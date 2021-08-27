Selena Gomez Teams Up With Camilo In Sultry “999” Music Video

Latidomusic

Selena Gomez is making the most of summer’s final weeks. The pop star teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo for their duet “999.” In an interview with Camilo, she described it as a “sexy” song of the season. Both artists share a dance in the new music video.

“999” is Selena Gomez’s follow-up to her Latin EP Revelación.

Yo sé que piensas en mi, y el corazón se te mueve https://t.co/oD6rwCVkjS — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 24, 2021

“You can expect something really rhythmic, that you can move to that’s kind of sexy,” Gomez said about their collaboration. “It’s like a good summer song.” Camilo added, “I think it’s a very honest song too. It’s real.”

“999” is Gomez’s latest Latin release following this year’s Revelación EP. She wrote the song with Camilo and producer Edgar “Edge” Barerra. Their collaboration is a slow-burn reggaeton bop where the two artists are ready to take their crushes to next level. Gomez and Camilo are not just going from zero to 100. They’re going to 999 and beyond. “I want to do it with you / I don’t want to have to go slow,” they sing in Spanish together.

The “999” music video is like a daydream starring Selena Gomez and Camilo.

The music video for “999” was directed by Sophie Muller, who shot Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” In the magical visual, Gomez and Camilo are seeking each other out. Gomez’s colorful wigs are reminiscent of Shakira in her “Las De La Intuición” video. They eventually get a chance to dance with each other through virtual means.

“For me it’s a dream come true,” Camilo told Gomez. “I remember how happy I was writing this song when I was imagining your voice singing all these melodies. Like being in your shoes, trying to imagine what would sound beautiful in your voice was a beautiful experience.”

Gomez is nominated for three Billboard Latin Music Awards. Camilo is nominated for five awards. He’s up for Latin Pop Album of the Year twice for his albums Por Primera Vez and Mis Manos.

