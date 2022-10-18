Alaina Castillo Is the R&B Pop Princess You Need To Have on Your Radar

Music

Alaina Castillo began her career like many pop stars have in the past, through social media. More specifically on YouTube.

Her addictive ‘Sing You To Sleep’ videos garnered millions of views and she capitalized on her newfound fame by releasing her own music as well as continuing her widely popular ASMR and cover videos.

Her sound evolved much like her career has throughout the years.

mitú caught up with Alaina on her career thus far, the importance of staying connected with her roots, her space obsession, and all the amazing upcoming projects she has in store.

When did you realize music was something you wanted to pursue?

I started to realize it in high school because I realized if I didn’t chase [my] dream then I would feel like I would regret something in my life and I hate feeling regret. I need to go after [this] because every day that I’m not doing this, I’m sitting and I’m feeling very, very sad about it.

“Party in my head (ur not invited)” is your most recent track. What can you tell us about the songwriting process and how it came to be?

So “party in my head (ur not invited)” was easy because we came across a chorus, and it was straightforward as to what the song was going to be about. Because I’m a very independent person but very codependent [with] the person that I love, I’m saying, at this moment, when I want to be by myself or want to be partying or want to have fun with my friends, I’m not interested in anybody else. I’m interested in my energy, my time, and that’s how I’m going to keep it.

You often incorporate Spanish in your music. How important is it for you to sing in Spanish?

It’s very important for me to sing in Spanish when it feels like the song needs it. I like to tell stories in both ways, whichever is easier to communicate in or whenever it sounds cute and sexy, I like to add it in there. I like incorporating it because it shows a side of me that I don’t let out a lot and, for me, music is all about expressing yourself in different ways.

When did you realize you were on the right path?

I realized that in high school because everything has just been a whirlwind of what am I doing? How long? Who am I? What am I? I think I’ve just been on the path of realizing that I knew what I wanted to do, and I knew that it was what I had to do in order to complete my happiness and now, I’m just trying to find who I am.

What or who motivates you?

I motivate myself. I grew up trying to do everything for everyone else and I realized that it’s not about them; it is about me and my journey. If I’m not the one hyping myself up, then who’s going to do it? I need to be that person.



What are you most proud of?

Probably how far I’ve come, I think. I’m going to say this a year from now, and think the same thing, but I am. I was in a dark spot and I think my brain is just learning to change from the things that I’ve been through, childhood trauma, whatever. I think I’m proud of the fact that I’m working on becoming uncomfortable about getting comfortable again.

What is the most important message you want to send to fans with your music?

I think I just want to tell them that it’s OK to express who you are, it’s OK to have people look at you, it’s OK for opinions to be said, it’s OK for all this stuff to happen. As long as you know who you are. At the end of the day, your circle is the most important thing that you have, and you have to treasure that time and energy with them.

Beyond music, what’s one thing you hope to get out of life?

I just want to be happy. I want to help those around me. I want to create a life that is exactly what a little Alaina [would’ve] wanted when she was in her room. She wanted to be happy, free, and proud of herself and who she was becoming.

Because you have such a cosmically inspired aesthetic, do you believe in aliens?

Don’t even get me started on this. You don’t know how many podcasts I have watched on this stuff.

Yes, I do believe in aliens now. Without going into all the details, a few months ago we got a document from the government explaining all of the things that have happened with UFOs. It was a basic list of sightings [and] we’ve seen things that have defied the laws of gravity. But recently, they’ve discovered that after that confidential meeting, people had to sign NDA’s. So in 2023, they’re going to pass something that will allow these people to speak about what they’ve heard that required the NDA. There have been facilities where they’ve just seen actual material that we are not capable of making. The NDA focuses on military bases, areas with lots of conflicts, and these UFOs are doing things we cannot do. So it’s insane because there has to be something there, there has to be something. I refuse [to believe] there’s not.

In the spirit of spooky season, what are you afraid of?

I do believe in ghosts. I went on the Queen Mary ship, and I went to the most haunted room and we stayed the night. Nothing really happened, like if we really looked for it, it could’ve happened. I am still searching for the perfect time to go to the most haunted place and find out if ghosts are real. People are like, don’t do that, they’re going to latch onto you or whatever, you know I’m asking for it at this point. I hope so.

Do you have any tours or new music coming up?

I am going on tour in a week, from October 16 to November 5. I’m so excited, it’s the longest tour that I’ve ever done. I’m opening for Alexander 23, so it’s going to be amazing. I also have an EP coming out called ‘fantasies’ on October 14, so the end of the year is packed with a lot of videos on my YouTube.

Alaina Castillo is ready to end the year strong with the release of her new EP ‘fantasies’ out now!

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com