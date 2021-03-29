Latidomusic

Top 10 All-Women Collaborations in Latin Music

By March 29, 2021 at 6:00 am
SONY MUSIC LATIN

In honor of Women’s History Month, Latido Music has lined up 10 of our favorite all-women collaborations in Latin Music. In no particular order, here’s 10 girl-power anthems that we should be bumping all year long.

“Sin Pijama”

Mexican-American singer Becky G flipped the script on the antiquated idea that two women couldn’t get a hit together when she collaborated with Dominican reggaetonera Natti Natasha. Their fun and flirty music video for “Sin Pijama” has racked up over 1.8 billion on views on YouTube, outpacing some of top reggaetoneros. Following the success of this knockout duo, collaboration among women in Latin music has been on the rise, and we love to see it.

“Tick Tock”

Mexican pop icon Thalía has been one of the top proponents for all-women collaborations. She became the first Mexican female artist to score a billion a views on YouTube with “No Me Acuerdo” featuring Natasha. On 2018’s Valiente album, Thalía also teamed up with Argentine pop princess Lali for “Lindo Pero Bruto.” Last year, Thalía joined forces with her Latin Music Queens co-stars, fellow Mexicana Sofía Reyes and Colombian rapper Farina, for the empowering “Tick Tock.” The trio of women didn’t have time for any foolishness.

“Tusa”

Trini-American superstar Nicki Minaj got all up her in reggaeton gig on Karol G’s “Tusa.” She was even singing a bit in Spanish with the Colombian reggaetonera. Last year, Minaj had everyone, even the guys, singing, “Ahora soy una chica mala.” This was a regal bop fit for two queens and they wore that crown well. The song also garnered Minaj her first Latin Grammy nomination. That’s the power of “La Tusa.”

“No Al Aguacil”

One overlooked all-women collaboration is Mexican goddess Gloria Trevi’s “No Al Aguacil” with fellow Mexicana Paulina Rubio. The song was never released as a single (thought it should’ve been one) and it’s buried in Trevi’s 2011 album Gloria. Very much reflecting the early 2010s, “No Al Aguacil” is an electro-pop moment that these pop icons served with plenty of girl power.

“22”

In 2019, Argentine pop princess Tini came through with one of the best collaborations of the year. For kiss-off anthem “22,” she teamed up with Colombian singer Greeicy. Tini, who was turning 22 at the time, was not going to let any heartbreak rain on her birthday celebrations. Greeicy served as another voice of reason for why crying over that guy would not be worth it. This cumbiatón moment was everything.

“Santería”

Last year, Spanish star Lola Índigo recruited Mexican pop princess Danna Paola and Chilean singer Denise Rosenthal for “Santería.” Each woman adds their own flair and attitude to this bubbling pop cauldron. Like the Charmed sisters, the power of three is real here, and together these women serve a spellbinding collaboration.

“Ladrón”

Argentine pop princess Lali teamed up with Argentina’s top woman in Latin trap, Cazzu, last year. The alluring “Ladrón” was a moment of girl power that highlighted the talent in their country. The two women united in turning the tables on a no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sang together.

“High” Remix

Last year, rising Argentine singer Maria Becerra upped the girl power of her breakthrough hit “High.” For the all-women remix, she teamed up with Índigo and her compatriot Tini. Together, they also upped the angst factor on this mesmerizing, trap-lite bop.  

“La Rueda”

Ivonne Galaz and Natalie López are making way for women in the male-dominated corridos tumbados space. As the two women signed to the Rancho Humilde record label, they teamed up for “La Rueda” on last year’s Corridos Tumbados Vol. 2 album. What a moment to hear two Mexicanas find strength in each other’s stories of overcoming the struggle. Galaz and López tap into an emotion in the genre that the guys can’t touch.

“Modo Turbo”

Three Brazilian queens joined forces for last year’s “Modo Turbo.” Anitta and Luísa Sonza aligned with drag pop superstar Pabllo Vittar. “Fasten your seatbelt / Turbo mode,” Sonza encouraged in Portuguese. They certainly took their fans for a wild ride with this fierce and stellar collaboration.  

Karol G’s ‘KG0516’ Album Has Landed: Our 5 Favorite Songs

Latidomusic

By March 26, 2021 at 9:48 am
UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN ENTERTAINMENT

Karol G is taking her fans for a ride on her new album KG0516. The Colombian reggaetonera flexes her range as an artist with 16 eclectic tracks. This is a world-class flight with global superstars who feature on the album like Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Ozuna, and J Balvin.

The album’s title actually means a lot to Karol’s music career.

KG0516 is Karol G’s third album. The title follows the style of an airplane flight number, but the meaning is more deeper than that. On May 16, 2006, she signed her first record deal and 0516 represents that date.

Karol G kicked off the sessions for the album in late 2019 with the smash hit “Tusa” featuring Minaj. Last year, she followed with more global smashes, “Ay Dios Mio!” and “Bichota.” Into this year, she took reggaeton on a country music detour with “Location” featuring J Balvin and Anuel AA.

Now that you’re already familiar with those songs, let’s get into the new ones. Latido Music is here to break down five of our favorite songs on KG0516, so sit back, relax, and enjoy Karol G’s flight.

“El Barco”

The day before KG0516 was released, Karol G performed “El Barco” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The nautical sequel to “Ocean,” her love letter to Anuel, appears to give weight to the reports that she split with Puerto Rican rapper. Karol sings about the rough waters of a breakup that she’s navigating alone. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking bachatón bop. Aventura’s Lenny Santos played the guitar during her performance.

“Contigo Voy a Muerte” with Camilo

Karol G teams up with breakout pop star and fellow Colombiano Camilo in “Contigo Voy a Muerte.” They have a history as Camilo previously wrote on her songs “Mi Mala” with Mau y Ricky and “Hijoepu*#” with Gloria Trevi. He goes full reggaeton (and it’s not cringe like “Ropa Cara”) with Karol. The two trade heartfelt verses about loving each other to death.

“Beautiful Boy” with Ludacris and Emilee

Karol G tackles pop with her own spin on Sean Kingston’s 2007 hit “Beautiful Girl.” She enlists indie singer Emilee, who is famous for her cover of “I Love You Baby” that went viral on TikTok, and hip-hop icon Ludacris for “Beautiful Boy.” Karol sings in Spanglish about a guy that’s got her completely enamored. Her affection for him just rolls off her lips.

“Gato Malo” with Nathy Peluso

Karol G goes alternative with help of Argentine singer Nathy Peluso, who went viral thanks to an eccentric performance of “Sana Sana.” Whatever breakup might be on Karol G’s mind, she’s over it and ready to move on with this chilling kiss-off track. Peluso brings that baddie energy from “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36” and helps Karol overcome the heartache. This is one of three all-female collaborations on Karol’s LP, including “Tusa.” Karol also teamed up with rising Latina artist Mariah Angeliq in “El Makinon.”

“Leyendas” with Ivy Queen

We finally have a Karol G and Ivy Queen collaboration! Ivy Queen is one of the pioneers featured in the “Leyendas” medley that also includes Nicky Jam, Boricua duo Wisin y Yandel, Zion, and Alberto Stylee. Karol goes on a musical journey through reggaeton history with her take on the classics like “Quiero Bailar,” “Vengo Acabando,” and “Yo No Soy Tu Marido” alongside the legends themselves.

Jhay Cortez is Living His Pop Star Fantasy in “Christian Dior” Music Video

Latidomusic

By March 23, 2021 at 1:17 pm
NATALIA AGUILERA

Fresh off his Grammy Awards performance, Jhay Cortez premiered the music video for his new single “Christian Dior.” The rising Puerto Rican artist dials it back to the 2000s in his stylish visual.

Jhay Cortez made his Grammy Awards debut this year.

Cortez performed the global smash “Dákiti” with Bad Bunny for the first time at the Grammy Awards last Sunday. The guys put on a neon-colored spectacle. Shortly after the show, Cortez unleashed his new music video for “Christian Dior.”

Cortez stays changing the reggaeton game.

Cortez wrote “Christian Dior” with one of the night’s big winners, Andrew Watt, who took home the Grammy for Producer of the Year. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy helmed the sleek reggaeton track. Cortez sings about a baddie in designer clothes that’s got him wrapped around her finger. “That a*s is criminal like Natti,” he says, referencing the hit by Natasha that he co-wrote. The perreo breakdown courtesy of “Tú Quieres Duro” by Hector “El Father” is everything. Cortez remains a reggaeton revelation and game-changer.

Jhay comes through with some choreo in the video.

The music video for “Christian Dior” was directed by Fernando Lugo. As someone who was known as a songwriter for other artists’ hits, Cortez is feeling the spotlight more with each of his releases. He’s living his pop star fantasy inside a box that’s reminiscent of music videos from the 2000s. Cortez even does a little choreography with the women in there. Go off, Jhay!

“Christian Dior” will be included on Cortez’s upcoming album Timelezz. He’s so far previewed the LP with “Lo Bo” featuring fellow Puerto Rican powerhouse Myke Towers and “Kobe En LA.”

