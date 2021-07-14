Shawn Mendes Sings In Spanish For First Time In Camilo’s “KESI” Remix

Latidomusic

Shawn Mendes is singing in Spanish for the first time in Camilo’s new “KESI” remix. He joins forces with the Colombian pop star to turn his song into a bilingual bop.

Camilo and Shawn Mendes were hanging out in L.A. last month.

📸| All of Shawn Mendes in West Hollywood, CA with Camila Cabello, Camilo and Evaluna – Jun. 22 pic.twitter.com/aIPS8QLB77 — The Mendes Media (@TheMendesMedia) June 23, 2021

Last month Camilo and his wife Evaluna Montaner were spotted in West Hollywood with Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello. Imagine the music they must’ve cooked up during that trip. The “KESI” remix was definitely one of those projects. Hopefully, there will be more songs between these power couples.

“KESI” is a fan favorite songs on Camilo’s latest album.

“I never thought about doing a remix until Shawn Mendes, one of my favorite artists, mentioned it to me,” Camilo said in a statement. “Being a big fan of his music, the pure idea of hearing him singing in Spanish is something that made me so excited. The fact that he decided to sing in our language for the first time in his career on a song with me is one of [my] greatest honors.”

“KESI” is one of the songs on Camilo’s latest album Mis Manos. He co-wrote the song with his Colombian BFF Morelli and the song’s producer Edgar “Edge” Barrera. It’s one of the biggest songs from the LP with over 38 million streams on Spotify. The music video equally has over 38 million views.

Shawn Mendes sounds great singing in Spanish with Camilo.

“My favorite part of working with Camilo is just being around him,” Mendes said. “His energy is infectious and beautiful. When we met there was an immediate click, and I feel like it makes it so much easier to work with somebody once it feels like you’re friends with them.”

Mendes, who is of Portuguese descent, sings in Spanish for the first time on the “KESI” remix. Before that, he translates a bit of Camilo’s romanticism into English. “You know I got you forever / Come on, give in to the pleasure,” he croons. Mendes sounds great at singing in Spanish. The charm that he brings to his music translates over well. Camilo and Shawn prove to be a dream team on this breezy love song.

Camilo is currently touring Spain. His Mis Manos Tour kicks off in the U.S. in October. The demand for Camilo was so high that the tour actually sold out.

