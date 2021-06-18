J Balvin, Karol G And Nicky Jam Globalize Colombian Hit “Poblado” With Remix Music Video

Latidomusic

J Balvin and Karol G are helping their Colombian compatriots turn a local hit into a global smash. The Colombian superstars jumped on the remix of Crissin, Totoy El Frio, and Natan & Shander’s “Poblado.” They’re also joined by Nicky Jam, the Puerto Rican singer that’s Colombian by heart, in the new music video.

“Poblado” is one of the biggest songs in Colombia right now.

Crissin, Totoy El Frio, and Natan & Shander are rising reggaetoneros in Colombia. They first released “Poblado” last December and the song has become one of the biggest hits in their home country. The original music video has over 64 million views on YouTube. The song’s success is starting to translate over to the U.S. where it’s peaked at No. 27 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart.

J Balvin, Karol G, and Nicky Jam are going to take the song global with the remix.

To keep the momentum of the song’s success going, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, and Natan & Shander teamed up with the biggest reggaeton stars from Colombia for the remix. J Balvin and Karol G take the hypnotic banger to another level. Nicky Jam spent a number of years in Colombia, so you can consider him a part of the country’s music scene.

This song really needed a woman’s touch and Karol G comes through. With the alluring chorus worked around buying your lover some panties to model in, expect underwear sales to rise after this remix. The squad’s Medallo flow is simply irresistible here.

Imagine if Maluma was included in “Poblado” remix. The world wouldn’t have been ready for that. In the U.S., Karol G, J Balvin, Camilo, and Maluma are leading the 2021 Premios Juventud nominations. Colombia, raise up!

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

