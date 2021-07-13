Karol G, Maria Beccera, Camilo Have Most-Viewed Latin Music Videos Of 2021 So Far

Latidomusic

Now that we’re officially halfway through the year, VEVO released the list of the most-viewed Latin music videos of 2021 and Karol G is leading the pack. Along with the Colombian reggaetonera, Argentine pop star Maria Becerra and Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo have multiple music videos in the top 10.

Your faves are dominating the Latin Music videos on VEVO.

VEVO hosts music videos on YouTube. The Latin vertical Somos Vevo revealed the list of the 10 most-watched Latin music videos in the U.S. this year. Girl power is leading the list with Karol G and Mariah Angeliq at No. 1. Their sexy music video for “El Makinon” has over 365 million views on YouTube.

Karol G and Mariah Angeliq have the most-viewed Latin music video of 2021 so far.

Karol G is also at No. 2 with another one of the songs from her KG0516 album. Her country-flavored reggaeton bop “Location” with ex Anuel AA and J Balvin sits in the runner-up spot. The “Location” music video has over 270 million views. The stellar remix of “Poblado” with Karol G, J Balvin, and Nicky Jam is No. 8.

Argentina is in the house with Maria Becerra and TINI.

Maria Becerra also placed multiple music videos in the top 10. In another girl power moment, her cumbia-influenced “Miéntame” with fellow Argentine singer TINI is at No. 5. The music video has over 120 million views. Becerra is at No. 7 thanks to her J Balvin collaboration “Qué Más Pues?” The music video has over 138 million views. Becerra recently became the most-streamed Argentine artist on Spotify with over 22 million monthly listeners.

Camilo’s latest album placed three music videos in the top 10.

Camilo has three music videos in the top 10 list. He’s a No. 4 with “Ropa Cara” and No. 10 with “Millones.” He shares the No. 9 spot with his wife Evaluna Montaner and their duet “Machu Picchu.” All the songs are from Camilo’s latest album Mis Manos. Next up, he’s releasing a remix of “Kesi” with Shawn Mendes.

Selena Gomez is in the No. 6 spot thanks to her Rauw Alejandro duet “Baila Conmigo.” Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers are at No. 3 with their breathtaking collaboration “Pareja Del Año.”

