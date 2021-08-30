Marc Anthony, J Balvin and Tokischa, Mon Laferte, Piso 21 and More Staff Picks

Latidomusic

With the rebrand of @cremabymitu, we’re doing bi-weekly Staff Picks for our favorite songs released in the past 2 weeks (August 15th – August 30th).

From Marc Anthony’s salsa banger “Pa’lla Voy”, to DR and Colombia teaming up with J Balvin and Tokischa for “Perra”, Mon Laferte’s beautiful Spanish rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay” and Piso 21 goes bachata on “Nadie La Controla” and more staff picks below. Follow our Spotify playlist here too!

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

“The king of salsa is back. Marc Anthony released his new party anthem “Pa’lla Voy”, which is a homage to Africando’s “Yay Boy“. Get your dancing shoes ready for this one.” – Luciana Villalba

J Balvin, Tokischa – “Perra”

“J Balvin is continuing to tease his upcoming album José. “Perra” with rising Dominican artist Tokischa is the best song to come from the LP so far. The Colombian superstar blends reggaeton music with a touch of Dominican dembow. J Balvin and Tokischa turn up the heat with this frisky club banger.” – Lucas Villa

Mon Laferte – “Wish You Were Gay” Versión en Español – Spotify Singles

“Mon Laferte did a beautiful rendition of Billie Eilish’s ‘Wish You Were Gay’ en español and I’m not sure where we can request more Spanish covers from Mon, but let’s definitely make them a thing.” – Luciana Villalba

Piso 21 – “Nadie La Controla”

“Colombian band Piso 21 is back with bachata-infused reggaeton banger “Nadie La Controla”. From a group that always leans towards pop, it’s exciting to see them creating something so upbeat with this song.” – Luciana Villalba

Diane Warren, Sofia Reyes, Rita Ora, Reik – “Seaside”

“Iconic songwriter Diane Warren assembled Mexican stars Sofía Reyes and Reik for her new single ‘Seaside.’ The song on her The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1 album also features U.K. pop star Rita Ora. The pop and Latin crossover bop is like a breath of fresh air. It’s the perfect anthem for the last few weeks of summer.” – Lucas Villa

Feid – “SI TÚ SUPIERAS”

“Colombian singer-songwriter Feid released his highly anticipated album ‘INTERSHIBUYA: LA MAFIA’, an album with no features, where the “Porfa” singer doubles down betting on himself and popularizing the Medellín reggaeton sound. ‘SI TÚ SUPIERAS’, a fan-favorite, made the cut in the album as a bonus track and it’s beyond catchy.” – Luciana Villalba

Shaybo ft. Jorja Smith – “My Sister”

“Shaybo is a lyricist queen. The UK rapper has a background in social work so her storytelling really empowers women to process some tough emotions. Throw Jorja’s dreamy vocals in there and it’s a wrap.” – Karina Limon

Sol Pereyra ft. MULA & Sara Hebe – “Hola Bye”

“Argentina and the Dominican Republic link up in Sol Pereyra’s “Hola Bye.” The Argentine singer teamed up with local rapper Sara Hebe and Dominican group MULA. The empowering kiss-off anthem has a tropical touch with MULA in the mix.” – Lucas Villa

Irene Diaz – “You”

“Irene Diaz celebrates living boldly through love in her new pop single “You”. The song is a reflection of her own experiences being in a queer relationship and coming to terms with what it means to be alive.” – Luciana Villalba

Maluma ft. Kapla y Miky, Philip Ariaz, Blessd – “L. N. E. M. (GATA)”

“Like J Balvin with the “Poblado” remix, Maluma is another Colombian superstar that’s highlighting the local talent. Papi Juancho teamed up with rising Colombian artists Kapla y Miky, Philip Ariaz, and Blessd in “L.N.E.M. (GATA).” Maluma’s charm remains the maximum draw in this alluring reggaeton banger.” – Lucas Villa

Joe Ojeda, Victoria La Mala, Yorch – “Dueña De Tu Cama”

“Former Selena y Los Dinos member Joe Ojeda kicked off his solo career with ‘Dueña De Tu Cama.’ The Tejano icon teamed up with Mexican artists Victoria La Mala and Yorch, and the music video for the cumbia banger was worth the wait with the trio of artists having a blast together. Ojeda knows how to get the party started.” – Lucas Villa

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com