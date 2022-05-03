Quannah Chasinghorse Sourced Symbolic Eagle Feathers for Her Met Gala Look

Fierce

With yet another Met Gala in the books, this year’s event did not disappoint. While many found themselves fawning over Kim Kardashian’s beaded champagne dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe, Cardi B’s gold extravaganza Versace gown, or even Kylie Jenner’s very interesting Off-White bridal-inspired ensemble, we had our eyes on a different celebrity entirely.

Oglala Lakota and Han Gwich’in model Quannah Chasinghorse has gained ground as one of the most sought-after faces in the industry, while also constantly championing Native communities through her clothing, photoshoots, and activism. Chasinghorse can most often be found uplifting the Indigenous culture, so it makes sense that her latest Met Gala look did just that.

The model made jaws drop around the whole world the minute she stepped on the Met Gala carpet: her sky blue, tulle Prabal Gurung gown was nothing short of spectacular. Plus, it was actually upcycled, making it the perfect choice to highlight how important protecting the environment is to her — participating in climate change work in her native Alaska. But it was her accessories that truly paid homage to her culture.

Model Quannah Chasinghorse was among the best dressed at the 2022 #MetGala. See the full list here: https://t.co/9xTEAsVUGY pic.twitter.com/pGx4sVppGq — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

As reported by Vogue, the model’s intricate Met Gala earrings, necklace, and arm band were designed by Lenise Omeasoo, the Blackfeet and Cree artist behind Antelope Women Designs.

The designer told the outlet that the jewelry was “inspired by the Native community,” and that “the tipis surrounding Quannah represent the love of her community, there with her.” According to Omeasoo’s Instagram, “Each beaded tipi upon her necklace represents her [community’s] love and support.” Plus, all the materials “were gifted through trade with other Native artists over the years,” including shells, porcupine quills, beads, and smoked hide.

While Omeasoo explained she wanted to give her “all” for “Quannah’s iconic moment,” the eagle feathers in the model’s hair were incredible, too.

While the feathers complemented the look perfectly, they had truly special significance: Chasinghorse took to social media to ask her followers to send her the feathers. Why? In the Indigenous community, eagle feathers represent Native people being there for each other, and can also symbolize strength and honor. Luckily, two Indigenous men named Shane Weeks and Wayne Duncan sent over the feathers she wore.

Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse speaks about representation at events like the #MetGala, saying her people should have been welcomed long ago. Her jewelry was handmade using earth elements that her people used back in the day such as porcupine quills and moose hide pic.twitter.com/vrUTOeNyS6 — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) May 2, 2022

Posting photos of her Met Gala look on her own Instagram, the model wrote, “The fact that [designer Prabal Gurung] wanted me to feel seen with this year’s theme means the world to me because indigenous people have been overlooked and misrepresented (let alone represented at all).” She also explained that the night was “incredible,” writing, “I’m so beyond grateful to have been included in this space.”

Rounding out her iconic look with icy blue eyeshadow we’re copying stat, there’s no doubt Chasinghorse was one of the best-dressed of the night. Plus, although she previously stated that she felt “really, really lonely” at her first Met Gala in 2021, telling Insider there were very few Indigenous People in attendance, things seemed to have changed this time around. Chasinghorse commented on jewelry brand Antelope Women Designs’ Instagram post, “I walked the red carpet feeling seen and not alone this time.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com