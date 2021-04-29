Latidomusic

Reventón De Verano Live-Stream Concert: Maluma, Becky G, Myke Towers And More Performing

By April 29, 2021 at 11:16 am
ANHEUSER-BUSCH

Colombian superstar Maluma is headlining the Reventón de Verano virtual live-stream concert this weekend. Other Latin music superstars in the line-up to perform include Becky G, Prince Royce, and Myke Towers.

The show will be available to stream for free this Sunday (and next week).

The popular beer brand Anheuser-Busch is hosting Reventón de Verano. The virtual live stream kicks off on Sunday, May 2 at 6 p.m. EST. Fans can stream the show for free at ReventonLive.com. If you miss out on the first airing on Sunday, the concert will be available to watch in full the coming week at the website.

Maluma and co. will be performing from different parts of the world.

The cool thing about Reventón de Verano is that the artists are performing from different parts of the world. Maluma, who recently partnered with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold for his song “Rumba,” will be performing live from Miami. His backdrop will be a sustainable art gallery by Federico Uribe, who designed his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album cover.

Prince Royce will be performing from his home turf of the Bronx. Becky G will be performing from her hood of Inglewood. Similarly, Myke Towers is shooting his performance from Puerto Rico. He promises a special guest performance as part of his set. The Boricua rapper recently dropped his album Lyke Mike.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mon Laferte and Lupita Infante.

Tejana actress Eva Longoria will also appear for a special cooking segment. Leslie Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Karen Gonzalez are set to join Longoria during her segment.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mexican pop star Sofía Reyes, Chilean rock star Mon Laferte, and Lupita Infante, the granddaughter of Mexican legend Pedro Infante. Venezuelan-American influencer Lele Pons is helping host the show.

Mexican pop princess Sofía Reyes features in Russian DJ Imanbek’s “Dancing On Dangerous” music video. The two stars teamed up with Jamaican icon Sean Paul. The EDM anthem is another example of Reyes’s versatility as an artist. She’s done pop, reggaeton, power ballads, and beyond. In honor of her new release, we picked five of our favorite Sofía collaborations.

Sofía was discovered by Prince Royce on YouTube.

Reyes hails from Nuevo León. After uploading covers to YouTube as a child, she was discovered by Dominican-American singer Prince Royce. He signed her his label D’Leon Records in a partnership with Warner Music Latina. In 2016, Reyes and Royce collaborated for their duet “Solo Yo.”

Since breaking out, Sofía is one of the most-viewed Mexican artists on YouTube.

Reyes’ first big hit was 2014’s “Muévelo” with Puerto Rican OG Wisin. The music video has over 58 million views on YouTube. Since breaking through with that collaboration, she has amassed over a billion views on YouTube. With “Dancing On Dangerous,” Reyes is still going strong. Here are Latido Music’s top five Sofía collaborations.

“1, 2, 3” with Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto

Reyes really broke through as a global pop star thanks to 2018’s “1, 2, 3.” She teamed up with U.S. hit-maker Jason Derulo and Nuyorican OG De La Ghetto. The song was helmed by JonTheProducer and Mau y Ricky’s Ricky Montaner. Reyes had no time for games in this playful breakup anthem.

“R.I.P.” with Anitta and Rita Ora

Reyes assembled a stellar group of women for “R.I.P.” She teamed up with Brazilian superstar Anitta and “How We Do (Party)” hit-maker Rita Ora. The kiss-off anthem uniquely blended elements reggaeton, pop, and Brazilian baile funk. These three singers packed the track with plenty of girl power.

“Tick Tock” with Thalía and Farina

Reyes came through with another girl power anthem last year. She joined forces with Mexican pop icon Thalía and Colombian rapper Farina. They documented the making of this song for the Facebook Watch series Latin Music Queens, which starred all three women. Reyes, Thalía, and Farina had no time for B.S. in this all-star standout.

“Life” with Maejor and Alonzo

Last year Reyes also worked with producer-turned-artist Maejor on one of her most interesting collaborations, “Life.” This was a global event release with French rapper Alonzo in the mix. Reyes proudly represented Mexico. Maejor turned a sample of Dido’s “Thank you,” which Eminem sampled in “Stan,” into a carpe diem anthem.

“Dancing On Dangerous” with Imanbek and Sean Paul

Reyes enters the world of EDM in “Dancing On Dangerous.” The song was produced by Imanbek, who won a Grammy for his world famous remix of “Roses” by SAINt JHN. Reyes comes through with a fun and flirty performance while Sean Paul gives the song a refreshing tropical touch. This anthem about living life on the edge is absolutely electric. In the music video, Reyes explores Joshua Tree with her rumored boyfriend, Mexican actor Alosian Vivancos.

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Las Villa, C. Tangana, Immasoul, and More

Latidomusic

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Las Villa, C. Tangana, Immasoul, and More

By April 28, 2021 at 6:31 pm
BY  | April 28, 2021 AT 6:31 pm
@itsmariajuliah | NPR Tiny Desk | @immasoul

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

Las Villa & Harry Nach – “Gira Gira”

Young Latin talent teaming up for an explosive collaboration. The camera keeps turning for Colombian sisters Las Villa and Chilean rapper Harry Nach on “Gira Gira.”

C. Tangana – Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Spanish singer C. Tangana is making waves online with his NPR Tiny Desk Concert. The heartwarming concert feels as if you stepped into a family’s dining room, and everyone is clapping, singing along, and having a great time. El Madrileño performed a new version of “Los Tontos,” and this occasion was also the debut of Antonio Carmona’s new song “Me Maten”.Watch below and you’ll want to get your family together for a sing-along.

P.S: The “Bizarre Love Triangle” cover is *chef’s kiss*

Immasoul – “Mala”

Mexican R&B singer Immasoul takes you on a ride in the music video for “Mala.” Let the purple and pink hues take you on a journey that will make you say that you’re mala sometimes.

Maluma ft. The Sun – “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)”

Maluma Baby released a song with the biggest star in the world, AKA the Sun! For Earth Day, the Colombian singer and Michelob Ultra released “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)” to set the mood for the summer.

Snow Tha Product – “Never Be Me”

Hating on Snow? Could never be me! Snow’s flow and delivery are in full display in her music video for “Never Be Me”, which is basically an anthem to those haters that keep up with your every move online.

Farina & Arcangel – “Montoya”

Farina and Arcangel released their joint EP FlowRes. “Montoya” is a nod to Colombian racecar driver, Juan Pablo Montoya. Plan your car heist with this fire duo.

Mario Bautista – “Mamma Mia”

Mario Bautista starts off the song confidently singing “I’m her next boyfriend”. The tropical vibes are everywhere from the beat to the visuals of the pop track.

