe collaborated with Residente and Bad Bunny on a musical takedown of Puerto Rico’s governor in 2019.

iLe went solo in 2016 with her debut album iLevitable, which garnered her the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She recently made waves around the world when she teamed up with Residente and fellow Boricua Bad Bunny for “Afilando Los Cuchillos.” The song was released in 2019 in response to Puerto Rico’s corrupt governor Ricardo Roselló. Following massive protests on the island, Roselló resigned from the job.

iLe moves on from a bad romance in “No Es Importante.”

“No Es Importante” marks iLe’s first release of 2021. In the tender tune, she sings about letting go of a toxic relationship. This is one of the most understated yet bluesy releases yet. Her epiphany that she deserves better is powerful.

“‘No Es Importante’ is a song that speaks from an intimate perspective,” iLe said in a statement. “When you need to make yourself realize that someone has been inhabiting your mind for too long and it’s time to let go.”

In the music video, she performs the heck out of the song.

In the music video for “No Es Importante,” iLe does karaoke to her own song in Puerto Rican restaurant. Even though no one is paying attention to her, she has the time of her life under a disco ball. When she disconnects the microphone at the end, it feels like she’s broken free of the romance.

“No Es Importante” previews iLe’s upcoming album. She won the Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Song last year thanks to her collaboration “En Cantos” with Natalia Lafourcade.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Residente Was On ‘The Daily Show’ And It Was Incredible

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyCalle 13ileNatalia LafourcadeResidente