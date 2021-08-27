Nicky Jam’s ‘Infinity’ Album Is Here: Our Top 5 Songs With Romeo Santos, Jhay Cortez + More

Latidomusic

Nicky Jam is back with his new album Infinity. The Boricua superstar regrouped with Aventura frontman Romeo Santos on the hit “Fan De Tus Fotos.” He also enlisted many new talents in reggaeton like Jhay Cortez, Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, and Ríos. The veteran of the genre shows that there are no limits to what he can do. At Crema, we picked five of our favorite songs on Jam’s LP.

“Magnum” with Jhay Cortez

Nicky Jam steps into the future with rising Puerto Rican star Jhay Cortez. Jam teamed up with the reggaeton visionary for his new single “Magnum.” With the release of the Infinity, he also premiered the music video for their hypnotic club banger. Cortez doesn’t miss when it comes to fire guest verses and that remains the case here.

“DM” with Manuel Turizo

Nicky Jam enlisted his Industria Inc. labelmate Manuel Turizo for “DM.” This is the third time that he’s collaborated with the Colombian heartthrob. In the frisky reggaeton bop, both guys sliding into the DMs with their smooth operator performances. Jam and Turizo are a dream team that’s leaving steamy messages.

“Te Invito” with Ríos

Nicky Jam shares the spotlight with Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ríos in “Te Invito.” Ríos has written hits for Lunay, Ozuna, Feid, and Jam. This marks the first time that Ríos is putting his voice on a song and he sounds great alongside Jam. Their tender tune opens with acoustic guitar before the classic perreo beats hit.

“Polvo” with Myke Towers

Nicky Jam kicked off the Infinity era last November with “Polvo,” a track for which he teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers. Ríos co-produced their song with J Balvin’s frequent collaborator Sky Rompiendo. This reggaeton love song is irresistible with Jam and Towers in the mix.

“Fan De Tus Fotos” with Romeo Santos

After working together on Daddy Yankee’s “Bella y Sensual,” Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos regrouped for “Fan De Tus Fotos.” Two of the most romantic voices in reggaeton and bachata music joined forces for this sexy collaboration. In March, Jam revealed to mitú that it took three tries to finally get Santos onboard for this song.

“I was really looking forward to doing something with Romeo Santos,” Jam said. “I sent him a song first and he was like, ‘Yo, Nicky, I don’t know. I don’t like this song. I think it’s not my style.’ And then I sent him another one and he was like, ‘The song’s a hit, but I don’t see me there.’ And then I sent him the third one and he loved the song. We did the video. You know. The rest is history.”

