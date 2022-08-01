There’s a New Selena Single Out — And Fans Are Divided Over It

Music

It finally happened: Selena Quintanilla’s family just dropped the late Tejano singer’s new single, and fan reactions are deeply divided. Titled “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” the reworked song is beautiful, but has left many fans scratching their heads.

The Quintanilla estate recently announced Selena’s upcoming album “Moonchild Mixes,” which they describe as “a 13-track song retrospective” that includes existing songs with “brand new arrangements.” The songs are “beautifully curated” for her still-vast audience, including the first single that just dropped.

The first single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is a delicate rendition of the original, which was released in 2004 as part of the album “Momentos Intimos.” As many fans have noted, Selena’s voice sounds slightly different, and youthful. And there’s a reason for that: the late Tejano star’s father Abraham Quintanilla told Latin Groove News that “Moonchild Mixes” uses old vocals recorded when Selena was just 13 years old.

Meanwhile, Abraham also said that producers used “computers” to mature Selena’s voice, making her sound “like she did right before she passed away.” He explained, “What’s unique about it is, not only is the music completely new arrangements, but my son [AB Quintanilla] worked on Selena’s voice with computers.” He further described, “He took 10 songs that are part of our catalog from our company and completely [redid] new music.”

While fans were already divided over that debacle, even more are voicing their opinions on the new single.

Listening to the single reminded me of how beautiful and powerful her voice was.

It seems like the vast majority of listeners are on board with “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” with users on Instagram commenting, “I can’t stop crying so happy,” “This song is so beautiful i literally cannot,” and “I immediately started crying listening to it 🥹❤️it is an incredible song!”

Over on Twitter, positive reactions to the single abound, with one user writing: “god. como te quiero yo a ti is so beautiful” and another thinking out loud, “Me crying when i play como te quiero yo a ti tonight.” We’re emotional, okay!

With other Twitter users explaining how they “love Selena’s new version of ‘como te quiero yo a ti’,” it’s clear many fans think the Quintanilla family did right by the late singer and only continued to lift up her legacy. Still, others are not so convinced.

Over on Selena’s Instagram page, one user commented, “You guys had to chance to make new arrangements and decided to go for a 90’s mariachi sound… Today’s regional music doesn’t sound like that at all.” Another fan wrote under the same post, “I feel like it does not have Selena’s essence, the photo is horrible, and the arrangements in this song are 6/10.”

Another Instagram follower commented, “I like the 2007 version better but clearly many of y’all haven’t heard this song until now,” while another said, “Poor her, let her rest.” Yet another user brought up, “….. I hope this was a song she actually had wanted released prior to her death,” thinking what the “Queen Of Tejano Music” really wanted before her passing.

Still, one Twitter user is all of us right now: “It’s ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ on repeat all day kinda day,” and yes, it definitely is.

One more Instagram comment we couldn’t get over? “I’d love a modern remixed of hits album. Like guest producers and maybe even artists singing. So many have been influenced by her. ❤️” And can we just say absolutely genius? Stars like Karol G, Becky G or Natti Natasha recording Selena songs would make our hearts flutter… just saying.

