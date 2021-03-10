Latidomusic

Natti Natasha Assembles "Las Nenas" Video with Farina, Cazzu, and La Duraca

Natti Natasha is coming through with the perfect anthem in time for Women’s History Month. The Dominican reggaetonera assembled women like Farina, Cazzu, and Zuli La Duraca for a party in the “Las Nenas” music video.

Natasha and Becky G changed the game for all-women collaborations in Latin music.

Natasha is no stranger to getting women together for collaborations in Latin music. She teamed up with Chicana singer Becky G for the 13-times Platinum hit “Sin Pijama.” Since then, more Latinas have been coming together for absolute bangers, and “Las Nenas” is the latest one.

“Las Nenas” is another stellar collaboration.

“With this song I wanted to unite powerful and talented women who continue to make their way in the urban genre industry,” Natasha said in a statement. “I’m excited to release a song entirely by women and show how capable we are of taking Latin music to another level. I am sure that we are going to breakthrough and we hope that more girls will join us to cause a little ‘disorder.'”

Natasha brings together women from all over the world for “Las Nenas.” Farina represents Colombia, Cazzu comes from Argentina, and Zuli La Duraca is a proud Puerto Rican rapper. The song was produced by reggaeton legend Luny and rising Panamanian star Dímelo Flow. The four women unleash a new perreo intenso with empowering energy. Natasha, Farina, Cazzu, and Zuli La Duraca rap about creating “disorder” and raising a ruckus. Las Nenas serve up a fierce and fabulous club banger.

It’s ladies’ night in the music video.

The music video for “Las Nenas” was directed by Daniel Durán in Miami. Natasha and her girls throw a wild house party where the hunky men are washing the sports car and the women are free to dance the night away. A surprise cameo by Becky G at the end might be hinting at another Natti collaboration in the future.

Last month, Natasha revealed her engagement to Raphy Pina. A few days later, she also revealed that she’s six-months pregnant with their child. Natasha proudly displayed her baby bump at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards.

Argentina's Maria Becerra is Unleashed With Her Debut Album 'Animal Parte 1'

Argentina's Maria Becerra is Unleashed With Her Debut Album 'Animal Parte 1'

Maria Becerra, the first Latin music artist to be a labelmate to Megan Thee Stallion, has released part of her debut album Animal Parte 1. The rising Argentine singer talked exclusively with Latido Music about working with Cazzu and sampling Luis Enrique on the project.

Animal Parte 1 follows her breakthrough hit “High.”

“I feel so happy,” she tells Latido Music. “It’s my debut album. The truth is this is a project that I gave a lot of love to. There was so much effort, so many days, and so many hours that I put in the studio.”

In Argentina, Becerra is one of the leading pop stars in the local trap music scene. The 21-year-old extended her reach beyond the country last July when she became the first Latin music artist to sign with 300 Entertainment, the home of Megan Thee Stallion. Her breakthrough hit “High” became a global smash when fellow Argentine singer TINI and Spanish artist Lola Índigo jumped on the remix.

“From that point, my life and career changed,” Becerra says. “Suddenly people were talking about me in places like France, Spain, Rome, and Mexico. My name was trending in other countries. It was incredible for me to make a song with two incredible women who I admire and love a lot.”

Becerra kicked off Animal with Argentine superstar Cazzu.

The self-proclaimed “La Nena de Argentina” kept the girl power coming in January when she released “Animal” as the lead single from Animal Parte 1. She teamed up with Argentina’s Latin trap music queen Cazzu for the alluring reggaeton banger.

“I love Cazzu so much,” Becerra says. “She’s an incredible woman and I have a lot of respect for her. She gave me very important advice and laid a path for women in Latin urban music. It’s amazing to me what she’s done for us. It’s incredible to be on a song with her.”

Becerra believes in sex-positivity, especially for women.

Animal Parte 1 is a visual project with all four songs having music videos to go with them. Like with “Animal,” the trap-pop “Cerquita de Ti” and the reggaeton romp “A Solas” are sensual songs. Becerra likes to speak about sex-positivity through her music.   

“I like to talk about situations that are sort of taboo with respect to sexual relationships,” she says. “The inspiration came from the word ‘Animal.’ All of these songs talk about love, passion, falling in love, wanting to have sex, and being sexually-liberated. All of that comes from an animal instinct of a person. That was my inspiration: to talk about things that are happening to everyone. That’s in our instincts.”

Listen closely and you’ll hear “Yo No Se Mañana.”

Of the three new songs, the most interesting is “Acaramelao,” where Becerra takes that trap-pop sound that she’s known for and blends in a bit of salsa music. It’s a fresh take on the hit “Yo No Se Mañana” by Nicaraguan singer Luis Enrique. Becerra mentions that her mom had a bit to do with that choice.

“My mom is a fan of salsa music,” she says. “Every time I went home, my mom told me, ‘Mari, why don’t you do music that’s happier?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean happier music?’ And she’s like, ‘You always make sad music like you’re crying. Why don’t you make happier music if you’re a happy girl?’ And I told her, ‘You’re right.'”

Becerra adds, “It was incredible to experiment with another genre. It’s salsa and trap. It has the influence of ‘Yo No Se Mañana’ in the chords. I sing a bit of the words in a nod to Luis Enrique. Hopefully he hears it and likes it.”

Animal Parte 2 is expected to follow this summer.

Becky G Turns the Party in "Rotate" with Burna Boy

Becky G Turns the Party in "Rotate" with Burna Boy

Becky G is coming through with the best bangers of the year so far. On Feb. 25, she collaborated with Nigerian artist Burna Boy for the commanding “Rotate.”

Today’s top soccer stars appear in a Pepsi commercial with “Rotate.”

Becky G and Burna Boy first premiered “Rotate” in a Pepsi Max commercial filled with soccer stars. In the “Fizz to Life” clip, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba jump out of their photos on the walls. Shanice van de Sanden and Jadon Sancho also appear in the visual.

“‘Rotate’ to me is a celebration,” Becky G said in a statement. “I think it’s evident that fútbol holds a special place in my heart and having Burna Boy join me on this made sense because ultimately I wanted to embody the perfect pre-game song that gets the blood flowing, makes you want to dance and enjoy the sport.”

Becky G really said, “Figure 8!”

Not only is “Rotate” a nice jingle, but the whole song was released this week, and it’s so much bigger than its Pepsi placement. The reggaeton music that Becky G has immersed herself in meets the Afro-beats courtesy of Jamaican hitmaker Di Genius. The Mexican-American pop star takes over the dance floor in Spanish and English. Burna Boy scores a goal with his triumphant verse that elevates this global anthem. Becky G is ready to turn the party with Burna Boy.

“Rotate” is Becky G’s first taste of new music in 2021. Her last album, Mala Santa, was released in 2019 and it featured the hits like “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha and “Mayores” with Bad Bunny.

