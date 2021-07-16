Tainy And Yandel Reign Supreme: Our 5 Favorite Songs On Their ‘Dynasty’ LP

Latidomusic

Tainy and Yandel’s joint album Dynasty is finally here. The Puerto Rican hit-maker and the reggaeton veteran come together to take the genre they cultivated to new places. Proving this is something these pioneers can do independently, the duo limited the featured acts to rising Boricua star Rauw Alejandro and Guyanese-American rapper SAINt JHN.

Dynasty commemorates Tainy and Yandel’s 16 years working together.

Tainy and Yandel first teased the Dynasty album last week with their sleek single “Deja Vu.” The guys wear merch with the number 16 to represent the 16 years they’ve worked together in the music video. Fans can actually pick up Dynasty XVI merch on Foot Locker starting July 17. Part of their fashion collaboration with Starter was also released to Greenhouse earlier this week.

With these two reggaeton titans teaming up, Latido Music has got you covered with five of our favorite songs on the Dynasty album.

“Si Te Vas” with SAINt JHN

“Si Te Vas” is a beautiful blend of Afro-beats with reggaeton music. Tainy produced the song with his NEON16 collective. Yandel comes through in a soaring performance and takes the loving lyrics to new heights. SAINt JHN raps a bit in Spanish in his verse that perfectly rounds out this global love song. The trio performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week when Arsenio Hall was the guest host.

“El Plan”

“El Plan” is a throwback perreo banger that’s reminiscent of the days when Tainy was starting and Wisin y Yandel were on the rise. In looking backward, Tainy also looks to the future with the song’s electronic edge. Yandel tears into this one like he’s an extraterrestre again.

“Cámara Lenta”

“Cámara Lenta” is another perreo of choice on Dynasty. Tainy works the old school reggaeton beats around a hypnotic flute. Yandel is like the snake charmer on this beast of a banger.

“Una Más” with Rauw Alejandro

Old school and new school reggaeton collide in “Una Más.” Yandel represents the veterans, and Rauw Alejandro represents the new wave. Tainy supplies them with hard-hitting beats and an atmospheric soundscape. Rauw works his magic as usual. He’s the perfect apprentice to Yandel, the genre’s OG enchanter.

“Buscando Calor”

Tainy and Yandel’s “Buscando Calor” is the album’s most electric and entrancing moment. Tainy blends his reggaeton beats with dotted synths. Yandel is a smooth operator as he works his way around this futuristic production. This is a hot-and-heavy digital get-down.

