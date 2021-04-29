Reventón De Verano Live-Stream Concert: Maluma, Becky G, Myke Towers And More Performing

Latidomusic

Colombian superstar Maluma is headlining the Reventón de Verano virtual live-stream concert this weekend. Other Latin music superstars in the line-up to perform include Becky G, Prince Royce, and Myke Towers.

The show will be available to stream for free this Sunday (and next week).

The popular beer brand Anheuser-Busch is hosting Reventón de Verano. The virtual live stream kicks off on Sunday, May 2 at 6 p.m. EST. Fans can stream the show for free at ReventonLive.com. If you miss out on the first airing on Sunday, the concert will be available to watch in full the coming week at the website.

Maluma and co. will be performing from different parts of the world.

The cool thing about Reventón de Verano is that the artists are performing from different parts of the world. Maluma, who recently partnered with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold for his song “Rumba,” will be performing live from Miami. His backdrop will be a sustainable art gallery by Federico Uribe, who designed his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album cover.

Prince Royce will be performing from his home turf of the Bronx. Becky G will be performing from her hood of Inglewood. Similarly, Myke Towers is shooting his performance from Puerto Rico. He promises a special guest performance as part of his set. The Boricua rapper recently dropped his album Lyke Mike.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mon Laferte and Lupita Infante.

Tejana actress Eva Longoria will also appear for a special cooking segment. Leslie Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Karen Gonzalez are set to join Longoria during her segment.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mexican pop star Sofía Reyes, Chilean rock star Mon Laferte, and Lupita Infante, the granddaughter of Mexican legend Pedro Infante. Venezuelan-American influencer Lele Pons is helping host the show.

