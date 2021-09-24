5 Artists From Argentina You Should Stream Right Now

Music

In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite artists around the world. The next stop in this series is Argentina. Here’s the artists from Argentina that are breaking through.

Maria Becerra

Maria Becerra is the most-streamed artist from Argentina on Spotify. In July, she became the first person from her country to cross 24 million monthly listeners on the platform. Her biggest hit “¿Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin reached the top 10 of Spotify’s Global 200 chart. This year, she released her debut album Animal.

“I like to talk about situations that are sort of taboo with respect to sexual relationships,” Becerra told mitú in March. “The inspiration came from the word ‘Animal.’ All of these songs talk about love, passion, falling in love, wanting to have sex, and being sexually-liberated. All of that comes from the animal instinct of a person. That was my inspiration: to talk about things that are happening to everyone. That’s in our instincts.”

Juan Ingaramo

Juan Ingaramo from Córdoba, Argentina is proudly representing Latin pop music. He coined his unique sound as pop nacional for embracing different elements of music all over the world. He’s done it all, from cumbia with Los Ángeles Azules to Latin trap with Ysy A on his La Batalla album. Ingaramo’s proudest moment is beautiful love song “Casamiento” featuring vocals from his baby girl Lila.

“It’s [Lila’s] first album credit,” Ingaramo said in June. “‘Casamiento’ is autobiographical. I tried to be the most honest I can be. My situation now is Lila and my wife. I’m giving my life to the public, but not in an Instagram post. I’m giving you a very real song. That’s the way I love to show my life. It’s better through art than social media.”

Bizarrap

Gonzalo Julián Conde, who is better known as Bizarrap, has become of one Argentina’s most global artists. Thanks to his BZRP Music Sessions on YouTube, his music has gone viral with hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. Among Bizarrap’s most-viewed sessions are #36 with Nathy Peluso, #39 with Snow Tha Product, #32 with Cazzu, and #13 with Nicki Nicole. Artists are lining up to work with Bizarrap on his next Music Session.

KHEA

KHEA is one of the young pioneers in Argentina’s Latin trap scene. He helped break the genre in country with 2017’s “Loca” featuring Duki and Cazzu. When Bad Bunny jumped on the remix a year later, he put Argentina’s traperos on the map. KHEA is not limiting himself to trap nowadays. Last year he teamed up with Aventura’s Lenny Santos for the trapchata hit “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex.” In July, he joined forces with Becky G and Julia Michaels for the crossover bop “Only One.”

Nicki Nicole

Nicki Nicole of one of Argentina’s rising stars. She emerged from the country’s Latin trap scene. Now Nicole is becoming a global force thanks to her experimenting with different sounds. This year she embraced funky R&B in Rochy RD’s “Ella No Es Tuya” remix with Myke Towers. In “Toa La Vida,” she takes on the futuristic reggaeton of Mora with the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter himself.

“I believe that women have always been present in music, but they were never given an adequate opportunity to be heard,” Nicole said in April. “In this day, to see more women make up the music industry is something that’s incredible to me. There has to be more women, more respect, and more equality in all types of work. It’s not just about the female artists. There has to be more women in all spaces doing what they want to do.”

