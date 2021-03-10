Natti Natasha Assembles “Las Nenas” Video with Farina, Cazzu, and La Duraca
Natti Natasha is coming through with the perfect anthem in time for Women’s History Month. The Dominican reggaetonera assembled women like Farina, Cazzu, and Zuli La Duraca for a party in the “Las Nenas” music video.
Natasha and Becky G changed the game for all-women collaborations in Latin music.
Natasha is no stranger to getting women together for collaborations in Latin music. She teamed up with Chicana singer Becky G for the 13-times Platinum hit “Sin Pijama.” Since then, more Latinas have been coming together for absolute bangers, and “Las Nenas” is the latest one.
“Las Nenas” is another stellar collaboration.
“With this song I wanted to unite powerful and talented women who continue to make their way in the urban genre industry,” Natasha said in a statement. “I’m excited to release a song entirely by women and show how capable we are of taking Latin music to another level. I am sure that we are going to breakthrough and we hope that more girls will join us to cause a little ‘disorder.'”
Natasha brings together women from all over the world for “Las Nenas.” Farina represents Colombia, Cazzu comes from Argentina, and Zuli La Duraca is a proud Puerto Rican rapper. The song was produced by reggaeton legend Luny and rising Panamanian star Dímelo Flow. The four women unleash a new perreo intenso with empowering energy. Natasha, Farina, Cazzu, and Zuli La Duraca rap about creating “disorder” and raising a ruckus. Las Nenas serve up a fierce and fabulous club banger.
It’s ladies’ night in the music video.
The music video for “Las Nenas” was directed by Daniel Durán in Miami. Natasha and her girls throw a wild house party where the hunky men are washing the sports car and the women are free to dance the night away. A surprise cameo by Becky G at the end might be hinting at another Natti collaboration in the future.
Last month, Natasha revealed her engagement to Raphy Pina. A few days later, she also revealed that she’s six-months pregnant with their child. Natasha proudly displayed her baby bump at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards.
Read: Natti Natasha Revealed Her Surprise Pregnancy at Premio Lo Nuestro
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com