Enter Thalía’s ‘desAMORfosis’ Album: Our Top 5 Songs

Mexican pop icon Thalía is back with her new album desAMORfosis. For most of the 14-track LP, she goes it alone with only a few guest spots. Rising Puerto Rican star Myke Towers, Dominican hit-maker Maffio, and Mexican group Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga are among the featured acts.

desAMORfosis is Thalía’s first album after celebrating 30 years of her solo career.

desAMORfosis is Thalía’s 17th album in her storied career. In October 2020, the former Timibirche member celebrated 30 years of her solo career. In January of last year is when she kicked off the desAMORfosis era. Thalía dropped the first single “Ya Tú Me Conoces” with Venezuelan brothers Mau y Ricky. A fun fact is that Ricky Montaner co-wrote her 2014 hit “Por Lo Que Reste de Vida.”

Thalía considers desAMORfosis to a musical universe. Now that the album has landed, Latido Music is here with five of our favorite songs.

“Mojito”

“Mojito” is the newest single from the album. In the slinky bop, Thalía compares her lover’s kiss to the refreshing beverage. With the summer season coming up, this one hits the spot. She premiered the music video this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“La Luz”

Thalía released “La Luz” as the second single from desAMORfosis in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She breaks the dawn with Myke Towers and the two are a dream team. This one is it! As more people are getting vaccinated and clubs are reopening, hopefully this alluring banger gets to have its shine on the dance floors.

“Tick Tock”

Last year, Thalía starred in her Facebook Watch series Latin Music Queens. The show documented her making the song “Tick Tock” with her co-stars, Sofía Reyes and Farina. The final product was well worth the wait. Thalía has always been a proponent for all-women collaborations in Latin music. The trio serves girl power with a side of sass in this knockout collaboration.

“Secreto”

In “Secreto,” Thalía teams up with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. The reggaeton visionary proves to be her perfect complement as they harmonize about a forbidden romance. Thalía turns up the heat with this hot-and-heavy pop romp.

“Barrio”

If María La Del Barrio was revisited in 2021, “Barrio” would be the theme song. Thalía has a salsa music moment here and she sounds like she’s getting life. Go off, Thalía! She wrote the song with Jeffrey “Trooko” Peñalva, who also produced it. “Barrio” is bustling and this is Thalía’s anthem for dancing in the streets.

