Shawn Mendes Teams Up With Reggaeton Hit-Maker Tainy For “Summer Of Love” Music Video

Latidomusic

Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes has gone reggaeton. He teamed up with Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy for their new single “Summer of Love.” Mendes is living his best life in the music video.

Tainy is blending the worlds of reggaeton and pop music.

Marco “Tainy” Másis is bridging the gap between reggaeton and pop music. In 2019, he featured Selena Gomez in his collaboration “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Benny Blanco. Last year, British singer Dua Lipa teamed up with Tainy, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny for the Grammy-nominated “Un Día (One Day).” As a producer during reggaeton’s first breakthrough in the 2000s, Tainy is globalizing the genre and taking it into the future.

Tainy masterfully blends Shawn Mendes’ world with his own in “Summer of Love.”

#SummerOfLove song & video out tonight 12am EST!!! Come hang with me and the squad at 11:30pm EST before release and watch us being excited idiots https://t.co/6yXYnML5Ug pic.twitter.com/P9LZMU8Cge — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 19, 2021

Tainy wrote “Summer of Love” with Mendes and his longtime producer Ido Zmishlany. Tainy co-produced the song with Zmishlany. Tainy finds the sweet spot between the genre that he’s known for and Mendes’ campfire-ready tunes. A reggaeton beat punctuates their guitar-driven song with shimmers of synth. Mendes doesn’t sing in Spanish aside from a nod to his hit “Señorita” with Camila Cabello. There’s a few weeks of summer left, but the season sounds like forever with Mendes’ captivating performance. It’s easy to get lost in this sun-kissed love song.

Shawn Mendes and Tainy party in Spain in the music video.

The music video for “Summer of Love” was shot while Mendes was on vacation with Cabello in Mallorca, Spain. She doesn’t appear in the visual, but there’s plenty of scenes of a shirtless Shawn basking in the sun. When Mendes leaves the beach, he heads to the club to party with Tainy.

Last month, Mendes, who is of Portuguese descent, entered the Latin market with Camilo. He sang in Spanish with the Colombian artist in the “KESI” remix. Tainy recently dropped his joint album Dynasty with Boricua OG Yandel.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com