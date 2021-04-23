Latidomusic

Myke Towers’ ‘Lyke Mike’ Album is a Slam Dunk: Our 5 Favorite Songs

By April 23, 2021 at 7:49 am
KIDDCAMARA / INSTAGRAM

Myke Towers is back with his new album Lyke Mike. The Puerto Rican superstar comes through with 23 new tracks that show why he’s Latin rap’s MVP.

Lyke Mike is based on Myke’s admiration for Michael Jordan.

The title for Towers’ album is a reference to basketball legend Michael Jordan. Among the 23 tracks, he actually limits the number of features to only a few artists like Ñengo Flow, Jon Z, and Miky Woodz. For most of the LP, Towers goes it alone and lets that malleable flow of his run wild.

Myke eschews reggaeton for a full LP of Latin trap.

Instead of delivering an album of reggaeton, Towers opts for straight rap and trap with Lyke Mike. A few hours before the album’s release, he wrote on Twitter, “In Lyke Mike, there’s no commercial music.” Towers also dabbles in a bit of drill music. Latido Music is here to highlight five of our favorite songs on Lyke Mike.

“Mírenme Ahora”

Around a bolero melody and trap beats, Towers raps about living large in “Mírenme Ahora.” He talks about the rough road he’s taken to be where he is now. Towers also references to the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. “They got them in the car / That’s why I’m my own chauffeur,” he spits.

“Pin Pin”

Towers pays tribute to his Boricua roots with “Pin Pin.” He turns the classic “Periquito Pin Pin” by Tommy Olivencia into a refreshing reggaeton bop. Towers even lets out a salsa music chant at the start of the song for fun.

“De Novela”

Towers shares the spotlight with another rising Afro-Boricua talent in “De Novela.” He teams up with local rapper Sahir. Like in a basketball game, they alley-oop off each other lyrically to score a slam dunk collaboration.

“Balas Locas”

In “Balas Locas,” Towers joins forces with fellow Puerto Rican rapper Jon Z. He dabbles in drill music for the first time and shows just how versatile his flow is. The guys are packing lyrical heat in this knockout collaboration.

“No Salen”

“No Salen” sounds like Towers’ triumphant song after winning the game. Latin rap’s king doesn’t let his crown slip here. This glorious and swaggering anthem is one of Lyke Mike‘s finest moments.  

By April 16, 2021 at 1:18 pm
ERICK FERNANDO

Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers for “Pareja del Año.” The two artists interestingly blend classical music with reggaeton.

Sebastián is flying high off his latest hit “Chica Ideal.”

“Pareja del Año” is Yatra’s second new single this year following the ballad “Adiós.” He’s still riding high off the success of last year’s “Chica Ideal” with Boricua rapper Guaynaa. The two artists performed the global smash on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month.

Sebastián and Myke’s worlds collide in “Pareja del Año.”

“‘Pareja del Año’ represents where I am right now musically, blending pop and urban genres,” Yatra said in a statement. “Everything Myke Towers does is out of this world so I’m excited to collaborate with him on my new single.”

As a leader in the Latin pop scene, Yatra strives to keep the genre interesting. He does just that with “Pareja del Año.” Yatra wrote the song with Towers and the hit-making duo Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, the guys behind “Despacito.” The song opens with a beautiful string arrangement that’s reminiscent of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude.”

Soon after the reggaeton beats hit as Yatra and Towers try to win back the loves of their lives in heartfelt performances. As per usual, Towers is a knockout, seamlessly working his versatile flow around the magical soundscape. This breathtaking duet is definitely a contender for song of the year.

The music video was shot with a full-string orchestra.

“On our new collaboration, we bring together the duo of the century,” Towers said. “This song brings together the best of both worlds. It’s a classic. It’s what music is all about.”

The “Pareja del Año” music video was filmed by famed director Daniel Duran. Yatra and Towers perform the song with a full-string orchestra at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

Yatra’s follow-up to 2019’s Fantasía album is a hotly anticipated release. Towers is set to drop his next album Lyke Myke later this year.

guaynaamyke towerssebastian yatra

Exclusive: Maluma Talks “Amor En Coma” with Manuel Turizo and Supporting Colombian Artists

Exclusive: Maluma Talks “Amor En Coma” with Manuel Turizo and Supporting Colombian Artists

By April 9, 2021 at 7:16 am
PHOTO COURTESY OF MANUEL TURIZO

Rising Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo released his new album Dopamina. One of the most hotly-anticipated tracks on the LP, “Amor En Coma” featuring Maluma, is also out. In an upcoming interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about supporting the new wave of Colombian acts like Turizo.

Turizo sounds better than ever on his second album.

Dopamina is the second album from Turizo. He’s back with a fresh collection of reggaeton bangers that reflect the 20-year-old’s growth from his last LP. His signature baritone voice is richer and there’s more emotional depth in the lyrics. The songs are more grown too. Let’s just say “Caliente” with will.i.am and Dominican star El Alfa lives up to its name.

Manuel and Maluma team up for the emotional “Amor En Coma” music video.

“Amor En Coma” is one of the more romantic moments on the album. Two of Colombia’s hottest stars come together for the soaring track. In his career, Turizo is at a place that Maluma once was with his breakthrough album, 2016’s Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. In a preview of his interview with Latido Music, Maluma spoke about supporting artists like Turizo.

“These collaborations I’m doing with these artists that are kind of new, I’m doing it because no one did with me at the beginning,” Maluma tells mitú. “I want to tell the world that there is a lot of talent here in Colombia and Latin America. This new wave that is coming is pretty big. I’m happy to help them and be a part of their process. I feel like it’s a good moment to start helping new projects, start helping new artists, and to keep going.”

Maluma and his compatriots are proudly representing Colombia.

In the past few years, Maluma, J Balvin, and Karol G have helped Colombia become a force in the reggaeton music scene. Like Shakira before them, these superstars are also pushing back on negative stereotypes of the country that are often reinforced in movies and TV shows like Netflix’s Narcos.

“It’s nice to go out to the states or Europe and when people talk about Colombia, they’re not talking anymore about Pablo Escobar, or about war, or about drugs,” Maluma says. “They talk about good music, good actors, good culture, and good sports. That makes me pretty happy that we’re changing the face of our culture.”

Turizo’s album also features OG reggaetoneros like Wisin y Yandel. One of the best moments is his collaboration with fellow heartthrobs-on-the-rise Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers in “La Nota.” Stay tuned for our full interview with Maluma very soon. For now, check out the dates for his Papi Juancho Tour this fall.

el alfaInterviewJ BalvinKarol GMalumamanuel turizomyke towersrauw alejandrowill.i.am