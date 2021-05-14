Latidomusic

Enter Thalía’s ‘desAMORfosis’ Album: Our Top 5 Songs

By May 14, 2021 at 5:10 am
SONY MUSIC LATIN

Mexican pop icon Thalía is back with her new album desAMORfosis. For most of the 14-track LP, she goes it alone with only a few guest spots. Rising Puerto Rican star Myke Towers, Dominican hit-maker Maffio, and Mexican group Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga are among the featured acts.

desAMORfosis is Thalía’s first album after celebrating 30 years of her solo career.

desAMORfosis is Thalía’s 17th album in her storied career. In October 2020, the former Timibirche member celebrated 30 years of her solo career. In January of last year is when she kicked off the desAMORfosis era. Thalía dropped the first single “Ya Tú Me Conoces” with Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky. A fun fact is that Ricky Montaner co-wrote her 2014 hit “Por Lo Que Reste de Vida.”

Thalía considers desAMORfosis to a musical universe. Now that the album has landed, Latido Music is here with five of our favorite songs.

“Mojito”

“Mojito” is the newest single from the album. In the slinky bop, Thalía compares her lover’s kiss to the refreshing beverage. With the summer season coming up, this one hits the spot. She premiered the music video this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“La Luz”

Thalía released “La Luz” as the second single from desAMORfosis in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She breaks the dawn with Myke Towers and the two are a dream team. This one is it! As more people are getting vaccinated and clubs are reopening, hopefully this alluring banger gets to have its shine on the dance floors.

“Tick Tock”

Last year, Thalía starred in her Facebook Watch series Latin Music Queens. The show documented her making the song “Tick Tock” with her co-stars, Sofía Reyes and Farina. The final product was well worth the wait. Thalía has always been a proponent for all-women collaborations in Latin music. The trio serves girl power with a side of sass in this knockout collaboration.

“Secreto”

In “Secreto,” Thalía teams up with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. The reggaeton visionary proves to be her perfect complement as they harmonize about a forbidden romance. Thalía turns up the heat with this hot-and-heavy pop romp.

“Barrio”

If María La Del Barrio was revisited in 2021, “Barrio” would be the theme song. Thalía has a salsa music moment here and she sounds like she’s getting life. Go off, Thalía! She wrote the song with Jeffrey “Trooko” Peñalva, who also produced it. “Barrio” is bustling and this is Thalía’s anthem for dancing in the streets.

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Myke Towers, Ramón Vega, Arcangel, And More

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Myke Towers, Ramón Vega, Arcangel, And More

@myketowerspr | @ramonvega | YouTube

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

Myke Towers – “PIN PIN”

The Young King recruiting an army of Young Kingz. Myke Towers brings a group of youngsters to perform with him his new Reggaeton version of Tommy Olivencia’s classic “Periquito Pin Pin” for the “PIN PIN” music video.

Ramón Vega, Gera MX – “Wiken”

Fifteen-year-old Regional Mexican sensation Ramón Vega recruited record-breaking rapper Gera MX to get all the happy Trap vibes in their new song “Wiken.” Watch the ’80s inspired music video.

Arcangel x Miky Woodz x Jay Wheeler – “Si Te Veo”

Papi Arca started teasing his upcoming album ‘Los Favoritos 2.5’ with this release alongside Miky Woodz and Jay Wheeler. Watch them take La Sala on wheels in the music video for “Si Te Veo.”

Junior H – “Sad Boyz 4 Life”

Looking for a despecho track? Corridos Tumbados singer Junior H released the trippy music video for his new single “Sad Boyz 4 Life.”

Kexxy Pardo, Lalo Ebratt – “1,2,3”

Trapical Minds, the Colombian music collective led by Lalo Ebratt and Yera, is introducing their newest members: female duo Kexxy Pardo. Kexxy Pardo and Lalo Ebratt star in the colorful music video for “1,2,3.”

Ed Maverick, Muelas De Gallo – “niño,”

Mexican alternative artist Ed Maverick and Muelas De Gallo’s music video for “niño,” feels like a coming-of-age indie film. Watch it.

Jerry Di – “El Diablo”

Venezuelan singer Jerry Di takes you to what it seems to be the first party I’m hitting up post-pandemic.

Los Rivera Destino – “Amor Eterno” Cover

Puerto Rican band Los Rivera Destino did a beautiful cover for Mother’s Day of Juan Gabriel’s “Amor Eterno.” Check out our interview with Los Rivera Destino here.

Ryan Castro – “Jordan”

Colombian up-and-coming Reggaeton singer Ryan Castro released his ode to Jumpman in his new music video for “Jordan,” filmed around his native Medellín.

Nibal – “Viaje”

Venezuelan Latin Pop newcomer Nibal released the music video for “Viaje,” which follows a boy whose school trip turns into a kaleidoscopic dream. The boy in the music video? None other than viral sensation Elías Navarro aka “El Niño Oxxo.”

Amenazzy – “Joseando”

Dominican rapper Amenazzy does his own take on Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” for his new single “Joseando.” In true joseo fashion, Amenazzy is seen in the studio and in throwback videos of his concerts, showing that there are no days off for him.

Dolly Parton Sings "Jolene" Cumbia Version With Chiquis In Virtual Duet

Dolly Parton Sings “Jolene” Cumbia Version With Chiquis In Virtual Duet

CHIQUIS / INSTAGRAM

After releasing her cover of “Jolene” last year, Chiquis got to sing it with Dolly Parton on Mother’s Day. For the Latin Recording Academy’s Ellas Y Su Música special, the two performed a virtual duet of Parton’s classic.

Ellas Y Su Música highlighted the biggest Latina artists across all genres.

The Latin Recording Academy, the group behind the Latin Grammys, hosted the Ellas Y Su Música special on Univision. Latina superstars from all genres like Thalía, Alejandra Gúzman, Gloria Estefan, and Anitta performed during the show. In a surprise moment, country music legend Dolly Parton performed with Mexican-American singer Chiquis.

Dolly Parton said she’s happy to be uplifting women in any genre.

Parton introduced the regional Mexican music section of Ellas Y Su Música. “Buenas noches, ya’ll!” she exclaimed to the audience at home. “I would never pass up the opportunity to celebrate women in music in any language. We owe it to ourselves to stick together and lift each other up.”

Chiquis, the daughter of banda music legend Jenni Rivera, released her Spanish cover of “Jolene” last year as a duet with Becky G. The song was a part of Chiquis’ Latin Grammy-winning album Playlist. Parton had to sign off on the cover, so it was awesome to see her perform it with Chiquis this year.

Dolly Parton performed “Jolene” in cumbia for the first time with Chiquis.

“I love being able to join country and Latin music,” Parton said in a statement. “Hearing Jolene done in Latin cumbia rhythm and getting to sing to the beat was so much fun for me.”

In a red gown, Chiquis appeared on-stage surrounded by cowboys. After introducing her as “mi amiga,” Parton appeared on a screen behind Chiquis. Dolly performed the original lyrics in English while Chiquis echoed her in Spanish. Chiquis then followed with her hit “Anímate y Verás.”

“Wow, this has been an absolute blessing and a moment I will never forget!” Chiquis added. “I am blown away not only by Dolly’s legendary talent but also by her generosity in recording her vocals to the cumbia tempo in order to be part of our performance. She has always been one of my career role models and this is such a dream come true.”

