Urban Divas United Highlights: Ivy Queen’s Throwbacks, Nesi Perrea Sola And More

Over the weekend, the Urban Divas United concert was streamed online. Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen led an impressive lineup of women that included rising stars like Chesca and Mariah Angeliq. Nesi from Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” also appeared.

Ivy Queen’s “Yo Quiero Bailar” live was everything.

The queen of reggaeton music, Ivy Queen, was the headliner of the night. This was her first time performing since singing with Gloria Trevi at Premio Lo Nuestro in February. Ivy queen came through with the classics like “Yo Quiero Bailar.”

Ivy also performed with the other women in the show.

In the spirit of camaraderie among the women, Ivy Queen also performed live duets. A standout was Ivy Queen’s performance of her bachatón hit “Te He Querido Te He Llorado” with Goyo of ChocQuibTown, Nesi, and Chesca. Ivy Queen also teamed up with Spanish pop star Natalia Jiménez for her powerful ballad “La Vida Es Así.”

Puerto Rican singer Chesca performed her latest single “Como Tú (Dirty).”

Her collaborator De La Ghetto appeared from a video on the ground as she was dancing. Mariah Angeliq, who featured on recent albums by Karol G and Ovi, also took to the stage. She performed her breakthrough hit “Perreito.”

You can watch the whole show below.

Nesi, who wrote and sings on Bad Bunny’s hit from his YHLQMDLG album, performed the perreo-de-résistance alone. Other performers of the night included La Duraca, Corina Smith, Nohemy, and Snow Tha Product. Urban Divas United was presented by Neutrogena in collaboration with Conciencia Collective.

