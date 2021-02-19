Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen’s “Todo Me Miran” Duet at Premio Lo Nuestro Was Everything

Entertainment

Of course, 2020 will go down in history as an absolute pesadilla of a year. From our politics and racial inequality to the Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen and experienced the absolute worst this year. It’s been a constant onslaught that it seems like our lives are dominated by bad news 24/7. And that’s not exactly a lie.

But if there’s one silver lining to 2020 – it’s been the music.

From surprise releases by Bad Bunny and Maluma and several new singles from J Balvin to chart-topping bops from Cardi B and Karol G, the music this year has been pure fire. It’s truly helped so many people get through 2020 and now with award season approaching, we’re likely to get some extra good bits.

That’s exactly what Bad Bunny had in mind for us as he took the stage last night with two female artists, to bring us a special remix of one of the year’s most iconic songs.

Bad Bunny teamed up with two female artists to give us the remix to “Yo Perreo Sola” we’ve always wanted.

Last night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles, Bad Bunny gave his fans the ultimate gift – a special remix of one of his most iconic songs. And it wasn’t just any ol’ remix. San Benito brought out two special reggaetóneras to sing alongside him and it was everything.

El Conejo Malo performed his hit song, “Yo Perreo Sola,” but before he even took the stage, none other than the reggaeton queen herself, Ivy Queen, kicked off the performance. Wearing a full bedazzled black-and-silver bodysuit, Ivy began dancing along to the song before taking off her mask and unveiling herself. She sang the first verses before Bad Bunny made his entrance. The twosome were also joined by Puerto Rican rapper Nesi, who is originally featured on the single.

Ivy has said in the past that today’s reggaetón artists seem to be shunning the stars and artists of the past – not paying respect where respect is due. In fact, Bad Bunny had come under fire for not featuring Nesi as a writer on the single when it was first released. So, it was nice to see Bad Bunny share the spotlight with the OG reggaetónera and the voice that helped make the song the success it’s become.

The remix is a total bop and couldn’t have come at a better time.

I’m not gonna lie. I didn’t know if “Yo Perreo Sola” could actually get any better. From the lyrics and message to the video, it’s the total package.

But this remix really takes the track to the next level!

Our reina – Ivy Queen – arguably stole the show last night with her performance.

Credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Everything about last night’s award ceremony was fine. Obviously, not having a live audience makes things difficult for the performers. And that was obvious to viewers until Ivy Queen took the stage.

When the OG Queen emerged onstage in a structured superhero fit in a style I’d like to label “robotic diamonds,” she came complete with exaggerated hips and shoulders. She looked incredible. Show-stopping good. Like, unnecessarily good. So good, in fact, that everyone else looked bad. For a show without an audience, she went well above and beyond.

And we stand hard Ivy Queen, she’s repeatedly shown just how incredible she is.

How many of us feel like we have special connections with a certain singer or artist or actor? The type of connection that makes you basically tear up the moment you think about them or a song that has a special meaning for you?

For so many of us, the chance to meet one of our icons is everything. Well, Ivy Queen makes people’s dreams come true. She has special connections with so many of her fans and she makes herself accessible.

Many of her fans have said they see her as a mother figure for her acceptance and warm embrace.

Bad Bunny was also awarded Top Latin Artist – an award that many say he deserves.

Right after the stunning performance – I’m still gooped! – Bad Bunny was awarded Top Latin Artist.

“What a time to be Latino. We got the power. So proud, thank you to Billboards, thank you to all my fans around the world,” he said before dedicating his award to all the women in the world, especially Latinas.

“Without you nothing would exist,” he continued in Spanish. “Enough violence against women. Let’s educate everyone now for a better future.”He added that everyone should understand that you can have fun and be respectful at the same time. “Si ella no quiere bailar contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola.”

And excitement is not over for San Benito just yet. Next week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Bad Bunny is up for 14 nominations and next month we’ll see if he wins any of his nine Latin Grammy nods.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com