A Christian Nodal Fan Was Brought on Stage After Winning the Singer’s Heart With a Handmade Painting

If you can’t wait to sing hits like “Botella Tras Botella” and “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos,” you probably should consider bringing a painting to the next Christian Nodal concert instead of a poster.

Confused? Let us explain. On September 16, Christian Nodal fan Fatima Ramirez attended her idol’s concert in Fresno, California, and had a very creative idea to get the singer’s attention.

As a true fan of Nodal’s music, Ramirez chose to paint the singer’s favorite character and hold up the painting high so Nodal could see it at the concert. And it worked! As you can see in the video Ramirez posted on TikTok, the singer quickly saw the painting, smiled, and made a beeline toward her.

The “Probablemente” singer accepted the artwork, hugged it, and blew the fan a kiss. He then gestured that she could come up on stage, and directed a security guard to carry her across the fence.

The last part of the video shows Ramirez getting up on stage, and even getting her wrist signed by Nodal. “Time for a tattoo,” she captioned the video.

If you’re a big fan, you probably already know this, but Nodal has largely documented his love for the Speedy Gonzales cartoon character in the past. So much so, that he even spoke to GQ magazine about its significance for him.

“Speedy Gonzales is one of my favorite characters, I feel like he is me… He is supposed to be the fastest mouse and I identify with [Speedy Gonzales] because of how my career has gone, super fast,” he explained in the interview.

The singer has posted images of the character on his Instagram page more than once, explaining, “Every time I post this photo it’s because something’s coming that is muy cabr*n… My album, a song, or a collaboration.”

For those who are wondering if she actually got the autograph tattooed on her wrist, according to a later TikTok comment, she did. Reactions to the video like “How does it feel to live my dreammmmmmmmm 😭” and “Girl you are so lucky,” exemplify exactly how we’re feeling right now!

Well, what should we bring to our next Nodal concert after this?

