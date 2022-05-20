Christian Nodal Replaced Belinda’s Vocals From Their Song Together With Singer Tini Stoessel

Entertainment

While Christian Nodal and Belinda seemed like the most romantic, picture-perfect couple in the world throughout their two-year relationship and engagement, it’s all come to an end.

Having met ​​at the “Premios de la Radio” award show in Dallas at the end of 2019, they were Instagram official by 2020 when they posted videos like this on a romantic boat ride.

The couple got engaged in May 2021, but ended up calling it quits by February 2022.

Nodal announced the breakup on his Instagram stories, writing: “We decided to end the engagement and our relationship, keeping the best of each other.” He continued, “I won’t say anything else about this. Sending lots of love.”

Cuando llegas temprano al chisme 😱



Christian Nodal y Belinda terminaron pic.twitter.com/PUJrgbVTDv — Maximoff (@leoacevess) February 13, 2022

Fast forward to now, and things are getting much more dramatic between the ex-couple. For one, Belinda’s mother Belinda Schüll agreed with an Instagram user that Nodal is “un naco,” posting applause emojis. She then deleted the comment.

Madre de Belinda aplaude que le llamen "naco" a Christian Nodal, después lo borra y lo cambia por caritas pero….too late 🫢. pic.twitter.com/m5f3qfdAOI — Raúl Brindis (@raulbrindis) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Nodal took to Twitter to post a screenshot of a heated conversation he had with Belinda, where she asked him for money to fix her teeth.

She asked, “Do you think I can fix my teeth this week? Will you receive money this week? Apart from [the money] for my parents? So I can fix them?” She later continued to send texts, including: “I deeply regret everything I’ve suffered with you,” “You destroyed my entire life,” and “I knew you were going to leave me alone and destroy my life.”

20 años recogiendo los frutos de su hija hasta dejarla sin nada.

Déjenme en paz, yo estoy sanando.

No les molesto, ni siquiera exijo mis créditos en canciones o en la vida.

todo lo bello que está pasando se lo merece y también me costo a mi.

Cuando me canse de dar se acabo todo. https://t.co/CDckvvgnda pic.twitter.com/NDs9RGgn2s — NODAL (@elnodal) May 18, 2022

In response, Nodal tweeted that Belinda’s mother took money from her for 20 years until she left her with “nothing,” and asked to be left alone to “heal.”

He continued, “I don’t even ask for credit in her songs or her life.” He said, “When I got sick of giving, everything ended.” He also told a fan, “I want to focus on my career… and with these people pulling me, I won’t succeed. I need to get rid of those ghosts that torment me.”

Nodal’s grandmother even took to Facebook to defend her grandson, saying that everyone that thinks the “Botella Tras Botella” singer is “un naco” because he doesn’t have blue eyes and light skin is absolutely wrong. Seemingly pointing to Belinda, she wrote, “There are wolves with lambskin and those are [gold diggers]… that go from man to man.”

With the family joining in on the ex-pair’s relationship tension, there’s now a new bit of drama to add to it.

Nodal jumped on Twitch to talk to his fans in a live video this week, and finally talked about the long-awaited song he recorded with Belinda titled “Por El Resto De Tu Vida.” While the release was planned for Valentine’s Day, it is yet to come to light.

When a Twitch user asked Nodal, “Is ‘Por El Resto De Tu Vida’ going to be released?” the singer replied, “Yes it will be released, but with [Argentine singer Tini Stoessel].”

When users began to ask why the singer replaced Belinda’s vocals with Tini’s, he said: “It’s music at the end of the day, and I’m not going to waste a song that will impact other people, so I don’t understand… I mean, I understand your point, but [it doesn’t matter]. Sorry.”

En un reciente live en Twitch, el cantante mexicano, Christian Nodal confirma que tiene una colaboración con TINI. pic.twitter.com/yaxHycnRzW — TINI Perú (@PeruconTini) April 14, 2022

Some fans are already getting excited about a possible romance between Nodal and Stoessel, and we’re just wondering if there’s a “Tini” tattoo in his future.

