Cardi B and Madonna Resolve Their Issues After Feud Over Madonna’s Instagram Story

Madonna and Cardi B traded digital jabs after the “Like a Virgin” singer posted a controversial Instagram story mentioning Cardi B’s song “WAP” as an example of how much influence she’s had over female artists expressing their sexuality.

She also mentioned Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus in the story, but only Cardi has responded thus far.

Madonna on the impact of her ‘Sex’ book and how attitudes have changed:



“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people…Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP, Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass…You’re welcome bitches” pic.twitter.com/oKAZEL7iQD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2022

The 64-year-old singer was taking a moment to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her popular coffee table book “Sex” with an Instagram story about the process of creating the book and the backlash she received when she published it. “In addition to photos of me naked,” she wrote, “there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing a woman, and me kissing everyone.”

She also noted, “I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way,” before going into more detail about the response from “narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman.” The singer also noted she was branded as a “witch” and “heretic” back then.

In the final paragraph, Madonna called out certain artists and other famous women by name to highlight the influence she’s had over them. She singles out Cardi B’s “WAP” as an example of that influence before ending the story with “You’re welcome bitches” and a clown face emoji.

Despite agreeing with her claims that Madonna did pave the way for artists like Miley Cyrus, Cardi B took issue with Madonna’s “tone” and how she made her point.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP,” Madonna wrote in the original story. “Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass, and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

According to Buzzfeed, Cardi responded with a series of now-deleted tweets reminding Madonna that she has, in fact, paid homage to her and acknowledged her as an influence on multiple occasions. The two were even featured on a song together in 2018 and did a photo shoot with none other than Kim Kardashian.

The “WAP” singer knew exactly what she was going to do on the morning of October 23, as evidenced by her first and, ahem, incendiary tweet, which was still on her timeline as of this publishing:

Start your morning with coffee and violence pic.twitter.com/oNSEBPHG7K — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

In the deleted tweets, Cardi started by saying, “I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to [her].” She argued Madonna could have made her point without using clown emojis and using aggressive language. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

The rapper also referenced a 2018 Billboard article about an Instagram post she made after meeting Madonna for the first time, where she said, “I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews.”

Cardi then clarified that it wasn’t so much what Madonna said but how she said it, taking issue with her “tone.” The rapper said she felt like the singer was picking on women who many people already find controversial, and even wrote in one of the deleted tweets, “Since she mentioned the most hated women on the internet [it’s] ‘yes take it.'”

Although Cardi did eventually delete many of the tweets in her original thread, she did leave one of them alone in addition to the aforementioned “coffee and violence” tweet.

If I type “suck my dick “ you gone hear the tone bitch https://t.co/zOFw27AN2l — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

At the end of the day, however, Cardi and Madonna were able to patch things up, each of them posting a tribute to the other on social media.

By the afternoon on October 23, it was all love between the two influential and controversial artists.

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful 🥲….Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

I love you @iamcardib !! ♥️

Always have and always will. — Madonna (@Madonna) October 23, 2022

