Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen’s “Todo Me Miran” Duet at Premio Lo Nuestro Was Everything

Gloria Trevi was given an honorary Premio Lo Nuestro award last night for her decades in the music industry. The Mexican icon hit the stage for the medley of her hits that included a surprise appearance from Ivy Queen.
After receiving her award, Trevi hit the stage to show the world the spectacular pop star that she is. For the opening, she threw it all the way back to one of her earliest classics, “Pelo Suelto.” The reggaeton version was rounded-out with some fierce hair flips. Trevi followed that up with her other hit “Cinco Minutos.”
In a moment that we didn’t know we needed, Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen emerged to sing Trevi’s gay anthem “Todos Me Miran” alongside her. The queen of reggaeton sounded incredible belting the dance track with Trevi. Can they please release this remix to Spotify and Apple Music ASAP?
Trevi brought out the disco balls to sing down the house with “Grande” in a new remix with Ivy. The ladies then regrouped for one of the gayest and more glorious moments of her set. Trevi gave herself a fitting tribute by singing the Spanish version of “Gloria” in a rainbow-colored extravaganza. We’re going to need these iconic queens to collaborate more often.
Trevi and Ivy Queen weren’t the only queens in the house.
Premio Lo Nuestro made sure to highlight the queens of Latin music this year. La Reina del Rock Alejandra Guzmán paid tribute to Armando Manzanero. Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio later won Cumbia Song of the Year thanks to her collaboration “Tú y Yo” with Raymix.
Not only is Georgel one of the artists leading the Latin R&B movement, he’s also got the perfect batch of love songs for your Valentine’s Day. The Mexican singer-songwriter released his debut EP Claro on Feb. 12 and he talked exclusively with Latido Music about it.
Georgel says Claro is an EP of “clarity and healing.”
“I started my project as a way to bring some clarity and healing after a lot of darkness, so what you hear in Claro is a letter of hope to myself, to cherish the luminosity of my soul and accepting that I deserve good!” Georgel tells us. “That life is good and incredibly worth living.”
Georgel started out as a songwriter for Mexican superstars like Gloria Trevi and Chiquis Rivera. In 2018, he released his debut single “Meteorito” that he co-wrote with his husband, music executive Guillermo Rosas. He came out as gay to the industry in the music video that featured their wedding footage.
“He’s such an inspiring force of love in my universe,” Georgel says. “My favorite collaboration with him is ‘Meteorito’ because it tells the story of how I remember the day we got married.”
On Claro, he embraces R&B en español.
In the lead-up to Claro, Georgel spent the past few years raising his profile as an artist. In 2019, he notably teamed up with openly gay singer Esteman, who hails from Colombia, for their cover of Juan Gabriel’s “Noa Noa.” Later electrocumbia king Raymix, who wasn’t out yet, joined them on the remix.
In 2020, Georgel found his groove in Latin R&B, a genre that’s emerging in today’s Latin music scene. He’s following in the footsteps of Girl Ultra, Mexico’s rising R&B star. In reggaeton music, Panama’s Sech and Puerto Rico’s Rauw Alejandro are two big names giving that genre an R&B spin.
Georgel embraced R&B with the sexy “Adrenalina” featuring Colombian rapper Nanpa Básica and the serene “Míranos” featuring Mexican-American artist Monogem. Both songs are featured in the 5-track EP.
“I feel like R&B in Spanish is a genre with many creative avenues to explore still and that excites me!” Georgel says. “There are so many new things we can play with within the soul music realm. There are so many melodies and so many ways.”
Georgel uses his music as a platform to support other indie artists.
With the release of Claro, Georgel also premiered the music video for his feel-good bop “Casa” that was produced by Latin Grammy-winner Juan Pablo Vega. Georgel shares the song with indie singer Katzù Oso. The two artists bask in the beauty of nature in the vintage-like visual. It’s timely with people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m at home and, at the same time, how does it feel to be home,” Georgel says about the inspiration for the song. “That warmth that no building comes with, but the arms or the company of someone can give you.”
As for what’s next, Georgel is getting ready for Valentine’s day with his hubby. “As you might’ve noticed my husband and I are absolute suckers for romance!” he says. “After 10 years being together, it’s kind of an unspoken surprise that we have something planned for each other. I think this time I’m setting up a candlelight path to a bonfire by the river.”
Of course, 2020 will go down in history as an absolute pesadilla of a year. From our politics and racial inequality to the Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen and experienced the absolute worst this year. It’s been a constant onslaught that it seems like our lives are dominated by bad news 24/7. And that’s not exactly a lie.
But if there’s one silver lining to 2020 – it’s been the music.
From surprise releases by Bad Bunny and Maluma and several new singles from J Balvin to chart-topping bops from Cardi B and Karol G, the music this year has been pure fire. It’s truly helped so many people get through 2020 and now with award season approaching, we’re likely to get some extra good bits.
That’s exactly what Bad Bunny had in mind for us as he took the stage last night with two female artists, to bring us a special remix of one of the year’s most iconic songs.
Bad Bunny teamed up with two female artists to give us the remix to “Yo Perreo Sola” we’ve always wanted.
Last night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles, Bad Bunny gave his fans the ultimate gift – a special remix of one of his most iconic songs. And it wasn’t just any ol’ remix. San Benito brought out two special reggaetóneras to sing alongside him and it was everything.
El Conejo Malo performed his hit song, “Yo Perreo Sola,” but before he even took the stage, none other than the reggaeton queen herself, Ivy Queen, kicked off the performance. Wearing a full bedazzled black-and-silver bodysuit, Ivy began dancing along to the song before taking off her mask and unveiling herself. She sang the first verses before Bad Bunny made his entrance. The twosome were also joined by Puerto Rican rapper Nesi, who is originally featured on the single.
Ivy has said in the past that today’s reggaetón artists seem to be shunning the stars and artists of the past – not paying respect where respect is due. In fact, Bad Bunny had come under fire for not featuring Nesi as a writer on the single when it was first released. So, it was nice to see Bad Bunny share the spotlight with the OG reggaetónera and the voice that helped make the song the success it’s become.
The remix is a total bop and couldn’t have come at a better time.
I’m not gonna lie. I didn’t know if “Yo Perreo Sola” could actually get any better. From the lyrics and message to the video, it’s the total package.
But this remix really takes the track to the next level!
Our reina – Ivy Queen – arguably stole the show last night with her performance.
Everything about last night’s award ceremony was fine. Obviously, not having a live audience makes things difficult for the performers. And that was obvious to viewers until Ivy Queen took the stage.
When the OG Queen emerged onstage in a structured superhero fit in a style I’d like to label “robotic diamonds,” she came complete with exaggerated hips and shoulders. She looked incredible. Show-stopping good. Like, unnecessarily good. So good, in fact, that everyone else looked bad. For a show without an audience, she went well above and beyond.
And we stand hard Ivy Queen, she’s repeatedly shown just how incredible she is.
How many of us feel like we have special connections with a certain singer or artist or actor? The type of connection that makes you basically tear up the moment you think about them or a song that has a special meaning for you?
For so many of us, the chance to meet one of our icons is everything. Well, Ivy Queen makes people’s dreams come true. She has special connections with so many of her fans and she makes herself accessible.
Many of her fans have said they see her as a mother figure for her acceptance and warm embrace.
Bad Bunny was also awarded Top Latin Artist – an award that many say he deserves.
Right after the stunning performance – I’m still gooped! – Bad Bunny was awarded Top Latin Artist.
“What a time to be Latino. We got the power. So proud, thank you to Billboards, thank you to all my fans around the world,” he said before dedicating his award to all the women in the world, especially Latinas.
“Without you nothing would exist,” he continued in Spanish. “Enough violence against women. Let’s educate everyone now for a better future.”He added that everyone should understand that you can have fun and be respectful at the same time. “Si ella no quiere bailar contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola.”
And excitement is not over for San Benito just yet. Next week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Bad Bunny is up for 14 nominations and next month we’ll see if he wins any of his nine Latin Grammy nods.