In Honor of Karol G’s New Era, Here’s a Look Back at 11 Latina Celebs Who Once Rocked A Fiery Mane

If you’re a Karol G fan, there’s no doubt you’re freaking out about her losing her iconic bright blue hair and trading it in for something just a bit more fiery.

The “Bichota” singer posted an Instagram video showing off her new cherry-red hair, getting an epic 20 million-plus views in less than a day. In the video, the Medellín-born singer is first off-camera but can be heard saying, “This is officially my first video with red hair, and I’m very happy.”

Finally, Karol G appears — with the coolest red hair we’ve seen. Changing her Instagram profile picture to the Little Mermaid (we’re obsessed), the “Tusa” singer captioned her video with, “Two weeks in love with seeing myself like this in the mirror and without being able to show you guys.”

While one fan couldn’t help but comment, “ARIEL, HER NAME IS ARIEL,” we started thinking about other legendary Latina celebrities who once dyed their hair red — and it made us even more excited about Karol G’s transformation. Ahead, find all the Latina celebs who once rocked the iconic shade.

1. Shakira

red hair Shakira is a religion 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gpVcD0ADae — ‏ُ (@onikasmajestyyy) February 16, 2021

There’s no way we couldn’t mention Shakira, who famously dyed her hair red in her “Dónde Están los Ladrones?” era, showing it off in that “Ojos Así” video we watched a million times after school. As one Twitter user wrote, “Red hair Shakira is a religion.”

2. Christina Aguilera

A true G.O.A.T., Christina Aguilera isn’t just known for all those vocal runs— her style has gone through more incredible transformations than we can count. While we love everything from her Xtina “Dirrty” days to her Hollywood Golden Age “Back to Basics” era, the red hair the half-Ecuadorian singer rocked in her music video for “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” never gets old.

3. Niurka Marcos

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – FEBRUARY 08: The vedette Niurka Marcos poses during a press conference at the theater Venustiano Carranza the February 8, 2013 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Edgar Negrete/Clasos.com/LatinContent via Getty Images)

We’ll always love Niurka Marcos, who isn’t just known for that iconic airport meme where she can be heard saying, “Ven, ven, párateme aquí, delante pa’ que te rompa yo…” (you get the picture). The Cuban actress starred in several novelas like “Salomé,” and once ditched her blonde hair for a long, scarlet mane.

4. Christina Milian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 15: Actress Christina Milian attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 15, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Singer and actress Christina Milian isn’t just known for her role in unforgettable movies like “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” (who else remembers being obsessed with it?) or “Bring It On: Fight To The Finish.” The star of Afro-Cuban descent always has gorgeous hair, whether blonde, brown, or this bright burgundy red.

5. Camila Cabello

☕️ TEA TIME WITH LA FLACA ☕️ and she's here to give you piping hot tea 🗞 #LiarMusicVideo out now 📺 https://t.co/UH5WgHrX28 pic.twitter.com/pUOsDzuJiC — Camila Access (@CamilaAccess) September 12, 2019

Cuban-Mexican singer Camila Cabello also rocked red hair, if you can believe it. The “Havana” star ditched her trademark brunette mane for cherry red locks for her “Liar” music video, and can we just say we kind of love it? Big yes to the glasses, too!

6. Cardi B

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Cardi B sighted at Red Martini Nightclub on October 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/GC Images)

The “Up” rapper and singer is always surprising us with her outfits, jewelry, shoes, her 26 Birkin bags (yup), and of course, her makeup and hair. While Cardi B’s makeup is always on point, there’s no doubt the Dominican-Trinidadian celeb can rock just about any hair color under the sun. While we love this red, we’ll also never get over this blue-green.

7. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

A slightly more understated shade than other celebs we’ve seen, Jessica Alba’s redhead days were still pretty legendary. Dyeing her signature caramel-honey highlights a dark red hue, the half-Mexican star wowed fans— and now we’re starting a petition to bring this hair back stat.

8. Ivy Queen

MIAMI, FL – JULY 06: Ivy Queen performs during Univision’s Despierta America concert series at Univision Studios on July 6, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

“La Caballota” does no wrong in our eyes, whether way ahead of her time singing “I want to dance… That doesn’t mean I’m going to bed with you” on “Quiero Bailar,” or rocking fabulous outfits and hairstyles on the red carpet. We’re all for this dark red updo.

9. Kali Uchis

You can find us fangirling over Colombian singer Kali Uchis any day, with her sultry vocals on songs like “Telepatía,” gorgeous red carpet outfits cemented in our minds forever, and collabs with Tyler the Creator and Juanes. One more thing? Her incredible hair that ranges on any given day from black, to blonde, to brown, to sleek and red with bangs!

10. Becky G

I love it!! You look so good with red hair I mean you can pull off any look!! I love it 😍 pic.twitter.com/sI5DxgY3PI — ᴍᴀʏʀᴀ ⟭⟬ (@LYTearXFakeLove) December 30, 2020

Believe it or not, Becky G once ditched her natural dark hair for something wildly different— and can we just say we love it? The “Sin Pijama” singer has shown her hair range in the past, sometimes rocking her natural waves, and even going for caramel highlights on the red carpet. But this red hair she had for about one millisecond is absolute goals.

11. Natti Natasha

Last but not least, Dominican singer Natti Natasha also once dyed her dark brunette mane a deep cherry red, and let’s just say we’re obsessed. The “Criminal” singer posted the change on her Facebook page back in 2017, and fans immediately went crazy over the style.

