Natti Natasha Revealed Her Surprise Pregnancy at Premio Lo Nuestro

Updated August, 17, 2020.

J Balvin is the latest celebrity to come forward with a Covid-19 diagnosis. He is part of a running list of Latino celebrities who are warning fans about the virus.

J Balvin has a message for all of his fans about the seriousness and dangers of Covid-19.

“At the moment, I’m just getting better,” J Balvin said in a recorded messages for the Premios Juventud. “These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad.”

He added: “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous”

Updated August 13, 2020.

Covid-19 is not done and we are seeing the proof everywhere we turn. Months after the pandemic, more and more people continue to fall ill with the virus and Antonio Banderas joins the pack.

Antonio Banderas shared the news on social media that he tested positive on his 60th birthday.

The iconic Spanish actor had recently celebrated his girlfriend’s 39th birthday before testing positive. Europe is currently dealing with a second wave from Covid-19 and officials are becoming concerned by the spread.

In his post, Banderas talked to his fans about the illness and how he didn’t feel sick, just more tired than normal. Yet, Banderas added: “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion. Big hugs to everyone.”

Banderas did not explain how he contracted the infectious disease, that as of 13 August 2020, has seen over 20.6 million cases reported across 188 countries. So far, the disease has killed more than 749,000 people.

Last year, Banderas (who is known for his roles in The Mask Of Zorro and The Spy Kids franchise) was nominated for an Oscar for his film “Pain and Glory.”

Original: As beaches, restaurants, and even bars and clubs started to reopen, it was easy to forget that we are still in the midst of a global health crisis – one that continues to hit the Latino community, in particular, very hard. And stars, they really are just like us. Celebrities are also at risk of contracting Covid-19 and over the last few days, we’ve learned that several of Latin music’s biggest stars have in fact been infected with the virus.

The news comes just as states like Florida, California, Arizona, and Texas set new records with sky-high infection rates. It’s an important reminder that nobody is immune to this pandemic and that we all need to do our part to keep our communities safe.

Several major Latin music stars have recently announced they’ve tested positive for Covid-19.

The Colombian superstart, Karol G, confirmed she tested positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/FIjrIx8erB — HOLA! USA (@USAHOLA) July 15, 2020

As if a reminder that stars, they’re just like us, several of Latin music’s biggest celebrities have announced that they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. Karol G, Prince Royce, and Chiquita Rivera have all shared their positive diagnosis for the virus and are urging fans to stay home and use masks when they have to go out.

Karol G took to Instagram Live to share the news of her infection with her fans.

During an Instagram live watched by more than 100,000, the “Tusa” singer said that she tested positive two or three weeks ago but had not made it public so her parents wouldn’t worry. “First of all, thank you to all the people that have reached out to me. I hadn’t said anything because my parents are far away and I didn’t want them to worry about me,” she says.

“Because my new single was coming out, I didn’t want coronavirus to be the news. Now that the news is out, my parents are very nervous and if it was under any other circumstance, they’d be here by my side.”

Karol G went on to say that she is feeling well compared to others who have been diagnosed positive. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago with her friend and sister, and decided to isolate away from Anuel, who she confirmed tested negative. “I feel well. Today, I got another test and hoping this one will be negative.”

Chiquita Rivera also announced that her and her husband have also tested positive for the virus.

The recently reconciled couple shared the news on social media and urged their fans to be careful during the pandemic. https://t.co/P0AoVkIB2O — Chica (@PeopleChica) July 10, 2020

Just last week, Mexican-American singer Chiquis Rivera, the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera, revealed she and her husband Lorenzo Méndez tested positive for COVID-19. Also in an Instagram video, Rivera said “We’re contagious so we have to be responsible and we are going to quarantine.”

And Dominican Prince Royce announced he too had contracted Covid-19.

Singer Prince Royce reveals surprise coronavirus diagnosis, says he’s ‘frustrated’ with those not taking precautions https://t.co/rfoqbDo6Cn — CORONAVIRUS-MASK.COM (@CoronavirusCom) July 8, 2020

Prince Royce was one of the first celebrities to reveal his diagnosis. he shared he had tested positive for the virus shortly before the 4th of July holiday weekend and urged people to take precautions and be safe – for themselves and others.

In an Instagram video, he shared that he had gone out to restaurants since things had started to open up. He added: “Well, Florida hasn’t been so bad, and New York is the one with the problem. I fell for that and I think many people can fall for that and will fall for that. Don’t be selfish and make the same mistakes that I probably did.”

He urged his fans to do the responsible thing and stay at home.

“I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I am on day number 12 since my symptoms began,” he wrote on Instagram. “My case has been mild and I am feeling well. I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard — this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others.”

His caption also added, “For younger people, this is more than just about taking care of ourselves, it is about taking care of others, older people and those with compromised immune systems. Please let’s take this seriously and act responsibly and with compassion. Let’s all take care of each other.”

Their infections come as the virus is raging out of control across the country.

Dr. Fauci says the US “never really came all the way down to baseline [coronavirus case numbers]” before states began reopening: “You’re seeing the surge.” pic.twitter.com/DW5chnjlBl — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 14, 2020

New records are being set everyday across the United States, as severe all states see the virus rage out of control. For the first time ever in the U.S., Florida saw more than 15,000 new cases in just one day. Meanwhile, in Arizona – the per capita infection rate is higher than it was at the peak of New York’s battle against the virus.

As of July 15, the U.S. has 3.48 million confirmed cases and almost 140,000 deaths due to Covid-19 infection. Those numbers are expected to continue to climb as many Americans refuse to follow simple preventive measures, including wearing a mask and staying at home.

